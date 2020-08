Used 2018 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Roof Rack Cross Bars Carpet Mat Package (Tms) Body Side Molding (Tms) Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Ash; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Predawn Gray Mica Seating For 8: 2Nd Row 60/40 Bench Seat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The CARFAX report shows this Toyota Highlander is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This Toyota Highlander Limited's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Highlander. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Highlander Limited. This Toyota Highlander Limited is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDDZRFH4JS865075

Stock: JS865075

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020