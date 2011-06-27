  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2009 Toyota Highlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(74)
Appraise this car

2009 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful yet fuel-efficient V6, easy to maneuver for its size, user-friendly cabin design with reconfigurable second-row seats and a fully usable third row.
  • Third-row seat folds as a single unit rather than in 50/50 sections.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Highlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$7,995 - $17,998
Used Highlander for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With plenty of room, power and features, the 2009 Toyota Highlander is optimized for family use. If you're shopping for a midsize crossover SUV, make sure you try this Toyota.

Vehicle overview

Boasting midsize SUV versatility without the attendant poor fuel mileage and trucklike handling and ride, the 2009 Toyota Highlander exemplifies the virtues of a now-flourishing vehicle breed -- the crossover SUV. When the first-generation Highlander debuted nearly a decade ago, it was a trailblazer in this segment, demonstrating that a vehicle could look and function like an SUV without driving like one. Today, the second-generation Highlander is in its sophomore year of production, and it's just one of many highly competent crossovers on the market. It remains one of the best, though, thanks to its flexible and ergonomically sound interior, secure handling and forceful yet frugal V6.

For 2009, the Toyota Highlander stands pat with the exception of a new four-cylinder version being offered in base two-wheel-drive trim. As such, most new Highlanders will still be fitted with Toyota's superb 3.5-liter V6 that is doubly blessed with impressive output (270 horsepower) and higher-than-average fuel economy. Inside, the Highlander continues to offer useful features such as Center Stow, which allows easy stowage of the center section of the 40/20/40 second-row bench seat, thus providing walk-through access to the third row.

As good as it is, the Highlander now competes in a segment that is awash with many strong candidates. General Motors' Lambda-platform quadruplets (Buick Enclave/Chevrolet Traverse/GMC Acadia/Saturn Outlook), Hyundai's Veracruz and Mazda's CX-9 are all excellent choices. The Highlander isn't quite as cavernous inside as the GM crossovers, so it might not be the best choice for bigger families. However, if you don't have five kids who could stand in for the New England Patriots' defensive line, and you find the Toyota's all-around versatility appealing, the refined and relatively economical 2009 Toyota Highlander is hard to top.

2009 Toyota Highlander models

The 2009 Toyota Highlander is a midsize crossover SUV with seven-passenger capacity. Toyota sells it in three trim levels -- base, Sport and Limited -- all of which are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD).

The base version comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, a fold-flat third-row seat (which can be deleted for a credit), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, a CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack and full power accessories. Stepping up to the Sport provides 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, foglights, a flip-up rear hatch window, a 3.5-inch information display screen, a back-up camera, an in-dash CD changer (with MP3/WMA capability), upgraded seat fabric, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and one-touch folding capability for the second-row seats.

Like the Sport, the Highlander Limited wears 19-inch wheels but goes with softer suspension tuning and adds more luxury in the form of power-folding and heated outside mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition and wood-grain interior trim.

Options include a rear air-conditioner for base and Sport models, automatic rear climate control for Limited models, a power sunroof, a power liftgate, heated front seats, a rear DVD entertainment system and towing preparation. The premium-grade JBL sound system supplies Bluetooth connectivity and increases the speaker count from six to nine, but its in-dash changer maxes out at four CDs instead of the usual six. The available navigation system can only be ordered in conjunction with the JBL audio upgrade.

2009 Highlights

Toyota offers a four-cylinder version of the Highlander for 2009, but only on the base two-wheel-drive version of this popular crossover.

Performance & mpg

Every 2009 Toyota Highlander except the base front-wheel-drive version comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated at 270 hp and 248 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on all but the base four-cylinder model. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and regular 87-octane fuel is all that's required. The new 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine is not exactly a slouch, cranking out 187 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, and it's matched to a six-speed automatic to optimize performance and fuel economy. At our test track, a Highlander Limited V6 AWD sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, making it one of the quickest vehicles in its segment. Properly equipped, the V6-powered Highlander can tow 5,000 pounds, a respectable figure for this segment.

With the V6, the front-drive Highlander's fuel mileage stands at 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined; an AWD V6 version rates 1 mpg less across the board. As of this writing, estimates for the four-cylinder Highlander were not yet available.

Safety

All expected safety equipment is standard on the Toyota Highlander, including antilock disc brakes, stability control and hill-start assist (which keeps the vehicle from rolling backward when starting on uphill grades). All-wheel-drive models come with a downhill assist feature to enable slow, controlled descents down snow-covered driveways. Airbag coverage includes front-seat side airbags, three-row side curtain airbags and a driver-side knee airbag.

