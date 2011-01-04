Used 2011 Toyota Highlander for Sale Near Me
- 140,607 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,840$2,713 Below Market
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AS-IS VEHICLE! WE ARE OFFERING IT TO YOU BEFORE WE TAKE IT TO THE AUCTION! PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO AUCTION VALUE. PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE. DOES NOT COME WITH OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY! Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $11,171 KBB Fair Market Range High: $13,154 Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC, AWD, 3RD ROW SEATING, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4x4, 6 Speakers, 6-CYLINDER, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, FAITHFULLY DEALER MAINTAINED! 34 SERVICE RECORDS! EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION!, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.Reviews: * Powerful yet fuel-efficient V6; user-friendly cabin with innovative second-row seat design; easy to maneuver. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH9BS053315
Stock: KFC41135B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 114,470 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,999$2,284 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
NICE CLEAN HIGHLANDER.OVER 500 USED CARS TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3EH1BS033042
Stock: 033042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,799$1,496 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2011 Toyota Highlander SE Sport Utility 4DAWD!NO ACCIDENT!BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!How it works?Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-225-05952011 Toyota Highlander is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'The 2011 Toyota Highlander's V6 engine, versatile interior and carlike maneuverability make it a good choice as a do-all family vehicle' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Powerful yet fuel-efficient V6- user-friendly cabin with innovative second-row seat design- easy to maneuver.Vehicle was registered as lease vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH9BS067795
Stock: 11-3488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$2,053 Below Market
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
2011 Toyota Highlander with a 3.5L V6 engine. Automatic transmission. Carfax reports this as a 1 owner vehicle and is a certified pre-owned vehicle. Excellent condition inside and out. Carfax has 11 service records available. Garage kept this car will sell FAST. The vehicle was owned in Arizona . The interior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. Tires are in great condition. Rides great and A/C blows cold.No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 33 years and in business for over 43. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/ https://www.cargurus.com/Cars/m-Cool-Motors-sp284849
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3EH3BS048464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,660 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$1,739 Below Market
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Cypress Pearl, Sand Beige, Cloth Seat Trim. This Toyota Highlander also includes Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH5BS068426
Stock: 8426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2019
- 145,711 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$1,503 Below Market
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3EH7BS030047
Stock: 030047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,375
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EH0BS030547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,500$2,022 Below Market
Latorre Auto Sales - Elizabeth / Pennsylvania

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EHXBS059673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,077 Below Market
Mark's Discount Truck - Londonderry / New Hampshire

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EHXBS066101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,308 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,495
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Jbl AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Tow Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ash; Leather Seat Trim Sizzling Crimson Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of The Woodlands's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited with 160,308mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Limited. More information about the 2011 Toyota Highlander: The 2011 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best combinations of an SUV and sedan available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $27,390. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at just under $35,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Interesting features of this model are seating for seven adults, Roomy and versatile interior, V6 towing capability, confident ride, responsive acceleration, and hybrid availability Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EHXBS044147
Stock: BS044147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 159,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,949
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Tow Pkg Rear Spoiler Ash; Cloth Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Frisco's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2011 Toyota Highlander Base with 159,343mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Toyota Highlander Base offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2011 Toyota Highlander: The 2011 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best combinations of an SUV and sedan available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $27,390. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at just under $35,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include seating for seven adults, Roomy and versatile interior, V6 towing capability, confident ride, responsive acceleration, and hybrid availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK3EH9BS035086
Stock: BS035086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 76,115 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,952$813 Below Market
AutoNation Acura South Bay - Torrance / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3EH4BS029174
Stock: BS029174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 134,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,850$758 Below Market
Elite Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
Automatic transmission, cruise control, Auxiliary plug in, Power door locks, windows and mirrors, Alloy wheels, Brand new tires. 90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE. MASTERCARD, VISA, and DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED. FINANCING AVAILABLE, ask about our competitive finance rates. A+ rating with Better Business Bureau. Serving the triangle with over 1,000 satisfied customers a year for over 20 years! Warranties are available from 12 months to 48 months on all vehicles starting at $599. All Prices are clearly posted on every vehicle. We have 5 full time certified mechanics on staff to provide you with the quality and piece of mind you deserve. Our professional staff previews over a thousand vehicles a week and hand picks only the best quality pre owned vehicles. Come see why 40% of our customers are repeats or referrals. This vehicle is located at the Elite Auto Sales in Raleigh, 3804 Fayetteville rd at the 401/70 split 3 miles south of downtown Raleigh. For more information please call 919-832-7060 or text 919-808-1449. Visit our website at www.eliteautoraleigh.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA3EH8BS016855
Stock: 016855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,880$409 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Tried-and-true, this Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Base 2WD I4 packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. This Toyota Highlander has the following options: Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, UV reduction glass windshield, Under floor storage in rear cargo area, Traction control (TRAC), Side-impact door beams, Remote keyless entry system, Remote hood & fuel filler door releases, Rear window defogger, Rear privacy glass, and Rear intermittent wiper. Carry all your passengers in comfort and style in this sturdy and worry-free Toyota Highlander. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at First National Fleet and Lease, 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA3EH6BS016126
Stock: 19058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 124,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,998$272 Below Market
Herb Chambers Lexus - Sharon / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Highlander includes: Total Value: $860. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Windshield Wiper Inserts Replaced, Rear Glass Wiper Insert Replaced, Tires Inspected, 2 Tires Replaced, Brake Inspection, Engine Air Filter Replaced, Cabin Air Filter Replaced, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, 2 Keys with Programmed Key Fobs, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle, Serviced at Dealer, Navigation System, Third row seating BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM voice activated touch screen navigation system, JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc in-dash CD changer, MP3/WMA capability, (9) speakers w/subwoofer, XM satellite radio/XM NavTraffic, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB input, iPod connectivity, CD-text display, auto sound leveling. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. CARFAX 1-Owner PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH5BS083789
Stock: 19156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 141,911 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,850$204 Below Market
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
1-owner, Free CARFAX report! Features include: AWD, Moonroof, Leather, Navigation, Recent Trade, 3rd Row Seat, Remote Entry.This 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited features a Black exterior and a Black Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Toyota Highlander Limited includes Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 22.0 highway, 17.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Toyota Highlander contact Kings Honda before this Toyota is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3EH8BS057431
Stock: BS057431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 116,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,998$553 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Tech Pkg 3rd Row Seat Tow Pkg Rear Spoiler Black Sand Beige; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2011 Toyota Highlander Base is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This Toyota includes: BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Toyota Highlander is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota Highlander. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. More information about the 2011 Toyota Highlander: The 2011 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best combinations of an SUV and sedan available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $27,390. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at just under $35,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include seating for seven adults, Roomy and versatile interior, V6 towing capability, confident ride, responsive acceleration, and hybrid availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA3EH9BS008439
Stock: BS008439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 117,757 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$13,500
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, TONNEAU COVER, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER LIFT GATE, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This four wheel drive 2011 Toyota Highlander SE features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Magnetic Gray Metallic Exterior with a Ash Leather Interior. With only 117,757 miles this 2011 Toyota Highlander is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Toyota Highlander in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# BS089518* Toyota Direct has this 2011 Toyota Highlander SE ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Toyota Highlander SE! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Toyota Highlander comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Cargo Shade, Power Drivers Seat, Power Moonroof, Compass, Overhead Console, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear Reading Lamps, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Knee AirBag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 217 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 55 Toyota Highlander suvs like this Magnetic Gray Metallic 2011 Toyota Highlander SE that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBK3EH5BS089518
Stock: BS089518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
