2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid
What’s new
- Driver and front passenger seats have fewer adjustments
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Excellent Sync 3 infotainment system
- Interior remains quiet at highway speeds
- Upscale cabin design
- Fuel economy figures aren't as high as those of rival hybrid sedans
- Sleek roofline reduces rear visibility and headroom
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review
The current-generation Ford Fusion Hybrid dates all the way back to 2013, but Ford's continuous tweaks to this versatile midsize sedan have kept it fresh long past a normal car's sell-by date. Even though all of its competitors are newer, the 2020 Fusion Hybrid's long list of strengths help it remain one of the best choices in the segment.
We've always lauded the Fusion Hybrid's adult-friendly cabin, spacious trunk and surprisingly capable handling dynamics. Last year's addition of standard adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning made newer models even more value-rich than previous versions. All the while, the Fusion Hybrid retained its characteristically affordable base price.
The 2020 Fusion Hybrid isn't a slam-dunk proposition, however. Newer competitors, such as the recently redesigned Toyota Camry Hybrid and Honda Accord Hybrid, have powertrains that are more fuel-efficient and offer better performance than the Fusion. But even considering its age and lack of enhancements for 2020, the Ford Fusion Hybrid's highly practical interior and fun-to-drive character make it a strong competitor in its class.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The Fusion Hybrid is enjoyable to drive along twisty roads, where it responds eagerly to steering inputs. Body roll is also well-controlled. It's a shame the numb steering doesn't match the Fusion's somewhat sporty handling.
How comfortable is it?8.0
As expected, the hybrid powertrain (combined with double-pane side windows) is admirably smooth and quiet. That said, the engine sounds load and coarse when you floor the accelerator
How’s the interior?8.0
Outward visibility is good despite the fairly thick windshield pillars, but the rear blind spot is larger than average due to a broad rear roof pillar and smaller-than-average rear quarter window. The rearview camera, rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitor help make up for the compromised visibility.
How’s the tech?8.5
On the downside, there are only two USB ports, and the top-tier Sony audio system's sound quality isn't particularly impressive at higher volumes.
How’s the storage?7.0
You do get lots of nice-size storage compartments and thoughtful nooks inside the cabin, including a large bin under the front armrest, a spacious tray under the center console, and large cupholders.
The Fusion has lots of room in the back, so a rear-facing car seat should fit easily. It'll be dififcult to access the car seat anchors, however: They are set deep into the backrest and the leather upholstery is hard to push aside.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.0
Which Fusion Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Fusion Hybrid models
The 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a midsize sedan powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to an electric motor (188 total system horsepower). Front-wheel drive is standard, as is a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It is available in three trims: SE, SEL and Titanium. No packages or stand-alone options are offered except a sunroof for SE and SEL models.
Standard features on the SE model include push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, and a power driver's seat. You also get a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a nine-speaker audio system, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Safety features include Ford's Co-Pilot360 Protect package, which bundles together automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.
Upgrading to the SEL adds LED headlights, remote engine start, heated mirrors, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, simulated leather upholstery and an 11-speaker audio system.
The range-topping Titanium comes with everything above, plus subtle styling tweaks, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front sport seats, leather upholstery and a 12-speaker Sony audio system.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,000
|MPG
|43 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,595
|MPG
|43 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$31,630
|MPG
|43 city / 41 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fusion Hybrid safety features:
- Reverse Sensing System
- Alerts you to possible objects behind you when you're backing up in the Fusion Hybrid.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Illuminates a light on the left or right mirror if a vehicle is detected in the Fusion Hybrid's blind spot on that side.
- Lane Keeping System
- Vibrates the steering wheel if the Fusion begins to drift outside its lane. Also moves the steering wheel to guide the car back.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. the competition
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Energi
The Fusion Hybrid and the Ford Fusion Energi are based on the same car and both feature hybrid powertrains, but the Fusion Energi is a plug-in hybrid. Both variants earn the same 42 mpg combined estimate when traveling on gasoline, but the Energi also offers 26 miles of all-electric driving when fully charged. That means if you recharge every night and your commute is short enough, it'll be quite a while before you have to fill up with gas again. The only drawback is the price — the Energi is only available in the top Titanium trim level and costs quite a bit more than a similarly equipped Fusion Hybrid.
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
The Toyota Prius is one of the most fuel-efficient hybrids around, and it uses less gas than the Fusion Hybrid. Its base price is lower, too, and you can get the Prius with all-wheel drive. However, the Prius is smaller than the Fusion and doesn't offer as much passenger room. If you need something closer in size to the Fusion, consider the Toyota Camry Hybrid — in LE trim, its fuel economy estimates are nearly identical to those of the Prius. For more information about this generation of Prius, read our long-term test of a 2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring.
Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
The recently redesigned Honda Accord Hybrid is one of the newest midsize hybrid sedans, and it's also one of our favorites. It's quite quick and fun to drive, and it retains the comfortable ride afforded by the standard Accord. The cabin is spacious, as is the trunk. Neither vehicle is the clear winner in this face-off, and prospective buyers would do well to test-drive both.
FAQ
Is the Ford Fusion Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid:
- Driver and front passenger seats have fewer adjustments
- Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Is the Ford Fusion Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid is the 2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,000.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,000
- Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,595
- SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,630
What are the different models of Ford Fusion Hybrid?
