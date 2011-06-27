  1. Home
2007 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides and handles like a Camry, smooth V6 engine or fuel-efficient four-cylinder, all major safety features standard.
  • Poor access to optional third-row seat, bland personality, not as good a value as it once was.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its fuel-efficient engine lineup, full complement of safety features and easygoing demeanor, the midsize Highlander has always been a solid choice for those who need SUV utility without unnecessary bulk. However, with several new crossovers entering the market this year, it's a good idea to explore your options before making a decision.

Vehicle overview

Representing the seventh year of the model cycle, the 2007 Toyota Highlander is the oldest midsize crossover SUV on the market. Like most Toyotas, though, it was well designed from the start and has aged gracefully over the years. Key strengths include a comfortable ride, easy maneuverability in tight spaces, above-average gas mileage and a high-quality interior with ample room in the first and second rows. Toyota added a third-row seat in 2004 to keep up with newer rivals, but it's more of an afterthought than it is functional and buyers who need seven-passenger capacity will be better served by one of the Highlander's competitors. For families of four, though, the Toyota Highlander remains an acceptable choice, especially considering its many standard safety features and strong crash-test ratings.

Based on the 1997-2001 Camry platform, the Highlander immediately won over consumers with its refined driving dynamics. At a time when most SUVs in this price range were still built on truck platforms and were unwieldy to drive, Toyota gave buyers the equivalent of a tall station wagon with optional all-wheel drive and a choice of a frugal four-cylinder or a smooth V6 engine. Make no mistake: The Toyota Highlander has never been a particularly stylish or sporty vehicle. Rather, it's a highly practical and economical vehicle for buyers whose lives are consumed by children, commutes and grocery store runs.

The problem is that the Highlander's useful packaging has been copied many times over, and many peers are now doing it better. Perhaps the stiffest competition comes from Toyota's own RAV4, which is now almost as big as the Highlander and offers just as much headroom and legroom. In addition, the less expensive RAV handles better and can be equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 that's more powerful and fuel-efficient than the Highlander's 3.3-liter V6. Other competitors you'll want to consider include the Ford Edge; Honda Pilot; Hyundai Santa Fe; Mazda CX-7 and CX-9; Mitsubishi Outlander and Endeavor; Nissan Murano and the Buick Enclave/GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook triplets. All of these vehicles have their merits, but the well-rounded Pilot, Santa Fe and CX-9 are our top choices in this group. If you still want to purchase a 2007 Toyota Highlander, we won't stand in your way, but we would encourage you to test-drive a few other crossover SUVs before doing so.

2007 Toyota Highlander models

A car-based midsize SUV, the 2007 Toyota Highlander comes in three trim levels: base, Sport and Limited. The base models are decently equipped with items like 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, full power accessories and keyless entry. The Highlander Sport spices things up with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension (4WD models only), foglights, a color-keyed grille, chrome exterior trim, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls). The top-of-the-line Toyota Highlander Limited features automatic headlights, heated outside mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, a fold-flat third-row seat, automatic climate control, an upgraded eight-speaker JBL sound system and wood-grain interior trim.

Popular options for the Highlander include leather upholstery, a sunroof, an in-dash CD changer, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a tow package and, on the Limited only, a navigation system. The third-row seat is optional on base and Sport models.

2007 Highlights

Front-seat side airbags and two-row side curtain airbags are standard on the 2007 Toyota Highlander. Toyota's midsize crossover SUV also gets revised headlights this year.

Performance & mpg

There are two engine choices on the 2007 Toyota Highlander. Base models come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder rated for 155 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Optional on base Highlanders and standard on the Sport and Limited is a 3.3-liter V6 good for 215 hp and 222 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard on four-cylinder models, while V6 Highlanders upgrade to a five-speed automatic. Buyers can get front-wheel drive (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) with either engine. Fuel economy ratings range from 22 mpg city/28 mpg highway on 2WD four-cylinder models to 18/24 on AWD V6 Highlanders. Tow ratings are on the light side, the maximum being 3,500 pounds on a properly equipped V6 model.

