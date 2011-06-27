More about the 2004 Toyota Highlander

Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Highlander ?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Highlander trim styles: The Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $4,998 and $6,994 with odometer readings between 128410 and 160915 miles.

The Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $9,990 and $9,990 with odometer readings between 112984 and 112984 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2004 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,998 and mileage as low as 112984 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,815 .

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,854 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,500 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,184 .

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials