Used 2017 Subaru Outback for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 SUBARU OUTBACK (AWD). This acclaimed, comfortable ride, RANKED #1 IN 2017 WAGONS by U.S. News & World Report, has excellent seating & cargo space, a strong safety score, user-friendly technology, and only 20,061 miles on it! Plus, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory powertrain warranty until December 2021 or 60,000 miles! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this roomy wagon BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - iPOD CONTROL CAPABILITY - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and put confidence in motion with this magnificent condition 2017 SUBARU OUTBACK! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4S4BSAAC3H3265986

Stock: 23977

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020