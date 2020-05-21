2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GTMSRP Range: $99,950 - $161,200
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Sedan Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Thrilling acceleration from the powerful V8
- Simple, gorgeous design
- Comfortable ride despite handling prowess
- Sport seats hug your body nicely but don't feel confining
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT comes in three flavors: the coupe, the convertible and the sedan. The sedan, which we're reviewing here, occupies a middle ground between sports cars and traditional performance sedans. Mercedes refers to it as a four-door coupe, which is a confusing way to say it's a sedan with a tapering rear roofline.
Our verdict
The AMG GT sedan doesn't quite measure up to the best performance sedans. You get a great engine, comfortable seats, super-premium materials and taut handling. But you also get outdated infotainment, cluttered and redundant controls, a slightly stiff but noisy ride, and a relatively numb driving experience as you push the car harder. For every strength, there's a weakness.
How does the AMG GT drive?
We tested the AMG GT 53. Mercedes' turbocharged inline-six engine is one of our favorites, and it feels right at home in the AMG GT sedan. Power comes on strong and linear above 3,000 rpm and is accompanied (in Sport mode) by an aggressive soundtrack of growls and pops. Our as-tested 0-60 mph sprint of 4.4 seconds is quick, but some rival supersedans are quicker.
Body roll is minimal, and the suspension is well controlled. The steering is precise and weighted perfectly for the car's character. Lots of grip and a sharp turn-in make the AMG GT 53 sedan feel sharp, though it can never really hide its size and mass. The AMG GT 53 sedan is capable on a winding road, but it's only rewarding up to a point.
How comfortable is the AMG GT?
We expect a certain stiffness from an AMG-branded car, and that's apparent here. You get a ride quality that's more like a sports car's than a luxury sedan's. Still, it's not harsh, even in Sport mode. What is problematic is the excessive amount of noise when driving over bumps. In a car that's otherwise relatively quiet, even small imperfections in the road create intrusive levels of sound.
The front seats hold you in place in turns and support you where you need it. Overall, the balance between luxury and sport is excellent, and the seats are comfortable even after several hours behind the wheel. The seats from the optional Executive Rear Seat package are equally pleasant.
How’s the interior?
There are a lot of buttons and redundancy in function. The overall layout is confusing to learn and distracting when you need to find something, though some shortcut buttons make life easier. Visibility also suffers because of a high dashboard, thick roof pillars, small mirrors and a small rear window.
Getting in and out of the front seats is easy at least, especially since the front seat is relatively high off the ground for a sporty car. Rear-seat access is poor because of the tight foot opening and sloping roofline. It's particularly hard when you're parked in a narrow space. The rear seat suffers from a lack of headroom for taller adults.
How’s the tech?
The infotainment is a mix of Mercedes' old and new systems. Alas, it lacks most of the strengths of both. The menus can be complicated to navigate, and the settings are oddly located. Navigation is much more rudimentary than what's offered in less expensive Mercedes cars. Voice commands are hit-or-miss, and entering addresses by voice repeatedly proved a challenge.
Most of the driver aids work exceptionally well. The AMG GT's adaptive cruise control follows traffic naturally and is seldom tripped up by other vehicles changing lanes. With adaptive cruise on, the lane-keeping steering assist feels organic. But when the system is off, lane departure intervention is more jarring.
How’s the storage?
The trunk offers a large, flat load floor and a generous opening thanks to the power hatch. There is room for overnight bags for four. But the rear bumper is high and deep, so you'll have to lift items high and lean over to access most of the space.
Small-item storage is a weakness. The cupholders are deeply recessed, making short drinks difficult to access. Taller beverages still block controls, and any use of the cupholder blocks the cellphone tray that's buried deep inside the console. The door pockets are wide but shallow, and the center armrest bins are only sufficient for storing cords and phones.
How economical is the AMG GT?
At 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway), the AMG GT 53 sedan lags behind similar coupe-style luxury sedans with base engines. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test car posted 20 mpg. However, our overall average in our time with the car fell below 18 mpg. This is a difficult vehicle to drive conservatively, and starting off with lower fuel efficiency relative to competitors doesn't help matters.
Is the AMG GT a good value?
The AMG GT sedan's interior materials are impeccable. Nearly every surface is covered in premium trim. However, the overall impression feels a bit out-of-date because of a profusion of buttons; it's not the most modern-looking interior. Then there's the older infotainment tech, slightly lower performance and slightly claustrophobic rear seating. You can find a competitor that does almost everything better.
