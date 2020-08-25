Used 2018 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

5,666 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Highlander Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,666 listings
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    13,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,214

    $3,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    13,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,495

    $3,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander LE in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander LE

    14,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,995

    $3,275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    23,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,888

    $3,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Limited

    22,064 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,567

    $2,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander SE in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander SE

    17,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,427

    $2,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    25,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,395

    $2,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum

    21,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,490

    $2,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander SE in Red
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander SE

    33,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,384

    $3,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Limited

    22,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,904

    $2,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander LE in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander LE

    31,145 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    45,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,597

    $4,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    40,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,541

    $2,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited in Silver
    certified

    2018 Toyota Highlander Limited

    64,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,494

    $4,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    21,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,995

    $5,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    17,335 miles

    $32,819

    $2,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander Limited

    15,079 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,959

    $4,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Highlander XLE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Highlander XLE

    50,712 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $28,999

    $2,963 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,666 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Highlander

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1112 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 112 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Great, but lots of road noise on some highway surf
John A.,03/21/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
I bought the 2018 Highlander due to the many standard features, great reviews, and lastly price comparison. No matter what the price, if you don't buy what you like, you'll never like it, so why cheap out. There are many great features in the highlander, nice interior, power, safety features. My previous vehicle was a 2010 explorer and I found it nearly overwhelming to test drive and compare all this new stuff on different vehicles. It’s a lot to consume in a relatively short test drive; it takes days to get to know a vehicle. I settled on the Highlander, considered Jeep, Kia and more. Other reviews pointed out there are many things that beep at you. Yes, but all are expected, seat belts beep if you take it off, lane departure alert beeps, if you have it turned on and change lanes without signaling. Also the lane Alert button is a "sticky button" and does not reset each time vehicle is started, so I only turn it on when I want it for long highway drives. Love the adaptive cruise, makes CC useable. Love the collision alert, have heard the beep and actual braking once when going into a turn a bit too fast (distracted by all the new stuff), it detected the trees on the outside of the turn and braked just enough to slow you down a bit and alert the driver. So I think this was an appropriate response. Obviously there’s a lot more to these systems that I am yet to experience. Lane departure will nudge the wheel in the right direction, but ultimately the driver is in control and the nudge I deem appropriate. I like everything about the new Highlander (including auto headlights, lots of driver legroom, good GPS, great looks, plenty of power, smooth ride, quiet around city, and more) except, the LOAD road noise on some highway surfaces. Need to determine if the Toyo tires are the cause or what I can do about it. I spent 8 hours in it this weekend on Highways and hated the road noise as 91N and 89 through VT seemed entirely like rough surface that produces too much road noise. The road noise changes dramatically with the road surface and I have not noticed/experienced this with previous vehicles including the2010 Ford Explorer I drove 142k with various tires. Also, the JBL speakers are not good. I have a good ear for music and no level of adjustment could make it sound good. The front speakers bounce off the windshield and the whole system is tuned too much for base. I turned base way down but still not good. I never tried the stereo during test drives , assuming it would be good enough and didn’t want to blast the sales person or spend the long time it takes to check all these things, stereo was lower on the list. I was wrong. I would like to hear other reviews/comment on road noise and sound system. The styling of the Highlander is also great, and I like the interior over all. Driver’s seat is VERY comfortable for me and adjusts many ways. Overall I like the Highlander a lot, but the road noise is a big issue for me, and if reduced would help the sound system. With only 2150 Miles, I’ve gotten to know it but will update this review and I hope it helps someone.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Highlander
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Highlander info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings