Used 2015 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Monroe / Michigan

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. billet silver metallic clearcoat 2015 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVT SUPER LOW MILEAGE, MANAGER SPECIAL, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CHRYSLER CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGER, 4X4, CLEAN CARFAX, RECENT TRADE IN, **ONE OWNER**, FREE OIL CHANGE, AWD, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Bright Door Handles, Bright Premium Grille, Bright Side Roof Rails, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Comfort Seating Group, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electronic Stability Control, For More Info Call 800-643-2112, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Popular Equipment Group, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23B, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Southwest Heat (Regional), Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Fully Polished Face Alum. (RGN).Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52847 miles below market average!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* 125 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryFACTORY CERTIFIED: Inspected & Protected. This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection and reconditioning process. Benefits of purchasing this vehicle include a 125 Point Inspection backed by the manufacturer, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, 3 Month/3,000 Mile Max Care Warranty, 24 Hour Comprehensive Roadside Assistance, Rental Car Coverage, Free Carfax & 3 Month Sirius XM Trial Subscription (if equipped).We have been in business in the Monroe/Toledo community since 1966 and are locally owned and operated. At Monroe Dodge, we believe in giving you a fair and competitive price upfront. All of our vehicles feature our Markdown Pricing to ensure you feel confident about getting a good deal and excellent overall value in your vehicle purchase. We would also love to have your trade! We will give you Fair Market Trade Value for your vehicle. We also offer convenient service hours during the week and all day Saturday. All of our vehicles are als

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RDJAG6FC695959

Stock: FC695959N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020