Used 2015 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
5,666 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 77,739 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,597$6,469 Below Market
- 92,692 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,490$2,383 Below Market
- 85,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,491$2,749 Below Market
- 93,571 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,957$2,051 Below Market
- 63,944 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,277$2,043 Below Market
- certified
2015 Toyota Highlander Limited60,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,599$3,372 Below Market
- 46,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,785$2,097 Below Market
- 70,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,995$3,039 Below Market
- 46,490 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,995$2,345 Below Market
- 71,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,600
- 100,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998$1,267 Below Market
- 73,629 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,158
- 74,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,295$1,961 Below Market
- 90,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,692$1,933 Below Market
- 89,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,092$1,728 Below Market
- 74,975 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,995
- 78,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,263$3,882 Below Market
- 37,701 miles
$22,988$3,007 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Highlander searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander
Write a reviewSee all 98 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating498 Reviews
Report abuse
Bee Dee,07/30/2015
LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I'm a car owner that keeps my cars for years so when it was time to start shopping for my next car my first consideration was a car with a reputation for longevity, ease of ownership and quality. I'd honestly never thought of Toyota because it's so soccer mom-ish but I began to love the new styling every time I saw the new body style. I had heard that buying a Toyota would keep me in the car for at least 5 years headache free. I've got almost 5000 miles on the car now and loved every minute I've spent in the car! My few less than positive comments follow: 1. The braking is almost too soft. I find myself pressing on the brake and startled when I'm coming too close to the car in front of me and then quickly pressing much harder to actually stop the car. I've done this several times now and can see it's a problem in the event I have to react to split second stopping. I feel like I need to take it to a empty parking lot and practice emergency stops so I can adjust to the really soft brake pedal. 2. I find the car has that lag when you stomp on the gas to accelerate into traffic from the on ramp. It almost feels like it LOSES energy when I step on the pedal then doesn't follow up with rapid acceleration but slogs into traffic which is frustrating. I don't know about torque and rpms and such but a V6 should have more power than this at a low speed to rapid acceleration, I thought. I live in Colorado. When driving into the mountains it has plenty of power to climb the hills and the transmission is smooth and perfectly silent. I love the ability to take it out of auto D and switch the gears to slow my descent which is a necessity here. I bought it in May so hope that this car is solid on snowy roads, that's why I went back into an SUV from a sedan. Last winter, I'd rent a AWD/4WD when driving to the mountains because I had a FWD sedan so when I needed a winter car I'd rent one. So, I compared the Nissan Pathfinder, the Buick Enclave and the Ford Explorer in true winter conditions. The Buick is a tank and grippy. I actually relaxed during a tricky winter drive in the Buick. Next in line was the Explorer which has the control to switch to "snow" and when I put that into play, it felt solid and reliable on slick, snow packed roads but still had a "tinny" feel, the opposite of a tank. The Nissan would hit a patch of snow pack and slide sideways making for a sickening experience among other really questionable build issues that convinced me this car is a non starter. Bottom line, I hope my Highlander feels solid like the Buick this winter. The Buick has a pretty interior, lots of accent lighting and finishes in the cabin to make you feel like you're in a very expensive high end vehicle. The Highlander has a utilitarian interior cabin with just a few details to make it feel more like a car than a truck but it stills looks utilitarian. The center compartment is huge and I find I access it a lot like my purse...the tray has the things I need daily, and the "bottomless" part catches all the stuff that I leave in the car so I reach deep into it and rake through stuff to find what I'm looking for. It literally can conceal a large purse or your laptop case (and probably an airline carry on!) so it's useful for concealing things left in the car. The sound system is just adequate, the range of sound is in the middle range and a narrow range at that, just adequate. The road noise is noticeable but acceptable. The doors have a hollow sound when you shut them which is surprising. The bluetooth speaker system tied to my phone is a muffled sound and coupled with road noise, it's underwhelming. I chose the Highlander over the Buick because I felt like the Highlander is going to take me much further down the road with fewer repair/maintenance headaches but it was a close call between the two. The Toyota care program tilted my decision in it's favor. I'm all for someone else taking care of and paying for the regular maintenance for the first two years. In town driving on mostly 35mph streets gets around 22; getting into stop and go drive time on interstate roads gets 24 and all out interstate driving at 75mph gets over 30. This is almost the same as my little 4cyl FWD sedan! Bottom line, I'm hoping the car doesn't disappoint in true winter driving and I'm prepared to switch to winter tires to get the performance I need but I hope I don't have to spend the money and the time to switch tires twice a year. Everything else I'm overall content with and happy with my purchase.
Related Toyota Highlander info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Fremont CA
- Used Toyota Avalon Baltimore MD
- Used Toyota Camry Oklahoma City OK
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Chandler AZ
- Used Toyota C-HR Lawrenceville GA
- Used Toyota Camry Lexington KY
- Used Toyota Camry Spartanburg SC
- Used Toyota Avalon Spartanburg SC
- Used Toyota Highlander Saint Louis MO
- Used Toyota Highlander Bloomington IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Prius v 2012 Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014 Clarksville TN
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011 Santa Monica CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2