2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Review

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the first SUV to wear a Maybach badge, bringing chauffeur-driven luxury to Mercedes' big three-row. So what can you expect?

The third row is gone to make more room for second-row passengers. As such, the Maybach GLS is available in either a four- or five-seat configuration. The four-seat configuration gets fully adjustable and massaging executive seats, separated from the trunk by a wood parcel shelf. An MBUX tablet gives rear passengers control over the car's infotainment. They can also entertain themselves with optional 11.6-inch entertainment screens.

Every tech feature on the GLS comes standard, from ambient lighting to driver aids (in case your chauffeur is easily distractible). Your chauffeur might enjoy the extra power the Maybach GLS 600's V8 makes over the more proletariat GLS 550: With 550 horses on tap, the Maybach is up about 100 horsepower.

Maybach upgraded the interior trims and appointments. And if you don't like the standard selection of designs and color schemes, Maybach will be happy to customize your vehicle. The level of luxury available is largely limited by the depth of your pocketbook.