Consumer Rating
(256)
2008 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and fuel-efficient V6, easy to maneuver for its size, user-friendly cabin design with reconfigurable second-row seats and a fully usable third row.
  • Third-row seat folds as a single unit rather than in 50/50 sections.
Toyota Highlander for Sale
List Price Range
$8,989 - $12,950
Used Highlander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With more room, more power and more conveniences than its predecessor, the redesigned 2008 Toyota Highlander is truly optimized for family use. If you're shopping for a midsize crossover SUV this year, make sure you try this Toyota.

Vehicle overview

At the dawn of the 21st century, while other automotive manufacturers were reveling in the profitability of sport-utility vehicles, Toyota was looking ahead. The company foresaw a day when consumers would no longer have patience for the poor fuel economy and sloppy handling of traditional SUVs and would instead turn to more refined vehicles that offered SUV-like convenience combined with a carlike driving demeanor. That kind of thinking resulted in the original Toyota Highlander. Not only was it an immediate hit with families, it served as the template for many of the rival midsize crossover SUVs that followed it. After seven years, though, the Highlander had begun to show its age, particularly in the cabin, which was cramped by current class standards. Accordingly, the 2008 Toyota Highlander benefits from a top-to-bottom redesign.

The first thing you'll notice about the second-generation Highlander is its increased size. Built on the same platform as the current-generation Camry, the new SUV is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor. Gains in shoulder room, hiproom and legroom are substantial in the first two rows, and you feel them as soon as you get inside this crossover SUV. You'll also see a difference when it comes time to load up groceries. Maximum cargo capacity has ballooned from 81.6 cubic feet to 95.4, and for the first time, a power liftgate is available as an option.

Third-row seat dimensions haven't changed much on paper, but in the real world, the Highlander's rearmost seat is much more usable than it was before. Partly, it's due to improved access, as the second-row outboard seats are easier to scoot out of the way. Alternatively, you can just walk through the center aisle to get to the third row. The middle section of any '08 Highlander's 40/20/40 second-row bench can be folded away into its own cubby, leaving you with a pair of captain's chairs -- just like in a minivan. Toyota calls this handy innovation "Center Stow."

A couple extra hundred pounds of curb weight is a consequence of the new Highlander's added utility and size, so Toyota has discontinued the base four-cylinder engine. Instead, all 2008 Toyota Highlanders come with a 270-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, the same engine Toyota makes optional in the Camry and RAV4. This puts Toyota's midsize crossover right in line with key rivals like the Buick Enclave/GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook triplets (275 hp), Mazda CX-9 (270 hp for '08) and Hyundai Veracruz (260 hp), while giving it an advantage over its traditional adversary, the aging Honda Pilot (244 hp).

All of these vehicles are worth considering if you're shopping for a practical, easy-to-drive family vehicle with three rows of seating. Larger families will prefer the added space of GM's crossovers or the CX-9, but for medium-size families who already liked the Highlander's combination of convenience, economy and out-and-out refinement, the 2008 model should prove quite desirable.

2008 Toyota Highlander models

The 2008 Toyota Highlander is a midsize crossover SUV with seven-passenger capacity. Toyota sells it in three trim levels -- base, Sport and Limited -- all of which are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD).

Base Highlanders start you out with 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, a fold-flat third-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, a CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack and full power accessories. Stepping up to the Sport provides 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a flip-up rear hatch window, a 3.5-inch information display screen, a back-up camera, an in-dash CD changer (with MP3/WMA capability), upgraded seat fabric, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and one-touch folding capability for the second-row seats. The Highlander Limited also wears 19-inch wheels, but its suspension tuning is softer than the Sport's. In addition, the Limited is fitted with power-folding/heated outside mirrors, an auto-dimming inside mirror, leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control (for the front seat), keyless start and wood-grain interior trim.

A manual rear air-conditioner is available on base and Sport models, while Limited models offer optional automatic climate control for the rear seats. Base and Sport buyers can also choose to delete the third-row seat (dropping passenger capacity to five) for a price credit. Other options of note on the Toyota Highlander include a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated front seats, a rear DVD entertainment system and towing preparation. The premium-grade JBL sound system supplies Bluetooth connectivity and increases the speaker count from six to nine, but its in-dash changer maxes out at four CDs instead of the usual six. The available navigation system can only be ordered in conjunction with the JBL audio upgrade.

2008 Highlights

Toyota's midsize SUV is fully redesigned for 2008. Significantly larger than the original, the 2008 Highlander features a standard V6 engine and a habitable third-row seat.

