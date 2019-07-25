2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

The current-generation Ford Fusion Hybrid dates all the way back to 2013, but Ford's continuous tweaks to this versatile midsize sedan have kept it fresh long past a normal car's sell-by date. Even though all of its competitors are newer, the 2020 Fusion Hybrid's long list of strengths help it remain one of the best choices in the segment. We've always lauded the Fusion Hybrid's adult-friendly cabin, spacious trunk and surprisingly capable handling dynamics. Last year's addition of standard adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning made newer models even more value-rich than previous versions. All the while, the Fusion Hybrid retained its characteristically affordable base price. The 2020 Fusion Hybrid isn't a slam-dunk proposition, however. Newer competitors, such as the recently redesigned Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord Hybrid, have powertrains that are more fuel-efficient and offer better performance than the Fusion. But even considering its age and lack of enhancements for 2020, the Ford Fusion Hybrid's highly practical interior and fun-to-drive character make it a strong competitor in its class.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

The Ford Fusion Hybrid is an excellent choice if you want a hybrid sedan with some pizzazz. We appreciate its generously sized cabin, intuitive Sync 3 interface, smooth ride, and wide range of standard advanced technology features. And while it has been on the market for quite a while, its shark-like styling still holds up.

How does it drive? 7.0

As you'd expect from a machine designed for high fuel economy, the Fusion Hybrid isn't speedy. The 0-60 mph run takes 9 seconds flat, which is an average time for the segment. The brakes don't have much force at the top of the pedal stroke, so you'll have to press a bit harder than expected to slow to a stop. At least the handoff from regenerative to friction brakes is seamless. The Hybrid leaves from stops under smooth EV power but lurches forward when the gas engine kicks on a moment later.



The Fusion Hybrid is enjoyable to drive along twisty roads, where it responds eagerly to steering inputs. Body roll is also well-controlled. It's a shame the numb steering doesn't match the Fusion's somewhat sporty handling.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

We could spend all day in a Fusion Hybrid. It has a supple ride, and the seats are supportive and comfy. The only downside is a softly sprung body that can be floaty when it rolls through certain dips in the pavement. The dual-zone automatic climate control system works well to keep the cabin cool on hot days, and standard rear air vents help keep backseat passengers comfy, too.



As expected, the hybrid powertrain (combined with double-pane side windows) is admirably smooth and quiet. That said, the engine sounds load and coarse when you floor the accelerator

How’s the interior? 8.0

Almost everyone should find the Fusion's interior pleasant and accommodating. There's plenty of legroom all around, and the highly adjustable driver's seat is accommodating for drivers of all body types. A sloping roofline hampers rear-seat entry and exit as well as headroom for taller occupants.



Outward visibility is good despite the fairly thick windshield pillars, but the rear blind spot is larger than average due to a broad rear roof pillar and smaller-than-average rear quarter window. The rearview camera, rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitor help make up for the compromised visibility.

How’s the tech? 8.5

With the excellent Sync 3 infotainment system, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and plenty of standard safety features, the Fusion is one of the more approachable vehicles on the market. Voice controls are better than many rival systems, with some natural language recognition to place calls, set navigation destinations and change radio stations.



On the downside, there are only two USB ports, and the top-tier Sony audio system's sound quality isn't particularly impressive at higher volumes.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The Fusion Hybrid has its trunk-mounted battery pack mounted low enough that a folding back seat and trunk pass-through are possible, making up for its modest trunk volume (12 cubic feet). Folding rear seats used to be unique but are now nearly ubiquitous in the segment.



You do get lots of nice-size storage compartments and thoughtful nooks inside the cabin, including a large bin under the front armrest, a spacious tray under the center console, and large cupholders.



The Fusion has lots of room in the back, so a rear-facing car seat should fit easily. It'll be dififcult to access the car seat anchors, however: They are set deep into the backrest and the leather upholstery is hard to push aside.

How economical is it? 7.5

The Fusion Hybrid is rated at 42 mpg combined (43 city/41 highway), and we indeed averaged 42.2 mpg on our driving evaluation test. This fuel economy is on par with the Optima and Sonata hybrids (41-42 mpg, depending on trim) but worse than the Accord and Camry hybrids (48 and 52 mpg, respectively).

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Ford Fusion Hybrid offers a strong value proposition, and it comes in three trim levels to suit a range of budgets and tastes. It also comes with tons of standard features, and some optional equipment — such as ventilated front seats — is still rare for the class. The Ford's warranty coverage is average for the segment.

Wildcard 8.0

The Fusion Hybrid isn't the quickest or most fuel-efficient midsize hybrid on the market. Its strengths lie in its sleek exterior design, versatile cargo area and solid cabin materials. Its surprising handling abilities also make it fairly fun to drive.

Which Fusion Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you live in colder climates and need the heated mirrors and seats afforded by the SEL, we recommend sticking with the base SE. It has a reasonable sticker price and comes with a ton of features, including all the advanced safety equipment the Fusion Hybrid offers. We also like its cloth seats, which are a bit cushier than the available leather upholstery.

Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a midsize sedan powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to an electric motor (188 total system horsepower). Front-wheel drive is standard, as is a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It is available in three trims: SE, SEL and Titanium. No packages or stand-alone options are offered except a sunroof for SE and SEL models.