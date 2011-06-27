  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Highlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(289)
Appraise this car

2004 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats up to seven, carlike ride and handling, smooth and powerful V6 engine, fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, lots of safety features.
  • Gets expensive quickly, limited towing and off-road ability, bland personality.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Highlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$4,998 - $9,995
Used Highlander for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Energized by a more powerful V6, an available third-row seat and new safety features, the Highlander is again one of our top recommendations for those who need SUV utility but don't want any unnecessary bulk or fuel bills.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, a larger 3.3-liter V6 replaces the 3.0-liter engine, resulting in 10 extra horsepower for a total of 230. Additionally, a fold-flat third-row seat (for two passengers) is now optional on base models and standard on the Limited. To keep the extra passengers content in back, a rear DVD entertainment system is available on Limited models. On the safety front, all Highlanders now come with an electronic stability control system and a tire-pressure warning system, while side curtain airbags for the first and second rows are optional across the board. Rounding out the changes are freshened exterior styling, new seat fabric, new instrument and door panel trim and a 5-hp boost for the base four-cylinder engine (now rated at 160).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Highlander.

5(83%)
4(14%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
289 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 289 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

this car for safety
russelllarson,07/23/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
If your looking for safety this is a great car. I was in a accident with a semi truck should of been dead this car saved my life. I'm sad to see it go would like to get another. And it ran great no problems
No Complaints
peakcoach,10/07/2011
My 2004 Highlander has 170,000 miles on it, is running strong, and not one problem This vehicle has served me well. Only general maintenance like fluid flushes, filter replacements and tire replacements.
Expensive to maintain
doug128,10/02/2011
I enjoy driving the Highlander but I have found it very expensive to maintain. I have had to replace 7 wheel bearings and the drive shaft to the rear wheels because of the bearings. It has 93,000 miles on it now. Brakes have also been expensive as it seems the ABS sensor are quite sensitive to failure and have had to replace some with the brakes which makes it very costly. I bought the Toyota as it was rated as a reliable car. It has turned out to be very expensive!
My Highlander
santino,10/08/2003
My Highlander is the 3rd Toyota I have owned in twenty years. I love Toyota's reliablity. I very much like driving this car, the only disappointing thing is that I cannot ride with the window down because the car has a warble type hum that bothers my ears.
See all 289 reviews of the 2004 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Toyota Highlander

Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $4,998 and$6,994 with odometer readings between 128410 and160915 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $9,990 and$9,990 with odometer readings between 112984 and112984 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2004 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,998 and mileage as low as 112984 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,815.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,854.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,500.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,184.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

Related Used 2004 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles