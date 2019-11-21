2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- Based on the regular Mercedes GLS SUV
- Tons of customization available
- Unlike the regular GLS, there's no third-row seat
- Kicks off the first year for the Maybach GLS
What is it?
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the first SUV to wear a Maybach badge, bringing chauffeur-driven luxury to Mercedes' big three-row. So what can you expect?
The third row is gone to make more room for second-row passengers. As such, the Maybach GLS is available in either a four- or five-seat configuration. The four-seat configuration gets fully adjustable and massaging executive seats, separated from the trunk by a wood parcel shelf. An MBUX tablet gives rear passengers control over the car's infotainment. They can also entertain themselves with optional 11.6-inch entertainment screens.
Every tech feature on the GLS comes standard, from ambient lighting to driver aids (in case your chauffeur is easily distractible). Your chauffeur might enjoy the extra power the Maybach GLS 600's V8 makes over the more proletariat GLS 550: With 550 horses on tap, the Maybach is up about 100 horsepower.
Maybach upgraded the interior trims and appointments. And if you don't like the standard selection of designs and color schemes, Maybach will be happy to customize your vehicle. The level of luxury available is largely limited by the depth of your pocketbook.
Why does it matter?
Wealth disparity continues to grow between the rich and the very rich, and the 0.1% needs ways to differentiate themselves from the growing 1%, which will let just about anyone in these days. Super-luxury SUVs are popular, with Bentley and Rolls-Royce both getting in on the game, so it makes sense for Mercedes to apply the Maybach formula to the GLS.
It's also worth noting that the Maybach GLS will debut in China, a market with a particular hunger for chauffeur cars. There's plenty of money to be made from that market, and Mercedes doesn't want to be left out.
What does it compete with?
The big luxury SUV players right now are the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which start at about $160,00 and $325,000, respectively. Both offer tons of customizations as well. In our testing, we did find the Bentayga a bit tighter in the back seat than we expected, making it more of the "driver's car" of the segment. Sadly, we haven't been able to test a Cullinan yet.
Edmunds says
The 2021 Maybach GLS 600 promises heaps more luxury for fewer passengers than the regular GLS. Its extensive features and customization options make it a compelling choice if you have the money ... and a driver on staff.
