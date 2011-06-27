  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Highlander
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(96)
Appraise this car

2006 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides and handles like a Camry, smooth V6 engine, fuel-efficient four-cylinder, lots of standard safety features, high crash-test scores.
  • Poor access to optional third-row seat, bland personality.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Highlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$5,555 - $10,988
Used Highlander for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its fuel-efficient engine lineup, full complement of safety features and easygoing demeanor, the 2006 Toyota Highlander is one of our top recommendations to those who need SUV utility but don't want any unnecessary bulk or fuel bills.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Highlander SUV debuted in 2001. It was one of the first midsize "crossover" SUVs to appear, and Toyota designed it to complement the more rugged and trucklike 4Runner. The Highlander has a carlike unibody design which leads to better handling, less cabin noise, improved crashworthiness and easier entry and exit for passengers.

The Toyota Highlander is meant for people who like the image and versatility of an SUV but prioritize the ride, handling and comfort of a sedan. Think of the Highlander as an oversize Camry wagon that went clothes shopping at REI, and you've got the general idea. Even in its sixth year on the market, the Highlander remains one of the better values for families who need a comfortable, easy-to-drive vehicle that can carry a fair amount of cargo, handle occasional snow and ice during the winter months and still turn in respectable fuel economy. Although you should definitely explore all your options in this segment, the 2006 Toyota Highlander offers a well-rounded package for the average crossover SUV buyer.

2006 Toyota Highlander models

The four-door Toyota Highlander SUV comes in three trims: base, Sport and Limited. The base models are decently equipped with items like 16-inch wheels; power windows, locks and mirrors; cruise control; air conditioning; keyless entry; and a CD player. The Sport spices things up with 17-inch polished alloys, sport suspension, foglights, color-keyed grille, chrome exterior trim, power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift and a CD player. The Limited features automatic headlights, 17-inch non-polished alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, power-adjustable front seats, a fold-flat third-row seat, an upgraded JBL sound system and HomeLink. Popular options for the Highlander include a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, an in-dash CD changer, a tow package and, on the Limited trim, leather seating and a navigation system.

2006 Highlights

A Sport trim level debuts and revised SAE testing procedures have resulted in reductions in the stated horsepower and torque ratings, though actual output is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

There are two engine choices for this Toyota SUV: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder (that comes with the base Highlander) or a 3.3-liter V6 (optional on the base model and standard on the Sport and Limited trims). The four-cylinder makes 155 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque, while the smooth V6 puts out 215 ponies and 222 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard on four-cylinder models, while V6 Highlanders upgrade to a five-speed unit. Tow ratings are on the light side, the maximum being 3,500 pounds on a properly equipped V6 model. The Highlander comes in both front-wheel-drive (2WD) and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Safety

All Highlanders come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes equipped with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and BrakeAssist, a stability control system, a tire-pressure warning system and whiplash-reducing front seats. Optional on all models are seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. In government crash testing, the 2006 Toyota Highlander scored five stars (out of a possible five) for frontal-impact protection. In side-impact tests, it again received five stars for both front and rear passengers. In frontal offset crash testing administered by the IIHS, the Toyota earned a "Good" rating (the best possible).

Driving

A fully independent suspension delivers an excellent combination of comfort and control, although, like the Camry, most Highlanders favor ride quality over handling. Drivers looking for a flatter cornering attitude will want to consider the Sport version with its firmer suspension tuning. Regardless of trim level, the Highlander weighs less than many other crossover SUVs, giving a more nimble feel. The base four-cylinder engine provides adequate power for those who travel light, but most buyers will prefer the V6, which provides smooth, strong acceleration in all situations.

Interior

The Highlander's passenger accommodations are reasonably spacious, but newer competitors offer more room in the second row. Ordering the third-row bench allows the Toyota SUV to seat two additional passengers, preferably small ones, for a total capacity of seven. Unfortunately, the second-row seat's lack of a flip-and-fold mechanism makes the third row tougher to access than most. When it's time to haul groceries, the third-row seat folds flat into the floor (without requiring removal of the headrests), opening up 38.5 cubic feet of cargo space. Drop the 60/40-split second-row seats and there are 81.4 cubes to go around.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Highlander.

5(73%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
96 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 96 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV value
Barbara F,08/01/2006
I bought this SUV late June after considering multiple sedans and other model SUVs. I test drove the Highlander and instantly fell in love with the drive and comfort. So far, gas mileage is OK (haven't really officially clocked city and highway) and the air conditioning system is great! (Cools the car within seconds.) Overall, this car is a great value for the money. The 4 cylinder engine has enough pep for both highway and city driving so I didn't see a need to purchase the V6 model.
Still love it 3 yrs later!
toyotalover,01/07/2010
Always wanted a Toyota and I love driving it now as much as I did at first. Always dependable, no problems whatsoever. I like the tight steering, low turning radius... drives like a car. Easy to handle, even when loaded with weight. 4 cyl. is plenty of power for me. Big enough for my 6'2 stocky husband. I get about 20-22 MPG mixed city/hwy driving... wish it was more, but hey, I can't complain. I love this vehicle.
Still love it 6 years later
mmaddage,09/22/2012
Purchased Jan. 2006 at the time my requirement was back seat size, trunk space, side curtain air bags and great than 20 MPG. This brought us to the Toyota Highlander. It has been FANTASTIC for our family. I travel an average of 25,000 miles a year and have NO real complaints. I still when I get in say "i love this car". No major mechanical issues at all! Just routine maintenance. Change the oil every 5-7,000 miles - it is perfect.
Solid and dependable
Jeff,12/07/2016
Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Highs: solid mid size SUV that hauls people and gear effortlessly and comfortably. Tows pretty well too. Reliability is great except the factory JBL started shorting out and drawing down battery. Lows: factory stereo, sluggish steering. Update: the JBL stereo finally failed and had to have it replaced with something far better (and doesn't drain the battery). The vehicle is going strong at 150K miles and showing no signs of letting up. I am very glad I made this purchase 11 years ago. Update: The car now has 190K miles (at 13 years old). This car has held up extremely well to a lot of family use -- it still looks great, the paint and upholstery have aged well, and it drill drives literally like it on day 1. I am sold on Toyota as a car brand.
See all 96 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Toyota Highlander

Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $5,555 and$8,388 with odometer readings between 78467 and133793 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2006 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,555 and mileage as low as 78467 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,993.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,606.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,130.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,419.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Highlander lease specials

Related Used 2006 Toyota Highlander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles