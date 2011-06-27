Estimated values
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,867
|$16,892
|$19,146
|Clean
|$14,443
|$16,422
|$18,580
|Average
|$13,596
|$15,482
|$17,446
|Rough
|$12,748
|$14,542
|$16,313
2017 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,605
|$18,817
|$21,284
|Clean
|$16,132
|$18,294
|$20,654
|Average
|$15,185
|$17,247
|$19,394
|Rough
|$14,239
|$16,199
|$18,134
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,631
|$14,623
|$16,825
|Clean
|$12,271
|$14,216
|$16,327
|Average
|$11,551
|$13,402
|$15,331
|Rough
|$10,831
|$12,589
|$14,335
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,964
|$13,996
|$16,234
|Clean
|$11,623
|$13,607
|$15,754
|Average
|$10,941
|$12,828
|$14,793
|Rough
|$10,259
|$12,049
|$13,832
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,948
|$16,004
|$18,283
|Clean
|$13,551
|$15,558
|$17,742
|Average
|$12,755
|$14,668
|$16,659
|Rough
|$11,960
|$13,777
|$15,577