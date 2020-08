Used 2015 Nissan Xterra for Sale Near Me

Joe Myers Toyota - Houston / Texas

ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2015 Nissan Xterra S 4WD Cayenne Red 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Xterra S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AN0NW0FN653454

Stock: 112003A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020