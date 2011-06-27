  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(87)
2001 Toyota Highlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, car-like ride and handling, spunky V6 engine, predicted reliability.
  • Rear seat is uncomfortably low, goofy dash-mounted gear selector, driver's seat could use more rearward travel for optimum comfort.
List Price Estimate
$1,571 - $3,038
Used Highlander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

An oversized Camry wagon that went equipment- and clothes-shopping at REI.

Vehicle overview

Did you know that one out of every 10 cars and trucks sold in the U.S. is a Lexus or a Toyota? With the new Highlander, Toyota will easily cement itself as one of the best-selling brands in North America. How can we be so sure? Because the Highlander represents an optimum blend of three utilitarian types of vehicles: the station wagon, the minivan and the sport-utility vehicle.

Based on the same platform as the Lexus RX 300, which itself is based on modified Toyota Camry mechanicals, Highlander is longer, taller and wider where the wheels meet the pavement than the Lexus. Despite its greater size, the Highlander is lighter than the RX 300, so acceleration should equal or better its upscale cousin. Braking will likely prove impressive, too. Highlander comes standard with four-wheel disc brakes equipped with electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and brake assist (which maximizes braking power during a panic stop).

Highlander is rated to tow 3,500 pounds, when properly equipped. Helping to meet that specification is the same 3.0-liter V6 that resides under the hood of the RX. Making 220 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 222 ft-lbs. of torque at 4,400 rpm, the V6 features Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i). The standard engine, also using VVT-i to maximize power and efficiency, is a 2.4-liter inline four making 155 ponies and 163 ft-lbs. of twist. The four-speed automatic transmission provides a "snow mode" for easy starts on slippery surfaces.

With 7.3 inches of ground clearance (6.9 on front-wheel drivers) and a fully independent suspension front and rear, Highlander isn't designed to tackle tough terrain. But it'll work great during heavy snowfalls. Toyota's Vehicle Skid Control (VSC) system, which includes traction control, is optional, and is designed to recognize when the Highlander isn't responding to the driver's steering inputs. VSC will then apply selective braking to bring the truck (car?) back under control.

In the event it fails (not likely, but possible), Highlander protects occupants with whiplash injury lessening (WIL) front seats, five three-point seatbelts equipped with automatic and emergency locking retractors (ALR/ELR), front seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiters and ISO-FIX child seat anchors. Daytime running lights and side airbags are optional.

Inside, Highlander delivers 38.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear 60/40 split folding seat in use, and a whopping 81.4 cubes when it's folded. Air conditioning, CD/cassette combo stereo with six speakers, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, bottle holders, and grocery bag hooks are standard. Opting for Limited trim gives you JBL sound, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, woodgrain interior trim, alloy wheels with full-size spare, fog lights, privacy glass and other upgraded features. Leather upholstery is available on V6 models.

Toyota is planning to sell 70,000 Highlanders in calendar year 2001. We'll bet demand outstrips supply.

2001 Highlights

Based on the same platform as the Lexus RX 300, Toyota's new Highlander SUV represents the best blend of a station wagon, a minivan and a sport utility available on the market today. Available only with a V6 and an automatic transmission driving power to the front or all the wheels, Highlander will be sold in one trim level with a Limited package listed on the option sheet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Toyota Highlander.

5(76%)
4(15%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
87 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Toyota run around
highlander24,11/26/2011
I purchased a 2001 toyota highlander from toyota financial in september 2011. The highlander has 110000 miles on it and it has a lot of oil blowby near the PCV valve. I heard there was a sludge issue with these vehciles so I went to Libertyville Toyota and asked them to check it out. I told them i was adding a quart of oil every 500 miles and I said they should check the PCV area because I heard the sludge build up was in an unusual area of the engine. We removed the PCV plug and stuck a tube in the engne area and pulled out alot of sludge. dealer teck called and said NO Warrentee because the engine was clean. They did not check PCV area, they said I would need to pay $400 first.
Love the Car, but prepare for Repairs
Tony,12/30/2015
V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car used in 2010, came with 116,000 miles. I now have put 62,500 miles on the car and now at 178,500. I love the car and I am a second owner. Pros It is very spacious, not too big for an SUV but I've been able to pack quite a number of things in the car. The engine is still pretty strong. I've driven it far distance multiple times and haven't had major issues. Cons As much as I love the car, I'll admit that the cost of repairs and the type of repairs have gotten me. Grant it, I've had to pay quite the number on getting it repaired, I would say most of it was basically 'wear and tear' I am the 2nd owner and most of the original parts lasted well over 110,000 miles so I've been footing the bill. My a/c went out withing 6 months, had to pay $1,200 to repair. Most recently my altenator went bad, along with this other issue (can't remember) but combined that cost me $1,200 and now I'm paying $1,700 to have my 02 sensors (somethign i've read in reviews that go bad (denso brand)), valve cover gaskets, AND fuel injector replaced. On average i've speant maybe $2,000 or so a year on repairs. And I've also had to have my tired changed twice. Conclusion With 178,500 miles on the car and it being 2001, it's probably time i get a new car but I've alreay put so much money in it and have quite the number of new parts in it, but i just don't want to pay monthly for a new car. I will eventually. Godd car and reliable but maybe not worth all the repairs. Most of the cost for repairs they charge high for labor. Always get a carfax or somethign so you're not stuck having to repair alot of parts for a high mileage car
Speechless
jfahlmann,12/14/2010
I recently purchased a 2001 Limited Edition Highlander with 45 thousand miles from a good friend. After a month I heard a noise and checked the oil which was empty. Now I fill it once per week. I was told it was either a cheap part or the rings in the motor. I am getting a second opinion but am heartbroken. I cannot afford the loan plus getting a brand new motor. I really do love the vehicle but not with this price.
Reliable Maintenance Free
2001 Toyota Highland,02/08/2006
This is a very sharp looking excellent riding and so far has been very maintenance free. Just don't forget to change your oil and you're in business. Excellent visibility when driving. This is just a 4 cycl and I find that has been more than sufficient for me. Great get up and go, no one usually beats me at the red lights. Excellent gas mpg for a vehicle that looks like an suv. I have gotten as high as 30 mpg. Usually get from 24 to 27 mpg. Love It. Well I had two or three specks of paint that just seemed to pop off when I 1st got it. Had fixed and everything else excellent.
See all 87 reviews of the 2001 Toyota Highlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Toyota Highlander features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2001 Toyota Highlander
More About This Model

A friend from my college days always told me that if something is good, then more of it must be even better. This idea might have been worthy of philosophical debate had it not been for my friend's empirical testing procedures, which usually meant having three beer bongs in an hour and passing out on the bathroom floor.

I think Toyota might be operating under the same logic. If one SUV is good, more must be even better, right? For 2001, Toyota will have five different SUV models available for the American public, approximately the same number of new reality-based TV shows appearing each week. Toyota's stable includes the RAV4, the 4Runner, the new Highlander, the new Sequoia and the Land Cruiser. Ford, the previous champion of SUVs, must be livid; it has only four. Maybe we can convince Ford or Toyota to donate a spare SUV to Volkswagen; it's SUV-less until 2002.

The way Toyota sees it, having five distinct SUVs allows it to cover the full spectrum of potential buyers. And you have to admit, that's a pretty solid business strategy. Want a compact, sporty SUV? Toyota's got the RAV4. Want a full-size model capable of hauling you and seven of your closest friends to go skiing in Vail? The Sequoia should work nicely. Want more luxury? Step up to the Land Cruiser. Until this year, your singular choice for a midsize Toyota SUV was the 4Runner. It's a capable SUV, does well off-road and placed third out of eight vehicles in our Midsize SUV Comparison Test. Its on-road handling and ride quality aren't great however, especially when compared to some of the latest SUV competitors such as the Nissan Pathfinder and 2002 Ford Explorer. This is where the Highlander comes in.

The Highlander (no relation to Christopher Lambert) is designed to complement the 4Runner in the midsize SUV segment. Built at the Toyota Motor Kyushu Inc. plant in Japan, the Highlander is based on the same platform that is used for the Lexus RX 300 (which is itself similar to the Camry). This means that, like the Lexus, it has a car-like unibody design rather than the 4Runner's truck-based body-on-frame design. The advantages to a unibody design include increased body stiffness (which generally leads to better handling and less NVH), improved crash worthiness and easier entry and exit for passengers.

Body-on-frame designs still have advantages. They are more rugged and are better suited for towing because a trailer hitch can be bolted or welded directly to the frame rails. The 4Runner's body-on-frame design, along with its high ground clearance, big tires, two-speed transfer case and locking center differential make it ideal for scrambling over rocks and dirt. The Highlander, in contrast, is meant for people who like the image and versatility of an SUV but prioritize the ride, handling and comfort of a sedan. Think of the Highlander as a kind of oversized Camry wagon that went clothes shopping at REI, and you've got the general idea.

In terms of size, the Highlander is similar to the 4Runner and slightly bigger than the RX 300. The main dimensional differences between the RX 300 and Highlander are in wheelbase and overall length. The Highlander's wheelbase is 106.9 inches and overall length is 184.4 inches, 3.9 and 4.1 inches more than the RX 300, respectively. This extra length is used to create additional cargo capacity. With the rear seats folded flat, the Highlander will hold 81.4 cubic feet of cargo, 6.4 more than the RX. Headroom, legroom, shoulder room and hip room measurements for all passengers are nearly identical to the Lexus, with the Toyota having a slight half-inch advantage in headroom. Compared to the 4Runner, the Highlander's 5.5-inch wider width translates to vastly superior hip and shoulder room. Rear legroom is also better than the 4Runner's.

For power, Toyota will equip its latest SUV with either an inline four or V6 engine. The all-aluminum 2.4-liter four has been developed specifically for the Highlander. It features design elements similar to other recent Toyota four-cylinder engines. Highlights include Toyota's VVT-i, engine block-mounted accessories for less vibration and weight, a 10mm crankshaft offset from centerline for reduced internal friction and iridium electrode spark plugs that last 120,000 miles. Because four-cylinder engines larger than 2.0 liters generally cause too much noticeable vibration, Toyota has equipped the Highlander's four with dual gear-driven counter-rotating balance shafts to cancel out most of the vibrations. Output is listed at 155 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 163 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Those numbers are decent, but if you want to be the sword-wielding immortal of your neighborhood cul-de-sac, you'll want the Highlander V6. This engine is the same 3.0-liter V6 that Toyota drops into the RX 300 and the ES 300 entry-level luxury sedan. It makes a healthy 220 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 222 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. More power can be found elsewhere, especially from the optional V8s in the Dodge Durango and 2002 Ford Explorer. Both of those vehicles weigh more than the Highlander however (a two-wheel-drive Highlander V6 weighs 3,660 pounds), so our early prediction is that the Highlander V6 will be able to out-accelerate or at least hold its own against any other midsize SUV.

Both the four-cylinder and V6 models come with an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission with a snow mode. No manual transmission will be available, though four-wheel drive will be optional on either version. The Highlander's 4WD operation is similar to the RX 300's and RAV4's, with a 50/50 front-to-rear torque split on a full time basis. Unless there is tire slippage, then the viscous coupling will apply torque as necessary, front to rear, depending on which wheels are slipping. Four-wheel-drive models can be equipped with an optional limited-slip differential to further improve traction in slippery conditions.

OK, so it has 4WD, most certainly advantageous for rain and snow, but don't expect the Highlander to go trail bashing. Ground clearance is less than what both the RX 300 and 4Runner provide, and there's no low range for the 4WD. The fully independent suspension, consisting of MacPherson struts with antiroll bars front and rear, is tuned for on-road use. For stopping power, Toyota has gone with standard four-wheel disc brakes with ABS on all models. Also included is Brake Assist (BA) to improve a driver's potential panic stop reaction times, as well as Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) to reduce braking distances for Highlanders carrying or towing loads. Towing capacities are feeble unless the optional towing package is ordered, at which point the four-cylinder model can tow 3,000 pounds and the V6 can tow 3,500 pounds.

In terms of standard features, Toyota equips the Highlander with items such as air conditioning, an AM/FM/cassette audio system with CD player, cruise control and 16-inch steel wheels. Optional equipment available on both models includes a roof rack, 16-inch aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, an eight-way power driver's seat and a moonroof. For improved safety, there are optional side airbags for front passengers and a vehicle skid control system with traction control. If you've still got money to burn, you can get the Highlander V6 with leather seats, seat heaters for the front passengers and a premium eight-speaker JBL audio system. There's also a limited package for the V6 that bundles most of the desirable options and includes a few additional minor features.

The cabin is nothing spectacular, with decent ergonomics but middling plastic and upholstery. There's also no center console, which leads us to believe that storage for cell phones, CD cases and other bits of detritus might be problematic. But passenger room is more than adequate, with comfortable front seats and reclining rear seats. The rear seats also fold completely flat to maximize cargo room. A noteworthy exclusion is a third-row seat, something that is available with the Dodge Durango, Mitsubishi Montero, 2002 Ford Explorer and Mercury Mountaineer, and the Suzuki XL-7. Toyota says a lack of a third seat helps to achieve the company's target pricing for the vehicle. While we don't feel a third-row seat in a midsize SUV is a "to die for" option, its absence is something to note if you plan on hauling extra kids around. No NHTSA crash-test scores were available at the time of this writing, but we can tell you that all Highlanders have dual front airbags, whiplash-reducing front seats and front seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters.

Our initial driving time with the Highlander was limited, so you'll have to wait for our road test to get the full scoop. But we can tell you that the Highlander pretty much does everything Toyota says it does. If you were to blindfold an average consumer, put him into the driver's seat and then let him drive (taking the blindfold off, of course), we'd guess that he would have a difficult time determining that he was driving an SUV. It's got the high seating position and expanded outward visibility of an SUV, but otherwise the driving experience is very similar to what you'd get in a Toyota family sedan or minivan. On pavement, the Highlander provides a smooth ride and does an excellent job of minimizing wind, engine and tire noise. We drove a 2WD four-cylinder model as well as a 4WD V6. The four-cylinder Highlander surprised us with unexpected verve and the V6, not surprisingly, provided swift acceleration.

Pricing should be competitive. Toyota says a 2WD four-cylinder Highlander will start at $23,515 and a 4WD V6 will be $26,495. If we had included a 4WD V6 in our Midsize SUV Comparison Test, it would have had the cheapest base price by a considerable margin. But is it really an SUV? The character traits have been further blurred. The Highlander is designed to meet consumer needs rather than wants. If you can acknowledge that you have no intention of ever bouncing over boulders, then the Highlander is a very strong contender in the midsize SUV market.

Used 2001 Toyota Highlander Overview

The Used 2001 Toyota Highlander is offered in the following submodels: Highlander SUV. Available styles include V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A), 4WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and 2WD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

