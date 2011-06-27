Used 2002 Toyota Highlander for Sale

5,666 listings
  • $4,995

    2002 Toyota Highlander Base

    204,105 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin

    Silver 2002 Toyota Highlander FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY. 27/22 Highway/City MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGD21AX20023130
    Stock: 6999
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-15-2019

  • New Listing
    $5,995

    2002 Toyota Highlander Base

    159,700 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio

    2002 Toyota Highlander --FWD -- 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE -- 2.4L -- POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- POWER MIRROR --- DRIVES GREAT --MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGD21A320026080
    Stock: 24285
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,900

    2002 Toyota Highlander undefined

    227,663 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama

    NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this good-looking 2002 Toyota Highlander in Green This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; COMPLETE DETAIL, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.Here at Eckenrod Ford, we're committed to providing our Cullman, Decatur AL, Huntsville AL, and Birmingham AL drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the Eckenrod Ford team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 5255 AL HWY 157, Cullman, AL where we're a just a quick drive away from Hartselle AL, Priceville AL, Hayden AL, Warrior AL, Fultondale AL and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.eckenrodford.com or call us at (256) 734-3361.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21AX20058910
    Stock: 20T606
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-10-2020

  • Price Drop
    $1,984

    2002 Toyota Highlander Base

    181,003 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida

    Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGD21A720029600
    Stock: 5029600A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,900

    2002 Toyota Highlander Base

    124,702 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida

    Recent Arrival! 2002 Toyota Highlander Base Blue FWD 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility 22/27 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGD21A220038138
    Stock: ATTE038138
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $4,995

    2002 Toyota Highlander Base

    151,138 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Superior Kia - Cincinnati / Ohio

    2002 Toyota Highlander V6 Green Recent Arrival! Highlander V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, 16" x 6.5" Silver Styled Steel Wheels.TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!Minutes from downtown!! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEHF21A920069952
    Stock: K8126
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $6,991

    2002 Toyota Highlander undefined

    169,737 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona

    Our 2002 Toyota Highlander in Bluestone Metallic is ready for your active family. Powered by a proven 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 220hp while paired with a smooth shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive offers a smooth ride and earns near 23mpg on the open road. Our Highlander comes with lots of experience and is loaded with features to make a daily errand or long trip equally enjoyable. Slide into comfortable seating, turn up the great sounding audio system and enjoy the ride! Our Toyota Highlander comes with a long list of safety features including plenty of airbags. Come check it out today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21A820068559
    Stock: BB5602
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2019

  • $4,990

    2002 Toyota Highlander Limited

    127,830 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Vehicle Connections - Waukesha / Wisconsin

    WHOLESALE PRICES TO THE PUBLIC ! Just landed is this black beauty Toyota Highlander Limited. Absolutely gorgeous shape inside and out. Very well maintained mechanically. Fully loaded with power heated leather seats, power moonroof, power windows, power locks, ice cold A/C, tilt wheel, cruise control, CD player, luggage rack and premium wheels. Passed inspection wonderfully and is ready to go. Good tires, brakes and exhaust. Runs, drives and shows excellent. Financing available, call today at 262-574-1200. See other great vehicles at www.vehicleconnectionswi.com We are rated A+ with the BBB.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21A420030617
    Stock: 465
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,999

    2002 Toyota Highlander undefined

    119,886 miles
    Delivery available*

    Car Planet - Milwaukee / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21A120054535
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,295

    2002 Toyota Highlander undefined

    194,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Capital Auto Clinic - Madison / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21A220033614
    Stock: 1300
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,299

    2002 Toyota Highlander Base

    164,000 miles
    Delivery available*

    First Choice Auto Sales - Markham / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEHF21A320043203
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,988

    2002 Toyota Highlander undefined

    188,604 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida

    Silver 2002 Toyota Highlander V6 FWD 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHCWe provide you with world class service using the most advanced technology to service your car, by our friendly and compassionate team of sales specialists! Our Sales team consists of individuals handpicked to deliver a sales experience like no other. We want your experience to be unique and cater to your individuality. Our Sales team is committed to providing this experience! We want you to know we’re listening, so please, feel free to always let us know how we can better serve you, or merely to express how unique your experience was here at Beaver Toyota!!Silver 2002 Beaver Toyota Highlander V6 is a 4D Sport Utility FWD . This Florida SUV has a 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC engine. Call right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number U363668B, the Florida 2002 Beaver Toyota Highlander . Shop Us Online at www.beavertoyotastaugustine.com. Serving Jacksonville, Palm Coast, Daytona, Gainesville and St Augustine. Beaver Toyota St Augustine on 2995 US Hwy 1 South in St Augustine.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21A220069772
    Stock: U363668B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $3,995Great Deal | $2,046 below market

    2003 Toyota Highlander Limited

    180,603 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    G-Inspired Automall - East Peoria / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEHF21A030121955
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,995Great Deal | $1,017 below market

    2003 Toyota Highlander Base

    170,014 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car World - Tucson / Arizona

    2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21A430094299
    Stock: 8283
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-16-2019

  • $4,499

    2001 Toyota Highlander V6

    110,530 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 2001 Toyota Highlander 4dr 4dr V6 4WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gold with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota Highlander V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEHF21A710016052
    Stock: EYC-016052
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-10-2019

  • $4,700Good Deal | $666 below market

    2003 Toyota Highlander Base

    131,319 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Holman Honda of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Holman Honda of Fort Lauderdale is pumped up to offer this great 2003 Toyota Highlander Vintage Gold Metallic Limited with the following features:LEATHER, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, TWO SETS OF KEYS**, **EXCLUSIVE HOLMAN VALUE WARRANTY INCLUDED**, Highlander Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, Vintage Gold Metallic, Ivory w/Leather Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Faced Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Color Keyed Mudguards, Compass, Daytime Running Lights, Full Center Console, Heated door mirrors, Heated Foldable Outside Rear-View Mirror, Illuminated entry, Keyless Entry, Limited Package, Power Tilt & Slide Sunroof, Rear Side Dark Tint Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack System.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 54025 miles below market average!Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, Holman Honda is every car buyers first choice when it comes to an affordable, well-made vehicle. Holman Honda is a proud member of the Holman Family of dealerships. For nearly 90 years, we have made every effort to provide an exceptional experience to every one of our customers and we continue that tradition at Holman Honda. Perks & Amenities We are ranked #1 for customer satisfaction in South Florida by Honda and independent review web-sites On any given day we have more than 250 vehicles in inventory to choose from Free road side assistance on leases for 2 years Ft. Lauderdale -Service while you work- VIP program. At Holman Honda we provide VIP transportation to and from work when you get your vehicle serviced at our state of the art service facility. Why waste your time after work or on weekends? Visit our store for your service needs and we'll service your vehicle while you're at work.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota Highlander with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEGF21A530095011
    Stock: 30095011
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • $2,975Good Deal | $886 below market

    2001 Toyota Highlander V6

    211,406 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    IMotoBank - Walpole / Massachusetts

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota Highlander V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEHF21A210034832
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,300Good Deal | $641 below market

    2001 Toyota Highlander V6

    160,805 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois

    This 2001 Toyota Highlander 4dr 4dr V6 4WD features a 3.0L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Beige with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota Highlander V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTEHF21A110019058
    Stock: AAW-019058
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,666 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2002 Toyota Highlander
Highlander Reviews & Specs