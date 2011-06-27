2004 Toyota Highlander Review
Pros & Cons
- Seats up to seven, carlike ride and handling, smooth and powerful V6 engine, fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, lots of safety features.
- Gets expensive quickly, limited towing and off-road ability, bland personality.
List Price Range
$4,998 - $9,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Energized by a more powerful V6, an available third-row seat and new safety features, the Highlander is again one of our top recommendations for those who need SUV utility but don't want any unnecessary bulk or fuel bills.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, a larger 3.3-liter V6 replaces the 3.0-liter engine, resulting in 10 extra horsepower for a total of 230. Additionally, a fold-flat third-row seat (for two passengers) is now optional on base models and standard on the Limited. To keep the extra passengers content in back, a rear DVD entertainment system is available on Limited models. On the safety front, all Highlanders now come with an electronic stability control system and a tire-pressure warning system, while side curtain airbags for the first and second rows are optional across the board. Rounding out the changes are freshened exterior styling, new seat fabric, new instrument and door panel trim and a 5-hp boost for the base four-cylinder engine (now rated at 160).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Highlander.
Most helpful consumer reviews
russelllarson,07/23/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
If your looking for safety this is a great car. I was in a accident with a semi truck should of been dead this car saved my life. I'm sad to see it go would like to get another. And it ran great no problems
peakcoach,10/07/2011
My 2004 Highlander has 170,000 miles on it, is running strong, and not one problem This vehicle has served me well. Only general maintenance like fluid flushes, filter replacements and tire replacements.
doug128,10/02/2011
I enjoy driving the Highlander but I have found it very expensive to maintain. I have had to replace 7 wheel bearings and the drive shaft to the rear wheels because of the bearings. It has 93,000 miles on it now. Brakes have also been expensive as it seems the ABS sensor are quite sensitive to failure and have had to replace some with the brakes which makes it very costly. I bought the Toyota as it was rated as a reliable car. It has turned out to be very expensive!
santino,10/08/2003
My Highlander is the 3rd Toyota I have owned in twenty years. I love Toyota's reliablity. I very much like driving this car, the only disappointing thing is that I cannot ride with the window down because the car has a warble type hum that bothers my ears.
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 5800 rpm