Performance & mpg

Every 2008 Toyota Highlander comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated for 270 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and 87 octane fuel is all that's required. Even under the more stringent 2008 fuel economy ratings system, the Highlander's mpg estimates are better than average: Front-wheel-drive models carry an 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway rating, while AWD models rate 17/23. Notably, these numbers are higher than the '08 ratings on GM's crossover SUVs, as well as the CX-9 and the Pilot. Towing capacity is a respectable 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the Toyota Highlander, including antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, and hill-start assist (which keeps the vehicle from rolling back when starting on uphill grades). All-wheel-drive models also come with a downhill assist feature to enable slow, controlled descents down snow-covered driveways. Airbag coverage includes front-seat side airbags, three-row curtain airbags and a driver's knee airbag. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the '08 Highlander earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

Although the redesigned Highlander is considerably larger and heavier than before, it's still easier to drive than most midsize SUVs, even those of the crossover variety. Visibility is excellent and the steering is light enough to make it easy to maneuver in tight spaces. The now standard V6 delivers strong, smooth acceleration in any situation. The ride quality of all 2008 Toyota Highlanders still leans toward the soft side, but choosing the Sport trim level does get you more tightly controlled body motions without resorting to a harsh ride.

Interior

Larger and taller adults will find the '08 Highlander's interior more accommodating than in past years, as the first- and second-row seats have grown noticeably in all directions. At the same time, the control layout remains simple and easy to understand, and interior materials quality is high.

The Highlander's third-row legroom still falls short of the Acadia/Outlook and CX-9, but getting into the third row is much easier this year thanks to the second-row seats' improved fold/slide mechanisms. Just as useful is the new "Center Stow" feature, which allows owners to easily stow the center section of the 40/20/40 second-row bench seat, thus providing walk-through access to the third row. The "20" section simply slides into its own cubby under the front-seat center console, and the operation is so simple, the 6-year-old child of one of our editors had it mastered within minutes.

Cargo space remains scant when all three rows are in use, as there are just over 10 cubic feet. Folding the third row yields 42 cubes, though, and with the second row down, there are a healthy 95.4 cubic feet -- still short of the Mazda and GM crossovers, but otherwise a good figure for this class. Our only complaint is that the third-row seat folds as a single piece rather than offering a 50/50 split, thus limiting your options when you have a mix of passengers and cargo to carry.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Highlander.

5(78%)
4(12%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
256 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 2008 Highlander
Kris Modisette,04/30/2015
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Purchased when it had 32,000 miles on it. Now it has 153,000 miles. I've only replaced tires at $900 twice, changed the oil regularly, and so far I've never had to put it in the shop for repairs. We change the battery and brake pads, just maintenance. It's going to get a tune up tomorrow, and I hope it improves the gas mileage. For now city 19, and highway 21 to 23. Also, pulling the boat it gets 16 mpg, but it pulls very well. I hope it keeps up with reliability because I have yet to find anything else I like as well as my Highlander.
Good Choice
whasp18,04/01/2012
After researching a "family" vehicle purchase for over two months, I eventually decided on a used 2008 Toyota Highlander, 7 passenger - FWD V6. I test drove all the 2012 Dodge, Chevy, Ford alternatives. I decided on a used Highlander for the price point & TCO. No buyers remorse currently. On my first long trip I decided to test out MPG's. Half the trip I drove interstate, 75-80 MPH; MPG were between 20-21, I was disappointed. On my return trip I took an alternate route & drove 60-70 MPH; MPG were between 28-29, I was impressed. I chose a FWD in anticipation of better MPG. Power and performance of the V6 engine is great. If you can adjust your driving style, you can get 2012 MPG in a 2008.
Reliable Car now Maintenance
Kelly,08/16/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I purchased this car brand new in 2008. I am now having issues with it in 2017. So, it has been a good car. I have the base model, so nothing is fancy and the interior is okay. The last year I have had several things go wrong, which could be because the car has 179K miles. The radio is going out(volume and tuner both will go up and down radically when I turn it up or down, sometimes when I turn it down it will turn all the way up to MAX volume) I'm less than thrilled that this is happening. And some days the display doesn't show the radio station, etc it blanks out. I have replaced the alternator and sensor within the last 6 months. Come to find out this car has 4 sensors, so the testing is a bit pricey. Luckily I have a local mechanic that works on this car. I couldn't afford the dealership prices at this time. $100/hr is nuts, by the way! And my car didn't start the other day after I got home, so I'm thinking another sensor is getting ready to go out. I have even changed to Super & Premium gas to help the sensors last long(mechanic's advice). I'm not currently happy that it may be not reliable and it sounds like my ball joint is going to need work as well. All and all the car has been great and traveled a many of miles. But I need this car to last another couple years! Update: 2018 - I have replaced my radio and that has been wonderful. Now I have hands free calling, etc. It hasn't died on me lately(fingers crossed). It has been an all around great car with now 187K miles.
2008 and newer highlander V6 engine issues
gobubba,04/09/2012
All V6 2008 and newer highlanders will develop piston slap according to the dealer and factory rep I talked to. It causes the engine to sound like a diesel for the first 10minutes of driving. The dealership could not fix the issue and bought our vehicle back. I'm writing this to help educate people about this and hopefully save someone from making the same mistake I did, purchasing a certified highlander....
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $9,498 and$12,950 with odometer readings between 94249 and197049 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $9,400 and$11,795 with odometer readings between 104791 and173889 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Sport is priced between $8,989 and$11,981 with odometer readings between 91595 and192917 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2008 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,989 and mileage as low as 91595 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2008 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,453.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,806.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,399.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2008 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

