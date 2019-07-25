  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid

#10 Hybrid vehicle

What's new

  • Driver and front passenger seats have fewer adjustments
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent Sync 3 infotainment system
  • Interior remains quiet at highway speeds
  • Upscale cabin design
  • Fuel economy figures aren't as high as those of rival hybrid sedans
  • Sleek roofline reduces rear visibility and headroom
MSRP Starting at
$28,000
Save as much as $5,367
Incentive offers available
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid pricing

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

The current-generation Ford Fusion Hybrid dates all the way back to 2013, but Ford's continuous tweaks to this versatile midsize sedan have kept it fresh long past a normal car's sell-by date. Even though all of its competitors are newer, the 2020 Fusion Hybrid's long list of strengths help it remain one of the best choices in the segment.

We've always lauded the Fusion Hybrid's adult-friendly cabin, spacious trunk and surprisingly capable handling dynamics. Last year's addition of standard adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning made newer models even more value-rich than previous versions. All the while, the Fusion Hybrid retained its characteristically affordable base price.

The 2020 Fusion Hybrid isn't a slam-dunk proposition, however. Newer competitors, such as the recently redesigned Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord Hybrid, have powertrains that are more fuel-efficient and offer better performance than the Fusion. But even considering its age and lack of enhancements for 2020, the Ford Fusion Hybrid's highly practical interior and fun-to-drive character make it a strong competitor in its class.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America's best test team

Our verdict

7.7 / 10
The Ford Fusion Hybrid is an excellent choice if you want a hybrid sedan with some pizzazz. We appreciate its generously sized cabin, intuitive Sync 3 interface, smooth ride, and wide range of standard advanced technology features. And while it has been on the market for quite a while, its shark-like styling still holds up.

How does it drive?

7.0
As you'd expect from a machine designed for high fuel economy, the Fusion Hybrid isn't speedy. The 0-60 mph run takes 9 seconds flat, which is an average time for the segment. The brakes don't have much force at the top of the pedal stroke, so you'll have to press a bit harder than expected to slow to a stop. At least the handoff from regenerative to friction brakes is seamless. The Hybrid leaves from stops under smooth EV power but lurches forward when the gas engine kicks on a moment later.

The Fusion Hybrid is enjoyable to drive along twisty roads, where it responds eagerly to steering inputs. Body roll is also well-controlled. It's a shame the numb steering doesn't match the Fusion's somewhat sporty handling.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
We could spend all day in a Fusion Hybrid. It has a supple ride, and the seats are supportive and comfy. The only downside is a softly sprung body that can be floaty when it rolls through certain dips in the pavement. The dual-zone automatic climate control system works well to keep the cabin cool on hot days, and standard rear air vents help keep backseat passengers comfy, too.

As expected, the hybrid powertrain (combined with double-pane side windows) is admirably smooth and quiet. That said, the engine sounds load and coarse when you floor the accelerator

How's the interior?

8.0
Almost everyone should find the Fusion's interior pleasant and accommodating. There's plenty of legroom all around, and the highly adjustable driver's seat is accommodating for drivers of all body types. A sloping roofline hampers rear-seat entry and exit as well as headroom for taller occupants.

Outward visibility is good despite the fairly thick windshield pillars, but the rear blind spot is larger than average due to a broad rear roof pillar and smaller-than-average rear quarter window. The rearview camera, rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitor help make up for the compromised visibility.

How's the tech?

8.5
With the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and plenty of standard safety features, the Fusion is one of the more approachable vehicles on the market. Voice controls are better than many rival systems, with some natural language recognition to place calls, set navigation destinations and change radio stations.

On the downside, there are only two USB ports, and the top-tier Sony audio system's sound quality isn't particularly impressive at higher volumes.

How's the storage?

7.0
The Fusion Hybrid has its trunk-mounted battery pack mounted low enough that a folding back seat and trunk pass-through are possible, making up for its modest trunk volume (12 cubic feet). Folding rear seats used to be unique but are now nearly ubiquitous in the segment.

You do get lots of nice-size storage compartments and thoughtful nooks inside the cabin, including a large bin under the front armrest, a spacious tray under the center console, and large cupholders.