Wildcard
The engine might be the AMG GT 53's strongest suite, but the exact same engine can be had on the more affordable Mercedes E-Class and CLS. It's hard to find anything that the AMG GT sedan does better than competitors. It walks the line between luxury and sport well, but ask for more of each and you might be left wondering what exactly you paid so much money for.
Which AMG GT does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT models
Despite its contradictory name, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Four-Door Coupe is a sedan with seating for four. It is available in three trim levels: AMG GT 53, AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT.
Trending topics in reviews
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT videos
Top 10 Best-Looking Cars According to Edmunds' Mark Takahashi
MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm going to talk about my personal picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm well aware that style is subjective. I don't claim to be the arbiter of style and taste, and I realize that one person's trash might be someone else's treasure. I'm sure we're going to have some disagreements on my picks. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. So let's jump right into it. [MUSIC PLAYING] My first pick is the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, the mid-engine Corvette. It is a stunner in person. It's very angular. It's almost like a stealth fighter with all these facets everywhere. It's sharp. It's cool. It capitalizes on a lot of potential that I thought the NSX didn't. I'm a fan of these forward-leaning angles that the designers put into it. I like that it's almost attacking the air in front of it. Also, I like that they still have some of the character of the old Corvette in the hood here with these streaks. The proportions are great. Unlike some mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette still has a decent-sized hood, and the back end isn't too big and boxy or bulbous like some other mid-engine sports cars can get. To me, everything just sort of works well together, and it's just super sharp. And by the way, all of these pics are in just random order. There's no rhyme or reason to these. My next pick? Dodge Challenger. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is impressive, because the Dodge Challenger hasn't been redesigned since it was introduced in 2008-- well, reintroduced in 2008. It still has a lot of that sinister character that sets it apart from other muscle cars, and indeed, any other car out there. The design cues that I really like are pretty much all up front. It's this brow that cuts into the grill right there from the hood dipping over. It's almost like Clint Eastwood's furrowed death stare at you. It's mean-looking. It almost demands respect before it's even moving. The newest touches come here in the wheel arches here. They're a little bit tacked-on, but from different angles it, looks really good. It just kind of widens it out and interrupt that big slab of nothingness on the door here. And I like that they actually kept it unadorned on that door panel and that body panel. They didn't go with any fake vents or stupid chrome accents. Nice and clean. And that's kind of the theme with a lot of the cars that I like. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ah, que bella machina. This is the Ferrari Roma. It's not an all-out supercar for them. It's a Grand Tour. And I love it. I love it for a lot of things that we'll see later in other cars. First off, a nice, pointed long hood like that. These sharp angles are just gorgeous here. I'm not that big of a fan of this air dam underneath here that's kind of jutting out, but I'm not going to argue with Ferrari designers. One thing I'm really a big fan of, though, is the way that this compound curve meets a straight, and then it pops back into another compound curve in the front. There's no real transition. It just kind of smoothly blends from one end to the other. In other cars, you'll see a curve, and then an abrupt stop, and then a straight-away. This is just sinuous and beautiful and muscular. Man, from nose to tail, it is absolutely gorgeous. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of my favorites, the Jaguar F-type. The spiritual successor to the E-type from the early 1960s, it's not trying to be this campy homage to the E-type. It's its own thing. But it still has a few subtle hints. First off, we have the headlights here, this plexiglass covering that's a little bit of a nod to the old E-type. Of course, there's the grill, this big ovoid. But in the case of the F-type, more of a rounded corner, inverted trapezoid. It gives it enough character to know that it's from the same company as the E-type, but it's not trying to be the E-type. I'm also a fan of the way they did these air intakes here, these cooling vents. They didn't go with this plastic surround. It's just kind of carved into the face of the F-type. Unfortunately for the 2021 refresh, they actually put some plastic surrounds around that. And I'm not that thrilled with the way it looks. It might grow on me later, but so far, I'm still a bigger fan of this pre-refresh F-type. Other styling cues include, in the tail light, this round feature here, which is a nod to the old E-type, as well as this barrel-shaped side that they put in. Of course, there's the silhouette, which tapers down to a wonderful little point in the back, just like the old E-type. Here's a shot of the reflector I'm talking about on the old E-type, that little round feature. But there's one thing I wish that Jaguar did with the F-type, and that would be to use this glorious light metallic blue color that they used for the concept or pre-production car. It never made it into the order guides, and I was really hoping that would be in it. [MUSIC PLAYING] We've been raving about the Telluride, not just because of the way it looks, but because of the way it drives and the value proposition. It's