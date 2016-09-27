Used 2017 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me
- 20,061 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$4,234 Below Market
- 11,256 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,997$4,702 Below Market
- 24,614 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,450$5,213 Below Market
- 19,668 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,999$3,319 Below Market
- 38,550 miles
$18,484$4,964 Below Market
- 34,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,842$4,770 Below Market
- 10,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,950$3,289 Below Market
- 30,402 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,999$3,279 Below Market
- 38,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,250$6,663 Below Market
- 2,446 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,999$1,732 Below Market
- 11,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,379$2,717 Below Market
- 51,122 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,500$4,078 Below Market
- 26,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995$3,133 Below Market
- 34,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$5,006 Below Market
- 13,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,828$3,165 Below Market
- 18,856 miles
$17,995$4,874 Below Market
- 26,681 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,500$2,150 Below Market
- 90,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,987$3,881 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Marques E.,09/21/2016
3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT)
I took advantage of the August 2016 Zero down, Zero % APR offer from Subaru to purchase this car. The Outback was on my short list of new cars; I also considered the Kia Sorento, the Ford Edge, the Subaru Forrester, and Toyota Highlander, Mazda CX-5 & CX-9. After test drives, much number crunching and internet research and opinions from friends, I went with the Subaru Outback. I love this car! It is quick, quiet, well-upholstered, and has the active safety features I was looking for. DETAILED REVIEWS Engine & Transmission: I have never had a car with a CVT before and I read lots of articles denigrating CVTs. However, as I do not care if my car makes sports car "vroom vroom" sounds or if it shifts like a Ferrari, I did not care about the presence of the CVT (although almost every "car guy" review does). The CVT in this car is super-smooth, except for a *very* slight stuttering at very low speed (< 5 mph) under low acceleration. Past that, the powertrain is nice and smooth, and the flat 6 does a great job getting the car up to highway speed. If you are happy with a sub-7 second 0-60 time (6.9 sec), then you will be happy with the 3.6R. Fuel economy numbers seem to be as advertised. Most of my driving is "city" driving and I drive fast (trying to change this) so after 1 month of ownership I have been averaging 21 MPG. My previous car was a diesel that averaged over 40 MPG during the summer, but the Outback is larger, more powerful, quicker, much nicer, and the fuel (87 octane) is cheaper so it balances out. Interior Trim: I have nothing but praise for the fit and finish of the cabin. The Trim of the 3.6R Limited Edition is great; smooth and attractive to the eye. The (fake?) wood trim is nice, but I do not feel it adds that much to the car. Interior Comfort: I am 6'-1" and this car has plenty of room, front and back. I love the lumbar support of the front seats, but some reviews called it "aggressive lumbar support. The lumbar support sticks out more than any other car I every had, but MY lower back loves it. My wife, at 5'-6", does not, which does not surprise me. It does not appear that the lumbar support can be lowered enough to accommodate her. She says the back seats are comfortable, so that is nice. The seats are just the right amount of firmness for me. Exterior: My main complaint is driver's side visibility. The visibility out of the driver's side mirror is poor IMHO and leaves a huge blind spot. So much that the active safety features for the left side of the car are NEEDED, otherwise you will strain your neck checking your left. The driver's side mirror is of little help. If you can live with that, everything else is great. I think the styling is very nice, great for a wagon and still distinct from other crossover SUVs. Also, mine is Venetian Red which makes it look even better ;-) Electronics/Infotainment: I do not use Subaru's Navigation system because I have Waze and Google Maps on my smartphone, so I cannot rate that Subaru's system. UPDATE - 9/27/2016: I tried it once and it worked fine although the controls are not intuitive. I believe by 2016-17 most people have a smartphone with some type of navigation app built-in that gets frequently updated, so I do not see much point in the USA for Subaru to put much effort into developing a top-of-the-line navigation system. However, if for some reason your phone is dead/lost, and you do not have paper maps (what's wrong with you?!) then this system would be adequate. My phone is linked via Bluetooth to my car (easy to do) and I exclusively listen to Pandora and Spotify through it. So much that I still have not learned how to fully operate the HD radio, such as setting preset stations, et.! When I get around to checking out the HD radio, I will update this review. Cargo: I have not tested the car's cargo capacity yet, but cargo capacity was one of the main reasons for choosing the Outback so I am sure it will great. The molded Styrofoam compartment underneath the cargo area floor mat has lots of little trays that can be used to hold a surprising amount of supplies in an organized fashion. Right now, I keep a voltmeter, bungee cords, flat repair kit and some other useful knickknacks in there. Also, the center console compartment is deep, great for storing the stuff you will use most often. Safety: The two things I insisted on when deciding on purchasing the 2017 Outback were: a 6-cylinder engine and the Eyesight system. The IIHS gives the Eyesight system its highest rating (Superior), which at the time of my research was only shared with Kia's system. Human error is the overwhelming cause of car accidents, and I believe automated systems that HELP us prevent accidents are highly desirable. The Eyesight system works great, although the lane-keeping sensor is a bit sensitive in my opinion. That's it for now. I am really enjoying this car and I hope you do as well.
