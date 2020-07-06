Used 2016 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    58,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,499

    $5,089 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander LE Plus in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander LE Plus

    34,367 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,900

    $4,445 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota Highlander Limited

    80,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,777

    $4,754 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    27,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,999

    $2,875 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    30,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,556

    $2,677 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    53,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,196

    $2,847 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    34,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,000

    $6,099 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Silver
    certified

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    47,105 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,980

    $4,393 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota Highlander Limited

    29,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,600

    $2,313 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    99,670 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,991

    $2,278 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander Limited

    19,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,553

    $3,017 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    106,547 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $19,250

    $2,075 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    53,542 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,877

    $2,466 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander LE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander LE

    19,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,545

    $1,311 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander Limited

    79,155 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,699

  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Silver
    certified

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    42,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,969

    $2,441 Below Market
  • 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander Limited

    46,053 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,987

  • 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Highlander XLE

    72,113 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,200

    $1,969 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3156 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 156 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Still lovin' the Highlander
Debra Handley,05/01/2016
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is my second Highlander. The first was an 2003 LE. I recently gave it to my daughter with 139000 miles on it. Because I loved my 03 so much, we decided the new car would also be a Highlander. This time we went all out and purchased the Limited Platinum. This car has 4 owners manuals! I've made it through them all. This car has all the bells and whistles! I particularly am enjoying the blind spot warning, lane departure and the cruise control feature that keeps you a safe distance from the car in front of you. I must admit this took a little getting used to, but now I truly appreciate the way the car speeds up or slows down on its own while using the cruise feature. The lift gate is also easy to operate. You must use the operating handle, but you don't need to manually unlock the door first if you are keeping the key in your purse. I do like the easy lock/unlock features on the doors as well. The interior is very attractive, spacious and comfortable. I love that I can fit my tote style handbag safely away in the deep storage unit between the front seat! It's also wide enough for me to fish around for anything I need in my bag, and there is also roo, for me to store all my favorite CDs in there as well. The back seat captains chairs are very comfortable and ride very well. There are retractable window shades for added comfort. This is great for traveling with babies! We haven't even used the third row seats, but they are ready when needed. The cargo area without the third row is very spacious! Four adults could easily travel with all their luggage for at least a week or more including beach chairs and coolers! The entune system is great! It has local weather, traffic,Bluetooth pairing for listening to your favorite music on your phone, or on the apps you can install such as i❤️radio, Pandora, and others. You get a three month subscription to Sirius. The navigation system will not allow you to get lost! It reconfigures if you miss a turn without making you feel bad, it simply and redirects you without that annoying "recalculating" you get with other system. I love the sunny interior when you unshaded the cabin with the panoramic moon roof. I just love my new car, and am looking forward to many years of pleasurable driving!
Report abuse
