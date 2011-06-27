  1. Home
2002 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, car-like ride and handling, spunky V6 engine.
  • Rear seat is uncomfortably low, no third-row seat, limited towing and off-road abilities.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An oversized Camry wagon that went equipment- and clothes-shopping at REI. It's not a real SUV, but it's a really nice SUV pretender.

Vehicle overview

Based on the same platform as the Lexus RX 300, which itself is based on modified Toyota Camry mechanicals, the Highlander represents an optimum blend of three utilitarian types of vehicles: the station wagon, the minivan and the sport-utility vehicle.

Longer, taller and wider where the wheels meet the pavement than the Lexus, the Highlander could almost fool you into thinking you were driving a family sedan. Riding on a fully independent suspension, this SUV exhibits none of the tippiness that we've experienced in other sport-utes.

There are two engine choices: a standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter V6. The four-cylinder makes 155 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque, while the smooth V6 puts out 220 ponies and 222 lb-ft of twist. A four-speed automatic transmission is the only one offered, and it provides a "snow mode" for easy starts on slippery surfaces. Tow ratings are on the light side, the maximum being 3,500 pounds with a properly equipped V6 model.

The Highlander comes in both two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations. Similar to the RAV4's and Lexus RX 300's, the 4WD system applies a 50/50 torque split between the front and rear wheels on a full-time basis. In the event of tire slippage, torque is automatically applied to whichever wheel needs traction. Rather than serving serious off-road duty, the system is intended to prove useful in foul weather, as it helps the tires to maintain grip even on rain-slicked and snow-coated roads.

Additional safety comes from standard antilock brakes equipped with electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and brake assist (which maximizes braking power during a panic stop). Toyota also offers Vehicle Skid Control (VSC). This system, which includes traction control, is designed to recognize when the Highlander isn't responding to the driver's steering inputs. VSC will then apply selective braking to bring the vehicle back under control.

Toyota also equips the Highlander with whiplash injury lessening (WIL) front seats, five three-point seatbelts equipped with automatic and emergency locking retractors (ALR/ELR), front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters and ISO-FIX child seat anchors. Daytime running lights and side airbags are optional.

Inside, Highlander delivers 38.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear 60/40 split folding seat in use, and a whopping 81.4 cubes when it's folded. Passenger accommodations are roomy, with a high ceiling and decent legroom for all passengers. However, the rear seats should be placed higher for better thigh support, and the Highlander does not offer a third-row seat like many other mid-side SUVs do.

It does get air conditioning, CD/cassette combo stereo with six speakers, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, bottle holders and grocery bag hooks as standard. Opting for Limited trim gives you JBL sound, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, woodgrain interior trim, alloy wheels with full-size spare, foglights, privacy glass and other upgraded features. Leather upholstery is available on V6 models.

On the whole, we have found the Highlander to be an extraordinarily competent station wagon/sport-utility crossover. Offering a silken ride, light-duty off-road capability, luxury content and all-weather security, this Toyota is just about everything a suburban family could ask for.

2002 Highlights

Toyota's car-based Highlander SUV receives no changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Highlander.

5(80%)
4(16%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
229 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 229 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

200k Miles on Mine!
virginiagirl1,07/07/2012
I bought this car new in 2002 and now have 200,000 miles on it, which to me is amazing. I've owned a couple of Toyotas in the past (Celica, Corolla, Camry), but this one has lasted the longest. No problems except AC knob broke last year and cost $900 to repair/replace (had to remove dash to replace a knob? That doesn't make sense to me). I know it's on borrowed time, so am looking to replace soon....Also own a 2008 HL limited, but I like this "original" better.
One of the best cars I've ever owned
D. Quarrell,09/26/2016
Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this car new in '02 and have put over 260,000 miles on it and don't regret the purchase ever and would consider buying another '02 Highlander to replace it (with fewer miles, of course, maybe 150,000 if I could afford it). Has never let us down. Vehicles like this justify Toyota's "can't kill 'em" reputation, not to mention the loyalty of long-term Toyota owners (bought my first one in '71). [Update] - At 273,000 miles, my opinion hasn’t changed. Have had to replace a few parts that most cars don’t live long enough to need, but “fair wear & tear” is fair. Still love the car, still think it’s the best ever.
Bad Engine!
jbass5,01/25/2014
Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
"We bought our Highlander four years ago and have loved it til now. It seems there are a batch of Toyota 6cyl engines with bad valve seals. Toyota was repairing these engines until 2010. They absolve themselves after a vehicle is 8 years old. We bought our Highlander in 2010 with only 87000mi. It now has 133000mi. Now in the last six months the engine consumes large quantities of oil. The symptom of these engines with bad seals is they consume oil when driven at highway speeds. A service mgr at the local Toyota dealer confirmed this valve seal problem when I described the pattern of oil consumption, a $2700. repair at the dealer if it is still repairable! the six seals cost $6 each!" -I wrote the review above four years ago and we still have our '02 Highlander. We have not fixed the valve seal problem but live with it. It seems only to be an issue on the highway during which it will consume a quart of oil with each tank of gas! Other than that it is a great vehicle.. We have had few maintenance problems and is incredibly reliable and worry free. Fuel economy is not great, high teens around town and barely over 20 mpg on the highway but i believe this is in line with every other suv of this era. i have to praise Toyota for the durability of the suspension which is still firm and tight and holding up much better than other cars I have owned. If not for the valve seal issue I would rate this vehicle 5+stars!
It finally died at 230K miles
Keisha M.,09/13/2016
Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my blue Highlander from the dealership, I was the 2nd owner. I got it at 59,000 miles and it just died on my about a month ago at 230,000+ miles. I absolutely loved this car. I previously owned a Toyota 4Runner (V6) and loved that car too, had it at college and it was a great, safe vehicle that I used to pile my college friends into when we went out. I was constantly on the highway with a lead foot and never had a problem with that. I didn't expect that much from the Highlander but I found out, it was just as reliable at the 4Runner but with a smoother ride. I never had an issue with the engine, but I maintain my cars very well. Also, this Highlander got me through 4 blizzards in the DC/MD/VA area without an issue, and I never hesitated to take it out on the snowy roads, it was actually pretty fun. Car had an awesome amount of get up and go and loved to "race" faster cars who would sleep on me at the light. Lol. My car engine died and I am still not willing to give it up. It just got a brand new battery and four new tires before it died. I plan on finding a new engine eventually and keeping it for my son to drive when he's ready.
See all 229 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2002 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2002 Toyota Highlander

Used 2002 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

