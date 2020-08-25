Used 2018 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
- 13,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,214$3,292 Below Market
- 13,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,495$3,875 Below Market
- certified
2018 Toyota Highlander LE14,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995$3,275 Below Market
- 23,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,888$3,438 Below Market
- 22,064 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,567$2,719 Below Market
- certified
2018 Toyota Highlander SE17,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,427$2,434 Below Market
- 25,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,395$2,580 Below Market
- 21,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,490$2,043 Below Market
- certified
2018 Toyota Highlander SE33,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,384$3,737 Below Market
- 22,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,904$2,191 Below Market
- certified
2018 Toyota Highlander LE31,145 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,998
- 45,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,597$4,490 Below Market
- 40,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,541$2,645 Below Market
- certified
2018 Toyota Highlander Limited64,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,494$4,803 Below Market
- 21,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,995$5,157 Below Market
- 17,335 miles
$32,819$2,449 Below Market
- 15,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,959$4,818 Below Market
- 50,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$28,999$2,963 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Overall Consumer Rating4.1112 Reviews
John A.,03/21/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I bought the 2018 Highlander due to the many standard features, great reviews, and lastly price comparison. No matter what the price, if you don't buy what you like, you'll never like it, so why cheap out. There are many great features in the highlander, nice interior, power, safety features. My previous vehicle was a 2010 explorer and I found it nearly overwhelming to test drive and compare all this new stuff on different vehicles. It’s a lot to consume in a relatively short test drive; it takes days to get to know a vehicle. I settled on the Highlander, considered Jeep, Kia and more. Other reviews pointed out there are many things that beep at you. Yes, but all are expected, seat belts beep if you take it off, lane departure alert beeps, if you have it turned on and change lanes without signaling. Also the lane Alert button is a "sticky button" and does not reset each time vehicle is started, so I only turn it on when I want it for long highway drives. Love the adaptive cruise, makes CC useable. Love the collision alert, have heard the beep and actual braking once when going into a turn a bit too fast (distracted by all the new stuff), it detected the trees on the outside of the turn and braked just enough to slow you down a bit and alert the driver. So I think this was an appropriate response. Obviously there’s a lot more to these systems that I am yet to experience. Lane departure will nudge the wheel in the right direction, but ultimately the driver is in control and the nudge I deem appropriate. I like everything about the new Highlander (including auto headlights, lots of driver legroom, good GPS, great looks, plenty of power, smooth ride, quiet around city, and more) except, the LOAD road noise on some highway surfaces. Need to determine if the Toyo tires are the cause or what I can do about it. I spent 8 hours in it this weekend on Highways and hated the road noise as 91N and 89 through VT seemed entirely like rough surface that produces too much road noise. The road noise changes dramatically with the road surface and I have not noticed/experienced this with previous vehicles including the2010 Ford Explorer I drove 142k with various tires. Also, the JBL speakers are not good. I have a good ear for music and no level of adjustment could make it sound good. The front speakers bounce off the windshield and the whole system is tuned too much for base. I turned base way down but still not good. I never tried the stereo during test drives , assuming it would be good enough and didn’t want to blast the sales person or spend the long time it takes to check all these things, stereo was lower on the list. I was wrong. I would like to hear other reviews/comment on road noise and sound system. The styling of the Highlander is also great, and I like the interior over all. Driver’s seat is VERY comfortable for me and adjusts many ways. Overall I like the Highlander a lot, but the road noise is a big issue for me, and if reduced would help the sound system. With only 2150 Miles, I’ve gotten to know it but will update this review and I hope it helps someone.
