Used 2002 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,995
2002 Toyota Highlander Base204,105 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
Silver 2002 Toyota Highlander FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY. 27/22 Highway/City MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD21AX20023130
Stock: 6999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- New Listing$5,995
2002 Toyota Highlander Base159,700 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2002 Toyota Highlander --FWD -- 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE -- 2.4L -- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- POWER MIRROR --- DRIVES GREAT --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD21A320026080
Stock: 24285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900
2002 Toyota Highlander undefined227,663 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this good-looking 2002 Toyota Highlander in Green This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; COMPLETE DETAIL, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.Here at Eckenrod Ford, we're committed to providing our Cullman, Decatur AL, Huntsville AL, and Birmingham AL drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Eckenrod Ford team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 5255 AL HWY 157, Cullman, AL where we're a just a quick drive away from Hartselle AL, Priceville AL, Hayden AL, Warrior AL, Fultondale AL and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.eckenrodford.com or call us at (256) 734-3361.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21AX20058910
Stock: 20T606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- Price Drop$1,984
2002 Toyota Highlander Base181,003 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD21A720029600
Stock: 5029600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- New Listing$5,900
2002 Toyota Highlander Base124,702 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2002 Toyota Highlander Base Blue FWD 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility 22/27 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD21A220038138
Stock: ATTE038138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,995
2002 Toyota Highlander Base151,138 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Kia - Cincinnati / Ohio
2002 Toyota Highlander V6 Green Recent Arrival! Highlander V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, 16" x 6.5" Silver Styled Steel Wheels.TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!Minutes from downtown!! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHF21A920069952
Stock: K8126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $6,991
2002 Toyota Highlander undefined169,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Our 2002 Toyota Highlander in Bluestone Metallic is ready for your active family. Powered by a proven 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 220hp while paired with a smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive offers a smooth ride and earns near 23mpg on the open road. Our Highlander comes with lots of experience and is loaded with features to make a daily errand or long trip equally enjoyable. Slide into comfortable seating, turn up the great sounding audio system and enjoy the ride! Our Toyota Highlander comes with a long list of safety features including plenty of airbags. Come check it out today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21A820068559
Stock: BB5602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2019
- $4,990
2002 Toyota Highlander Limited127,830 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Vehicle Connections - Waukesha / Wisconsin
WHOLESALE PRICES TO THE PUBLIC ! Just landed is this black beauty Toyota Highlander Limited. Absolutely gorgeous shape inside and out. Very well maintained mechanically. Fully loaded with power heated leather seats, power moonroof, power windows, power locks, ice cold A/C, tilt wheel, cruise control, CD player, luggage rack and premium wheels. Passed inspection wonderfully and is ready to go. Good tires, brakes and exhaust. Runs, drives and shows excellent. Financing available, call today at 262-574-1200. See other great vehicles at www.vehicleconnectionswi.com We are rated A+ with the BBB.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21A420030617
Stock: 465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999
2002 Toyota Highlander undefined119,886 milesDelivery available*
Car Planet - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21A120054535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,295
2002 Toyota Highlander undefined194,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Capital Auto Clinic - Madison / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21A220033614
Stock: 1300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,299
2002 Toyota Highlander Base164,000 milesDelivery available*
First Choice Auto Sales - Markham / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHF21A320043203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,988
2002 Toyota Highlander undefined188,604 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Silver 2002 Toyota Highlander V6 FWD 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHCWe provide you with world class service using the most advanced technology to service your car, by our friendly and compassionate team of sales specialists! Our Sales team consists of individuals handpicked to deliver a sales experience like no other. We want your experience to be unique and cater to your individuality. Our Sales team is committed to providing this experience! We want you to know we’re listening, so please, feel free to always let us know how we can better serve you, or merely to express how unique your experience was here at Beaver Toyota!!Silver 2002 Beaver Toyota Highlander V6 is a 4D Sport Utility FWD . This Florida SUV has a 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC engine. Call right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number U363668B, the Florida 2002 Beaver Toyota Highlander . Shop Us Online at www.beavertoyotastaugustine.com. Serving Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Daytona, Gainesville and St Augustine. Beaver Toyota St Augustine on 2995 US Hwy 1 South in St Augustine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21A220069772
Stock: U363668B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $3,995Great Deal | $2,046 below market
2003 Toyota Highlander Limited180,603 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
G-Inspired Automall - East Peoria / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHF21A030121955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,995Great Deal | $1,017 below market
2003 Toyota Highlander Base170,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21A430094299
Stock: 8283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2019
- $4,499
2001 Toyota Highlander V6110,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Toyota Highlander 4dr 4dr V6 4WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Highlander V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHF21A710016052
Stock: EYC-016052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2019
- $4,700Good Deal | $666 below market
2003 Toyota Highlander Base131,319 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Holman Honda of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Honda of Fort Lauderdale is pumped up to offer this great 2003 Toyota Highlander Vintage Gold Metallic Limited with the following features:LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, TWO SETS OF KEYS**, **EXCLUSIVE HOLMAN VALUE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, Highlander Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, Vintage Gold Metallic, Ivory w/Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Faced Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Color Keyed Mudguards, Compass, Daytime Running Lights, Full Center Console, Heated door mirrors, Heated Foldable Outside Rear-View Mirror, Illuminated entry, Keyless Entry, Limited Package, Power Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Rear Side Dark Tint Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack System.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 54025 miles below market average!Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, Holman Honda is every car buyers first choice when it comes to an affordable, well-made vehicle. Holman Honda is a proud member of the Holman Family of dealerships. For nearly 90 years, we have made every effort to provide an exceptional experience to every one of our customers and we continue that tradition at Holman Honda. Perks & Amenities We are ranked #1 for customer satisfaction in South Florida by Honda and independent review web-sites On any given day we have more than 250 vehicles in inventory to choose from Free road side assistance on leases for 2 years Ft. Lauderdale -Service while you work- VIP program. At Holman Honda we provide VIP transportation to and from work when you get your vehicle serviced at our state of the art service facility. Why waste your time after work or on weekends? Visit our store for your service needs and we'll service your vehicle while you're at work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGF21A530095011
Stock: 30095011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $2,975Good Deal | $886 below market
2001 Toyota Highlander V6211,406 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
IMotoBank - Walpole / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Highlander V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHF21A210034832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,300Good Deal | $641 below market
2001 Toyota Highlander V6160,805 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2001 Toyota Highlander 4dr 4dr V6 4WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Beige with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Highlander V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHF21A110019058
Stock: AAW-019058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020