Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,400
|$37,986
|$39,777
|Clean
|$35,603
|$37,146
|$38,888
|Average
|$34,008
|$35,465
|$37,110
|Rough
|$32,413
|$33,785
|$35,333
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,715
|$34,753
|$37,053
|Clean
|$31,999
|$33,984
|$36,226
|Average
|$30,566
|$32,447
|$34,570
|Rough
|$29,132
|$30,909
|$32,914
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,880
|$34,843
|$37,059
|Clean
|$32,159
|$34,072
|$36,231
|Average
|$30,719
|$32,530
|$34,575
|Rough
|$29,279
|$30,989
|$32,919
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,981
|$31,939
|$34,149
|Clean
|$29,324
|$31,232
|$33,386
|Average
|$28,011
|$29,819
|$31,860
|Rough
|$26,697
|$28,406
|$30,334
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,012
|$35,963
|$38,164
|Clean
|$33,267
|$35,167
|$37,311
|Average
|$31,777
|$33,576
|$35,606
|Rough
|$30,287
|$31,985
|$33,900
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,893
|$33,867
|$36,095
|Clean
|$31,194
|$33,118
|$35,288
|Average
|$29,797
|$31,620
|$33,675
|Rough
|$28,400
|$30,121
|$32,062
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,777
|$35,935
|$38,371
|Clean
|$33,037
|$35,140
|$37,514
|Average
|$31,557
|$33,550
|$35,799
|Rough
|$30,077
|$31,960
|$34,085
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,283
|$32,096
|$34,143
|Clean
|$29,620
|$31,386
|$33,380
|Average
|$28,293
|$29,966
|$31,855
|Rough
|$26,967
|$28,546
|$30,329
Estimated values
2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,428
|$40,546
|$42,936
|Clean
|$37,587
|$39,649
|$41,976
|Average
|$35,903
|$37,855
|$40,058
|Rough
|$34,220
|$36,061
|$38,139