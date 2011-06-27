  1. Home
2003 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, carlike ride and handling, clean styling.
  • Gets expensive quickly, limited towing and off-road ability.
List Price Range
$6,995 - $8,795
Used Highlander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Need SUV utility but don't want any unnecessary bulk or fuel bills? The Highlander could very well suit your needs.

2003 Highlights

There are no changes for the Highlander this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Highlander.

5(86%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
321 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buyer beware
bk,07/21/2010
We purchased this car new and kept it dealer maintained for 7 years. I found it to be quite a reliable vehicle until recently. At 118,000 miles it developed a coolant leak. It was ultimately found to be due to stripped out threads in the engine block (i.e. the car needed a new engine ~ $7500.00). After discovering that I was not the only one to experience this problem (check online Toyota forums), I notified Toyota. The Rep stated, "Your engine may be defective, but we cannot help you because you are out of warranty." Beware of the 4 cylinder engine in the 03 Highlander! A dealer maintained vehicle is worthless, and Toyota has lost a customer. And so it goes.
New Owner-Wierd Issues
mjc333,11/09/2011
I just purchased the Toyota Highlander 2003 and upon purchasing the vehicle I was very happy. The check engine light came on shortly after purchase and apparently the cause is a bad "ECM" board in the SUV. I am not sure if this is common but I have experienced this problem. I love the vehicle otherwise and plan on driving it for a while. Currently at 82K hope it lasts to 200K without major repairs.
Former Toyota...stripped head bolts
bizmin,10/06/2010
2003 Toyota Highlander 2.4 L 4-cylinder engine, 108,000 miles, perfect service, until it developed coolant leak on the back side of the top of the engine, adjacent to an insulator pad at the back of the engine block. The back 3 head bolts were completely stripped, allowing coolant to leak into the engine. Toyota dealer says the short block or entire engine must be replaced, with no other option [$5200- $7400+.] Based on the frequency of identical engine failures, faulty factory assembly and/or design assures eventual failure of the engine. 25-year Toyota fan, probably lost forever.
Disappointed
herbertspoof,05/10/2012
Purchased used 5 years ago with 86,000. Didn't flinch at the mileage due to Toyota's reputation for reliability; car drove well, at first. Sold at 109,000 due to expensive repair and maintainence costs including: All 4 wheel bearings, $500 a pop. Breaks completely replaced, some more than once. $2,000 spent on breaks in just 2 years. Evaporator sensor went bad; $400 just for the part. Muffler developed a small hole; $400 for a new one. Straw that broke the camel's back: drive shaft developed a wobble and needed complete replacement $1,200. Cut my losses and unloaded the hunk of junk. Other car was a 20 year old Subaru Legacy that had fewer problems and was cheaper to maintain.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2003 Toyota Highlander

Used 2003 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), Limited Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota Highlander?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Toyota Highlander trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Toyota Highlander Base is priced between $7,790 and$7,790 with odometer readings between 102084 and102084 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Toyota Highlander Limited is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 168734 and168734 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Toyota Highlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Toyota Highlander for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 Highlanders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 102084 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Toyota Highlander.

Can't find a used 2003 Toyota Highlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Highlander for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,078.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,479.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Highlander for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,382.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Toyota Highlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

