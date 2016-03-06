Used 2015 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 23,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,315$6,265 Below Market
Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Monroe / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. billet silver metallic clearcoat 2015 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT SUPER LOW MILEAGE, MANAGER SPECIAL, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CHRYSLER CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGER, 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, RECENT TRADE IN, **ONE OWNER**, FREE OIL CHANGE, AWD, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Bright Door Handles, Bright Premium Grille, Bright Side Roof Rails, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Comfort Seating Group, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electronic Stability Control, For More Info Call 800-643-2112, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Popular Equipment Group, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23B, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Southwest Heat (Regional), Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Face Alum. (RGN).Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52847 miles below market average!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* 125 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryFACTORY CERTIFIED: Inspected & Protected. This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection and reconditioning process. Benefits of purchasing this vehicle include a 125 Point Inspection backed by the manufacturer, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, 3 Month/3,000 Mile Max Care Warranty, 24 Hour Comprehensive Roadside Assistance, Rental Car Coverage, Free Carfax & 3 Month Sirius XM Trial Subscription (if equipped).We have been in business in the Monroe/Toledo community since 1966 and are locally owned and operated. At Monroe Dodge, we believe in giving you a fair and competitive price upfront. All of our vehicles feature our Markdown Pricing to ensure you feel confident about getting a good deal and excellent overall value in your vehicle purchase. We would also love to have your trade! We will give you Fair Market Trade Value for your vehicle. We also offer convenient service hours during the week and all day Saturday. All of our vehicles are als
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG6FC695959
Stock: FC695959N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 90,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,496$4,390 Below Market
Bob Poynter Buick Chevrolet GMC - Seymour / Indiana
*Heated leather seats, sunroof, and rear camera.*Look at this 2015 Dodge Durango Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Durango comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" FULLY POLISHED FACE ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Steel Spare Wheel, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Full Size Spare Tire, TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER -inc: Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video, Rear Seat Video System, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Travel Link (subscription required), HD Radio, For More Info Call 888-539-7474, GPS Navigation, SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required), RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Flex Fuel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Face Aluminum, Goodyear Brand Tires, Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS, Beats Premium Audio System, Nav & Power Liftgate Group, SIRIUSXM Travel Link (subscription required), GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Power Liftgate, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required), For More Info Call 888-539-7474, Power Sunroof, and POWER SUNROOF. Stop by and visit us at Bob Poynter GM, 1209 E Tipton St, Seymour, IN 47274.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG5FC917709
Stock: L930A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 65,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Forward Collision Warning Plus, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats, Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video, Rear Seat Video System, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDHCT5FC740376
Stock: TFC740376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 139,616 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,000$2,964 Below Market
Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln - Iowa City / Iowa
At Deery Brothers, We're Here For You! HASSLE-FREE UPRONT PRICING with a friendly, personalized, no pressure purchase. And even better, you'll buy on your terms. Voted one of 2018 BEST OF THE AREA NEW CAR Dealerships. Stop by today and see why more and more people are choosing Deery Brothers Ford Lincoln.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG6FC688490
Stock: F20293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 70,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998$2,449 Below Market
Ed Morse Mazda - Port Richey / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.ONLY 70409 MILES, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS/NAVI, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO, 3RD ROW SEATING, REMOTE START, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, LOCAL TRADE/LOCALLY OWNED, VOICE RECOGNITION, NO CERTIFICATION/RECONDITIONING CHARGES, WELL MAINTAINED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, Durango Citadel, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Tan/Black w/Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Navigation system: Garmin, Quick Order Package 23J. 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Odometer is 17671 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 18/25 City/Highway MPG Quick Order Package 23J, Durango Citadel, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Tan/Black w/Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Navigation system: Garmin, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Aluminum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHEGXFC695370
Stock: ZR2927A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 37,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995$2,864 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2015 DODGE DURANGO LIMITED 4WD 1 Owner, Premium Group, 37 K Miles Only, Factory Drive/Train Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) Blind Spot Monitor, Navigation System, 3rd Rear Seat, Bright White Clearcoat w Lt Frost Beige/Black Interior, Well Equipped with 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Beats Audio System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fold-Away Third Row, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Premium GroupPower Sunroof506 Watt AmplifierBeats Premium Audio SystemNav & Power Liftgate GroupFor More Info Call 888-539-7474SIRIUSXM TrafficHD RadioRadio: Uconnect 8.4 NAVPower Liftgate5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link ServiceGPS Navigation5-Year SiriusXM Traffic ServiceSiriusXM Travel LinkTires: 265/50R20 BSW ASGoodyear Brand TiresWheels: 20* x 8.0* Fully Polished Face Aluminum$2,645Safety/Security & Convenience GroupPower Tilt & Telescopic Steering ColumnCargo Compartment CoverLow Beam HID HeadlampsAuto High Beam Headlamp ControlBlind Spot & Cross Path DetectionRain Sensitive Windshield WipersAutomatic Headlamp Leveling SystemCargo Net
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG5FC169611
Stock: AT12619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 46,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,399$2,024 Below Market
Toyota of North Miami - Miami / Florida