Safety

All 2007 Toyota Highlanders come with antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. A tire-pressure warning system and whiplash-reducing front head restraints are also included. In NHTSA crash testing, the Highlander scored five stars (out of a possible five) for frontal-impact protection. In side-impact tests, it again received five stars for both front and rear passengers. In frontal-offset crash testing administered by the IIHS, the Toyota earned a "Good" rating (the best possible).

Driving

A fully independent suspension delivers a solid combination of comfort and control, although even in Sport trim, the Highlander favors ride quality over handling. One advantage the Highlander has over many of the newer midsize crossover SUVs is a lower curb weight, which gives it a more nimble feel than some of them. The base four-cylinder engine provides adequate power for those who travel light, but most 2007 Toyota Highlander buyers will prefer the V6, which provides smooth, capable acceleration in all situations.

Interior

The Highlander's passenger accommodations are reasonably spacious, but newer competitors offer more room in the second row. Ordering the third-row bench allows the Toyota to seat two additional passengers, preferably small ones, for a total capacity of seven. Unfortunately, the second-row seat's lack of a flip-and-fold mechanism makes for poor access to the third row and limits the seven-passenger Highlander's appeal for carpooling. When it's time to haul groceries, the third-row seat folds flat into the floor (without requiring removal of the headrests), opening up 39.7 cubic feet of cargo space. Drop the 60/40-split second-row seats and there are 80.6 cubes to go around.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Highlander.

5(59%)
4(24%)
3(12%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.4
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderful Hwy Cruiser
Metro Atlanta,09/19/2006
My wife and I were shopping for a small/medium size SUV for our off-work vehicle. We were looking at several other SUVs out there before settling for the Highlander. It was not the best of the bunch but it was the best deal of them all. The RAV4 V6 and Murano definitely had more punch and characteristics. But the Highlander had the best value of the bunch. As expected, the fit & finish is excellent. The V6 is more than adequate for everyday driving. The handling is better than I expected. It is quite balanced for a fwd. Great ergonomics all around. The chrome enhancement on the Sport model really freshens up the dull look of the base model. Can't beat the deal at 0% for 48 months.
Long Lasting!
Peter Fenner,03/25/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car new in March, 2007 and have 163,000 miles on it. I've done all the maintenance but my repair bill has been exactly $10 for a new gas cap! It's by far the most reliable car I have ever had and it still runs like new! The only negative is that even with the V6, it's a little sluggish, but it rides smooth and has never let me down. As far as maintenance, the brakes are very strong, I can stop on a dime, and last a long time (around 75,000 miles). The tires do wear fairly quickly. Overall, how much more can I ask for and given how it's running, even though I have the itch for a new car, why would I? It will be interesting to see how long it lasts - As I mentioned before, it sounds no different than when I drove it off the lot! Ok, it's three weeks after I wrote the above review. The transmission died just short of 164,000 miles. It's a bit disappointing to say the least. Still a good car but I expected it to last beyond 200,000 miles. Donated it to Goodwill and bought a Honda CRV. Oh well
review
C Jones,01/15/2007
We were initially looking at the RAV4. It is a nice vehicle, but it doesn't come close the Highlander in terms of comfort and value. We got a V6 with 4 wheel drive and a 3rd seat for the price of a RAV4 with a V6. I think they are dealing on these because of the 6 year old body style. The ride is firm yet smooth and the handling is very carlike. The package that we bought has all of the options we wanted without the leather and other things we didn't need. This thing goes like crazy in the snow and didn't misstep when going up a steep, snow covered dirt road. Thoroughly impressed.
Basics Work
j4tuna,03/20/2013
Bought my 2007 Hylander new and currently have been putting 20,000 miles a year. Total maintenance has consisted of 2 sets of tires, a battery and an alternator. Alternator went at 100,000 miles. Used synthetic motor oil from first change - change the oil 3 times a year with filter. Driving - front end is very light - does not do well with snow, ice or heavy rain - but just have to slow down and take lack of traction into account. 6 years into the vehicle - 120,000 miles - hoping to get 4 more years!!
See all 41 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $6,499 and$6,499 with odometer readings between 183793 and183793 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $6,991 and$6,991 with odometer readings between 195824 and195824 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,390 and mileage as low as 102884 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,623.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,477.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,011.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,322.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