In government crash tests, the 2009 Toyota Highlander scored five stars (the highest possible) for the driver and four for the passenger in frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In frontal offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Highlander earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

Although the current Highlander is considerably larger and heavier than the previous generation, it's still more pleasant to drive than most other midsize SUVs, even those of the crossover variety. Visibility is excellent all around, and the steering is light enough to make the 2009 Toyota Highlander easy to maneuver in tight spaces yet adequately precise while cornering. The V6 is a highlight, delivering strong, smooth acceleration in any situation. The ride quality leans toward the soft side, even with the Sport trim level, but that's to be expected in a family-oriented crossover.

Interior

Larger adults will find the Highlander's interior more accommodating than in the previous generation, as first- and second-row room have grown noticeably in all directions. At the same time, the control layout remains simple and easy to understand, and the quality of the interior materials is high.

The Highlander's third-row legroom falls short of what's available from competing large crossover SUVs, but getting into the third row is much easier, thanks to the second-row seats' improved fold-and-slide mechanisms. There's also a specialized center section of the 40/20/40 second-row bench seat that provides walk-through access to the third row. The middle "20" section simply slides into its own cubby under the front seat center console.

Cargo space is scant when all three rows are in use, measuring just over 10 cubic feet. Folding the third row yields 42 cubes, though, and with the second row down, there's a healthy 95.4 cubic feet -- still short of the Mazda and GM crossovers, but otherwise a good figure for this class. Our only complaint is that the third-row seat folds as a single piece rather than offering a 50/50 split, thus limiting your options when you have a mix of passengers and cargo to carry.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Toyota Highlander.

5(69%)
4(24%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.6
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cannot go wrong with Highlander!
Savvy Buyer,05/05/2010
After having researched extensively and test-driven Honda Pilot, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Edge, and the new Equinox, I repeatedly returned to Highlander and bought one a few weeks ago. I cannot express how impressed I am with Highlander! The ride is extraordinarily comfortable, quite and smooth. The interior is extremely roomy, well-designed and functional. The second row is exceptional. If you need the third row it is there and not as a joke! If you do not use it just fold it and you have plenty of cargo room! I must also compliment the instant V6 power and above average fuel economy, which is almost the same as 2007 Passat I traded in! It is also very family friendly if you have children
Great SUV!
Tony the tester,11/17/2010
We love our Highlander I4 with convenience package. This car has all the features I need and nothing you don't need-perfect. We love the space and comfort, ride quality and general feel of this car. The assembly quality is first rate. It had defective water pump after one year but it is one of the first ones that they put together. In any case, it didn't stop in the middle of the road. The 4 cyl engine is great. It is quiet, and powerful enough to pull full load on our 1000 mile trip. It lacks a passing power a bit but it is a great cruiser and plenty of pep around town. Efficiency was as low as 19 mpg and as high as 29 mpg. Road feel is good but 6 spd transmission is too shift-happy but smooth.
Great SUV
Great Vehicle,06/15/2010
I bought this SUV the end of March 2010 and since then have put 23,000 miles on it. I travel for work and find this vehicle so much more comfortable and versatile than my 07 Chevy Impala LTZ. It gets great gas mileage; best I've ever gotten is 28 mpg, but usually average around 25 per tank. The back seat is extremely spacious, even for me measuring in at 6'5". I find the in dash information center to be very user friendly, even though it could have a bigger display. V6 acceleration is excellent for size and weight of vehicle. Handling is car-like with the sports trim level. Only major complaint is the lack of a compass for the price tag of this model.
The best bang for your buck for a 4 banger mid size suv
ewayjeng,11/22/2013
This car is great, bought used with less than 60K, but in near mint condition at purchase, engine is strong, easy to move seats down for storage and has a lot of nice creature comfort features. Its got decent power for a 4 cylinder and since I'm not towing, and this is primarily a people mover, the gas savings are perfect. Drives like a car, would recommend to anyone looking for a mid size suv that is reliable, fun to drive and very functional.
See all 74 reviews of the 2009 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Toyota Highlander

Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2009 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Sport is priced between $7,995 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 112037 and248694 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $9,990 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 65980 and172882 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $8,994 and$12,747 with odometer readings between 122602 and202674 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2009 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,995 and mileage as low as 65980 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2009 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,882.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,832.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,114.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

Related Used 2009 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles