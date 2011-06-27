Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,522
|$11,308
|$12,870
|Clean
|$8,968
|$10,659
|$12,111
|Average
|$7,861
|$9,363
|$10,593
|Rough
|$6,753
|$8,066
|$9,075
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,128
|$10,990
|$12,612
|Clean
|$8,598
|$10,360
|$11,868
|Average
|$7,536
|$9,100
|$10,380
|Rough
|$6,474
|$7,839
|$8,893