just a really great mid-sized three-row SUV. When it comes to design, I like that it's more upright and boxy than a lot of other SUVs. I also like this amber surround here. You can tell that a Telluride is coming behind you from a ways off, thanks for that distinctive running light. They used a lot of Kia's styling cues throughout, but it's not gross about the way they did it. These double tabs are their signature throughout the Kia lineup. It's there. It's also in the top of the windshield there, and a little hint of it right here in that B-pillar. Overall, it's a really tidy design. It's industrial it's a little beefier than pretty much anything else in its class. [MUSIC PLAYING] Not my favorite car to drive. I wished it was a little more wild and lively than it is. But it is a looker, for sure. It still turns heads a few years into its production. Again, long coupe hood. And I haven't been a fan of this Lexus spindle grill since it came out, but this is actually the first instance where I do like it, mostly because this car was designed to have it from the beginning. When they first started incorporating that spindle grill, they used it on cars that weren't necessarily designed to have. It All of these lines all come together right at the logo. They just all point to it. It's a nice touch. It gives it that sharpness, that pointiness, that you kind of want from a wild-looking sport coupe like this. Another thing I'm a fan of is this cut-out right here, this little air intake, maybe for brake cooling, maybe for trans cooling. Who knows? But I like how they didn't, again, put some cheesy plastic surrounds in there. It's just kind of sliced into the side of the body. It's graceful. It's sharp. It serves a purpose. Around the back of the LC, it continues that line where everything converges on that one logo point. I like that it's a theme that's carried over to the back. One thing I'm not too crazy about, though, is this drop-down here off the tail light. It seems like it's just a little bit out of place. I realize that's part of their corporate style, but every time I see it I always see this tier line under a cheetah's face. Maybe it's not the worst thing to be associated with. [MUSIC PLAYING] My next pick-- it's the Mazda 3 hatchback. Mazda has just been killing it when it comes to design, and the 3 hatchback is, at least for me, a prime example. I love this big grill that's very distinctive, but it's not overly horsey, in my opinion. They have these wonderful compound curves that are built into the bodywork without any sharp creases that almost every other car has. One my other favorite hatchbacks is the old Alfa Romeo Brera, that had this beautiful, rounded hatchback tail. It's very distinctive. It sets itself apart from everything else out there. It's a clean design, and it's carried over into everything that Mazda does. The CX-5, the CX-3, CX-30-- they're all what I consider the most attractive in their classes. And the CX-9 would have been, or it was, until the Telluride came along. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Polestar 1-- wow. The first time I saw this in the flesh, it was stunning. It's just such a clean design, really not a lot of adornment. Sure, it's got a long hood, coupe proportions again, a stubby tail in the back. But there's a simplicity about it that just drew me in instantly. This grill is certainly an echo of Volvo, which is the parent company, but it's missing the sash and the Volvo logo in the middle. I'm also a huge fan of these side streaks in the nose of the car. It's almost aviation-like to me, like a Canard. Again, really nice, simple, unadorned side here, and we have this little feature here that catches light, and then a subtle little crease here that casts shadow below that. It gives it some visual interest without having to resort to something kitschy or gaudy. I had a design instructor who gave us this quote that I keep using when it comes to car design. And I'm paraphrasing here, but it's, a pretty shape doesn't need a lot of jewelry. And this is pretty much unadorned perfection to me. Of course, you can't talk about the Polestar 1 without also mentioning the S90 from Volvo. There's a lot of similarities there. I realize that. And I love the S90 for the exact same reasons. You can see down here that Volvo added that chrome strip down there. Doesn't really add too much visually for me. I prefer to see something, in other words, like the Polestar 1, where it's not there. Again, simplicity, cleanliness of design. Of course, not all my picks are going to be exotics or sport coupes. I can't not talk about the most popular class of vehicles, pickup trucks. And for my money, it's the Ram 1500. [MUSIC PLAYING] The new design is a little classier, a little upmarket. In this top trim here, you get a lot of chrome. I'm outlining here this little step up from the headlight into the grill, and we'll get to that in a bit. But I like how everything is very cohesive, and it all seems to belong together. One thing I'm not a big fan of is this kind of badge right here. It just seems a little out of place in an otherwise very clean design. The design also carries around to other Ram 1500s, like the Rebel, which has a very different take on the grill, but it's equally impressive and aggressive in its execution. Getting back to the headlights integrating into the grill and all that good stuff, it goes back to the introduction of this new generation of Ram pickups in the mid-1990s. This is the heavy-duty version of it. And right here, that headlight line there steps straight up into the grill and then back down for the other headlight. Around that time-- I think was the Kenworth T600 big rig had that same kind of sloping hood, and in that integration of the headlights into the fenders. And you can see it here. I mean, that is very much exaggerated the way it is here in the Ram 1500. But it's that sort of industrial, utilitarian design that made me really love it. I wish that Ram, however, capitalized on