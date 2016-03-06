Used 2015 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Durango Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Dodge Durango SXT in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango SXT

    23,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,315

    $6,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Limited

    90,787 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,496

    $4,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango R/T in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango R/T

    65,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Limited

    139,616 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,000

    $2,964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Citadel

    70,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,998

    $2,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Limited in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Limited

    37,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $2,864 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Limited

    46,255 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,399

    $2,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Limited in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Limited

    70,906 miles

    $22,899

    $3,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Citadel

    82,216 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,497

    $5,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    certified

    2015 Dodge Durango SXT

    58,344 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,471

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Limited

    107,049 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    $3,125 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango SXT

    76,108 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango SXT

    63,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,986

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel in Gold
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Citadel

    81,477 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,980

    $2,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango SXT

    87,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango R/T in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango R/T

    82,438 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,995

    $1,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango Limited

    119,104 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,597

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Durango SXT

    63,391 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,292

    $3,166 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Overall Consumer Rating
4.440 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Durango Suprise
warren,06/03/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Great SUV. Really good fuel economy, nice ride, Quiet, Easy to get in and out of. Had a Tahoe and I feel more in control with the Durango although a bit smaller a great alternative. I like the road handling. For a senior, this vehicle will do all that I want and then some. Lots of room for a big guy. Would buy again! Well I liked the Durango so much, 6 months after purchase I traded it for a Citadel model with even more features and am even happier. The fuel economy just keeps getting better (25 mpg highway) and the accident avoidance feature and adaptive cruise control are the best of all. This is a keeper!!!
