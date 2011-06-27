Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,413
|$14,717
|$16,636
|Clean
|$11,905
|$14,100
|$15,918
|Average
|$10,889
|$12,865
|$14,482
|Rough
|$9,873
|$11,631
|$13,046
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,760
|$18,459
|$20,710
|Clean
|$15,115
|$17,685
|$19,816
|Average
|$13,825
|$16,137
|$18,029
|Rough
|$12,535
|$14,588
|$16,241
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,509
|$16,011
|$18,097
|Clean
|$12,957
|$15,340
|$17,316
|Average
|$11,851
|$13,997
|$15,754
|Rough
|$10,745
|$12,654
|$14,192
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander Plus 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,429
|$14,745
|$16,674
|Clean
|$11,920
|$14,126
|$15,954
|Average
|$10,903
|$12,889
|$14,515
|Rough
|$9,885
|$11,653
|$13,076
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,975
|$17,592
|$19,775
|Clean
|$14,362
|$16,855
|$18,922
|Average
|$13,136
|$15,379
|$17,215
|Rough
|$11,910
|$13,903
|$15,509
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,293
|$19,019
|$21,293
|Clean
|$15,627
|$18,221
|$20,374
|Average
|$14,293
|$16,626
|$18,536
|Rough
|$12,959
|$15,030
|$16,699
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,890
|$14,161
|$16,052
|Clean
|$11,403
|$13,567
|$15,359
|Average
|$10,430
|$12,379
|$13,974
|Rough
|$9,456
|$11,191
|$12,589
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,831
|$15,250
|$17,266
|Clean
|$12,306
|$14,610
|$16,521
|Average
|$11,255
|$13,331
|$15,031
|Rough
|$10,205
|$12,052
|$13,541
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,687
|$15,081
|$17,075
|Clean
|$12,167
|$14,448
|$16,338
|Average
|$11,129
|$13,183
|$14,864
|Rough
|$10,090
|$11,918
|$13,391
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,419
|$16,958
|$19,075
|Clean
|$13,829
|$16,247
|$18,252
|Average
|$12,649
|$14,824
|$16,605
|Rough
|$11,468
|$13,402
|$14,959