2015 Dodge Durango. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 35916 miles below market average!granite crystal metallic clearcoat 2015 Dodge Durango Limited RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVTQuick Order Package 23E, Safety/Security & Convenience Group (Cargo Net, Low-Beam High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, and Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers), 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Polished Aluminum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG4FC689548
Stock: PT7113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 70,906 miles
$22,899$3,586 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2015 Dodge Durango Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Limited AWD 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG5FC874568
Stock: 201949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 82,216 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,497$5,490 Below Market
Michael's Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJEG1FC709762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Dodge Durango SXT58,344 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,471
Peters Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Longview / Texas
**FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE**CALL OR EMAIL FOR DETAILS**Odometer is 12815 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Durango SXT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, black Cloth, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 6 Mo. Trial (Registration Required), 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth® Streaming Audio, Bright Door Handles, Bright Premium Grille, Bright Side Roof Rails, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Seating Group, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info Call 800-643-2112, GPS Antenna Input, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Quick Order Package 23B, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Southwest Heat (Regional), Uconnect Access, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Face Alum. (RGN).2015 Dodge Durango SXT 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT Certified.Let the team at Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat introduce you to an entirely new kind of car-buying experience. We have over 1000 new and 500 pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Come see us, call us or visit us at www.peterscars.com!18/25 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG0FC809690
Stock: 20C244B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 107,049 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999$3,125 Below Market
Victory Motors of Colorado - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG3FC729478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,108 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995
Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas
This 2015 Dodge Durango SXT comes well-equipped with POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, and much more. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Here at Volvo West Houston we have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and if you have any questions and you would like to make a reservation on a particular vehicle then feel free to call us. Please verify any information in question with Volvo West Houston located at 15935 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 or call (281) 945-4500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAGXFC870228
Stock: TFC870228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 63,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,986
Carz R Us - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG4FC145409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,477 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,980$2,283 Below Market
Valley Chevrolet - Wilkes Barre / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJEG9FC703076
Stock: 18395B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 87,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900
Weaver Motors of Kirbyville - Kirbyville / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG4FC764236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,438 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995$1,014 Below Market
Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Garner / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge - NC is very proud to offer this outstanding 2015 Dodge Durango granite crystal metallic clearcoat R/T.CARFAX CERTIFIED **, EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE **, AWD, #4 Seat Foam Cushion, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Cargo Compartment Cover, Cargo Net, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Floor Console w/Leather Armrest, GPS Navigation, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Leather Wrapped Door Panels, Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Premium Nappa Leather Group, Quick Order Package 25S, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Red Accent Stitching Group, Trailer Tow Group IV, Ventilated Front Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT5FC223425
Stock: R48882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 119,104 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,597
Baytown Ford - Baytown / Texas
Load your family in this 2015 Dodge Durango Limited! It comes with RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, NAV & POWER LIFTGATE GROUP -inc: Power Liftgate GPS Navigation, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear-view Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more! This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. This one's a keeper. Looking for a specific model? Please verify any information in question with Baytown Ford. Contact Information: Baytown Ford, 4110 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 839-3300, E-mail: baytown-ford@eleadtrack.net .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG6FC829793
Stock: TFC829793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 63,391 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,292$3,166 Below Market
Bowser Buick GMC - Pleasant Hills / Pennsylvania
Odometer is 12053 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Dodge AWD Durango SXT granite crystal metallic clearcoat 8-Speed Automatic *** COMES WITH OPTIONS LIKE Comfort Seating Group, Popular Equipment Group (Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, and Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone), Quick Order Package 23B (1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, and SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio), RALLYE Appearance Group (#1 Seat Foam Cushion, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Shark Fin Antenna, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, and Wheels: 20' x 8.0' Prem Painted Aluminum), Trailer Tow Group IV (Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling), 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Access, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18' x 8.0' Painted AluminuM. WELCOME TO BOWSER BUICK GMC! Bowser Buick GMC has wide variety of new and used cars, trucks, SUVs, vans and wagons on a 39 acre facility. However, don't be fooled by our size, you'll receive personalized and professional service at our Pleasant Hills, PA Buick and GMC dealership. We treat every person with honesty and integrity. We invite our Pittsburgh McKeesport Buick GMC drivers to browse our full line of quality Buick GMC Truck models. Whether you're researching Buick cars, GMC trucks, used cars, financing options, we have you covered! Bowser Buick GMC is approximately twenty minutes southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, located at Route 51 & Lewis Run Road in Pleasant Hills, PA. Proudly serving as an alternative to other Pittsburgh Buick or GMC dealerships, visit Bowser Buick GMC today! A Pleasant Hills Buick and GMC Source near Pittsburgh & McKeesport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG5FC148228
Stock: GT20613B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
