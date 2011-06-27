  1. Home
2013 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,413$14,717$16,636
Clean$11,905$14,100$15,918
Average$10,889$12,865$14,482
Rough$9,873$11,631$13,046
2013 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,760$18,459$20,710
Clean$15,115$17,685$19,816
Average$13,825$16,137$18,029
Rough$12,535$14,588$16,241
2013 Toyota Highlander Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,509$16,011$18,097
Clean$12,957$15,340$17,316
Average$11,851$13,997$15,754
Rough$10,745$12,654$14,192
2013 Toyota Highlander Plus 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,429$14,745$16,674
Clean$11,920$14,126$15,954
Average$10,903$12,889$14,515
Rough$9,885$11,653$13,076
2013 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,975$17,592$19,775
Clean$14,362$16,855$18,922
Average$13,136$15,379$17,215
Rough$11,910$13,903$15,509
2013 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,293$19,019$21,293
Clean$15,627$18,221$20,374
Average$14,293$16,626$18,536
Rough$12,959$15,030$16,699
2013 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,890$14,161$16,052
Clean$11,403$13,567$15,359
Average$10,430$12,379$13,974
Rough$9,456$11,191$12,589
2013 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,831$15,250$17,266
Clean$12,306$14,610$16,521
Average$11,255$13,331$15,031
Rough$10,205$12,052$13,541
2013 Toyota Highlander Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,687$15,081$17,075
Clean$12,167$14,448$16,338
Average$11,129$13,183$14,864
Rough$10,090$11,918$13,391
2013 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,419$16,958$19,075
Clean$13,829$16,247$18,252
Average$12,649$14,824$16,605
Rough$11,468$13,402$14,959
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,403 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,567 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,403 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,567 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,403 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,567 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Toyota Highlander ranges from $9,456 to $16,052, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.