The Fusion has lots of room in the back, so a rear-facing car seat should fit easily. It'll be dififcult to access the car seat anchors, however: They are set deep into the backrest and the leather upholstery is hard to push aside.

How economical is it?

7.5
The Fusion Hybrid is rated at 42 mpg combined (43 city/41 highway), and we indeed averaged 42.2 mpg on our driving evaluation test. This fuel economy is on par with the Optima and Sonata hybrids (41-42 mpg, depending on trim) but worse than the Accord and Camry hybrids (48 and 52 mpg, respectively).

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Ford Fusion Hybrid offers a strong value proposition, and it comes in three trim levels to suit a range of budgets and tastes. It also comes with tons of standard features, and some optional equipment — such as ventilated front seats — is still rare for the class. The Ford's warranty coverage is average for the segment.

Wildcard

8.0
The Fusion Hybrid isn't the quickest or most fuel-efficient midsize hybrid on the market. Its strengths lie in its sleek exterior design, versatile cargo area and solid cabin materials. Its surprising handling abilities also make it fairly fun to drive.

Which Fusion Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you live in colder climates and need the heated mirrors and seats afforded by the SEL,  we recommend sticking with the base SE. It has a reasonable sticker price and comes with a ton of features, including all the advanced safety equipment the Fusion Hybrid offers. We also like its cloth seats, which are a bit cushier than the available leather upholstery.

Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a midsize sedan powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to an electric motor (188 total system horsepower). Front-wheel drive is standard, as is a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It is available in three trims: SE, SEL and Titanium. No packages or stand-alone options are offered except a sunroof for SE and SEL models.

Standard features on the SE model include push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, and a power driver's seat. You also get a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a nine-speaker audio system, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Safety features include Ford's Co-Pilot360 Protect package, which bundles together automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

Upgrading to the SEL adds LED headlights, remote engine start, heated mirrors, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery and an 11-speaker audio system.

The range-topping Titanium comes with everything above, plus subtle styling tweaks, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front sport seats, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Sony audio system.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SE 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$28,000
    MPG 43 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Titanium 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Titanium 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$34,595
    MPG 43 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
    SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SEL 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$31,630
    MPG 43 city / 41 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Fusion Hybrid safety features:

    Reverse Sensing System
    Alerts you to possible objects behind you when you're backing up in the Fusion Hybrid.
    Blind Spot Information System
    Illuminates a light on the left or right mirror if a vehicle is detected in the Fusion Hybrid's blind spot on that side.
    Lane Keeping System
    Vibrates the steering wheel if the Fusion begins to drift outside its lane. Also moves the steering wheel to guide the car back.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. the competition

    Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Energi

    The Fusion Hybrid and the Ford Fusion Energi are based on the same car and both feature hybrid powertrains, but the Fusion Energi is a plug-in hybrid. Both variants earn the same 42 mpg combined estimate when traveling on gasoline, but the Energi also offers 26 miles of all-electric driving when fully charged. That means if you recharge every night and your commute is short enough, it'll be quite a while before you have to fill up with gas again. The only drawback is the price — the Energi is only available in the top Titanium trim level and costs quite a bit more than a similarly equipped Fusion Hybrid.

    Compare Ford Fusion Hybrid & Ford Fusion Energi features

    Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius

    The Toyota Prius is one of the most fuel-efficient hybrids around, and it uses less gas than the Fusion Hybrid. Its base price is lower, too, and you can get the Prius with all-wheel drive. However, the Prius is smaller than the Fusion and doesn't offer as much passenger room. If you need something closer in size to the Fusion, consider the Toyota Camry Hybrid — in LE trim, its fuel economy estimates are nearly identical to those of the Prius. For more information about this generation of Prius, read our long-term test of a 2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring.

    Compare Ford Fusion Hybrid & Toyota Prius features

    Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid

    The recently redesigned Honda Accord Hybrid is one of the newest midsize hybrid sedans, and it's also one of our favorites. It's quite quick and fun to drive, and it retains the comfortable ride afforded by the standard Accord. The cabin is spacious, as is the trunk. Neither vehicle is the clear winner in this face-off, and prospective buyers would do well to test-drive both.

    Compare Ford Fusion Hybrid & Honda Accord Hybrid features