that design back then and produced a rival to the Suburban, a larger SUV with that kind of style. My final pick is yet another sport coupe. It is the Mercedes Benz AMG GT. [MUSIC PLAYING] Again, it's the familiar theme of really long hood, a wide maw of a grill here that denotes that it needs a lot of air to breathe, like a beast. And I mean, again, really huge intakes here as well. One thing I'm not too crazy about is this feature right here. I like that it's a cut-out, and it's not surrounded by plastic, but it's this badge right here that kind of throws me off. I feel like maybe if they did something a little more subtle, it would have been better, at least personally for me. Again, man, there's so many things to like about the proportions of this car. And another echo here is that kick-out there that catches light. It just lends it a little more visual interest. And then at the very back of the car, it's really, really quite rounded over, almost egg-like, like a Porsche 928. but they broke it up and kept it from looking overly bulbous by introducing these cutouts here. Whether or not they're actual heat extractors that function or not, there is a function. And that's aesthetically, it breaks up a lot of the monotony back here and keeps it looking a little sharper, a little more racy. In any case, those are my picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. I'm sure you have some disagreements with my picks and probably thought I left out a few and probably included a few that didn't deserve to be. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. Let's start a dialogue. It's not like I don't have the time to respond. Thanks for watching the video. Thanks for hanging out all the way to the end. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. And of course, for any of these vehicles, if you want any information, head on over to edmunds.com. Stay safe. Take care of your friends. Take care of your family. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
Features & Specs
|53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$99,950
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
|63 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$140,250
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|577 hp @ 5500 rpm
|63 S 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$161,200
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|630 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite AMG GT safety features:
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Vibrates the steering wheel to warn the driver if the vehicle senses it's drifting out of its lane.
- Active Brake Assist
- Alerts and assists the driver in braking if a front collision is imminent. The system can also initiate braking if the driver does not.
- Attention Assist
- Monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and provides visible and audible alerts if needed.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Porsche Panamera
The Porsche Panamera outperforms the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT sedan in comparable trims and pricing. It also delivers comparable comfort, interior refinement and features. Furthermore, the wagon-like Sport Turismo variants add a healthy dose of practicality with its larger cargo space. Porsche's infotainment system isn't as easy to use as those in rivals, but the Mercedes COMAND system is also out-of-date.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. BMW M8 Gran Coupe
The BMW M8 Gran Coupe has thrills aplenty from its 600-hp V8 as well as a wealth of comfort, technology and refinement. The M8 has the chops to take on the AMG GT 63 S sedan, while the less expensive M850i will easily dispatch the AMG GT 53. Despite its impressive performance capabilities, the BMW doesn't sacrifice ride quality.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT vs. Audi S7
The Audi S7 is a strong competitor to the AMG GT 53, while the forthcoming RS 7 should be able to challenge the AMG GT 63. The S7 also comes in about $16,000 less than the Mercedes, and the RS7 is very likely to undercut the comparable AMG GT too. Comfort and refinement are similar, though Audi's more modern design has a character all its own.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT:
- A new fixed panoramic sunroof is available
- The GT 63 receives a performance exhaust as standard
- A new carbon roof is available for the GT 63 S
- Part of the first AMG GT generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,950.
Other versions include:
- 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $99,950
- 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $140,250
- 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $161,200
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT is offered in the following submodels: AMG GT Sedan, AMG GT Coupe, AMG GT Convertible. Available styles include 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), R 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), C 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), 63 S 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), C 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM), and R 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 AMG GT.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 AMG GT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT?
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $141,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $8,230 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $8,230 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $133,015.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is 5.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $100,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $6,662 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,662 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $94,283.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 6.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT info
