Used 2015 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Attitude Black Metallic Black; Leather Seat Material This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Toyota includes: ATTITUDE BLACK METALLIC BLACK, LEATHER SEAT MATERIAL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Highlander XLE doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Toyota marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander XLE. More information about the 2015 Toyota Highlander: The Toyota Highlander is a mid-sized near-luxury crossover competing in a crowded segment where just about every major auto manufacturer has a hat in the ring. What makes the Highlander successful is its blend of technology, convenience and Toyota durability at the right price. With plenty of standard features, plus a bevy of options, all wrapped in an attractive package, the the Highlander stands out in a crowded field. This model sets itself apart with Roomy, good ground clearance, stylish and technology-filled interior, sleek exterior styling, available hybrid power and all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Highlander XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDKKRFH6FS101568

Stock: FS101568

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020