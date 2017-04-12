Used 2017 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me
Brent,12/04/2017
Sport w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had the car for a little over 9 months. I had one repair - a known issue where the battery would drain overnight. Simple reprogramming with a software patch took care of it. The car is very quick given its weight - quicker than the 2008 BMW 328i that it replaced. Handling is similar to the BMW with the aid of the AWD. The only area it is not up to the 328's level is braking - the brakes are pretty good for the Fusion Sport whereas the brakes on the 328i were excellent. The engine is outstanding overall. Plenty of power with a quick revving twin-turbo direct injection setup with very little turbo lag. The torque comes on strong just south of 3,000 RPM and stays flat until redline. This car really pulls! The transmission has been reliable, but it needs to be retuned with snappier shifts. It is not a bad transmission, but I would want it to shift quicker in Sport Mode. I have not had it past 120 MPH but it was still pulling hard at that point. At freeway speeds you need to be careful - if you floor the gas pedal you go from 60 MPH to 100 before you know it. Passing a car at full throttle can easily put you in triple digit speed before you realize it. This car could be a ticket-getter. The gas mileage is OK, but for the performance you get, it is well worth it. Cruise at 75 MPH on a level road and you can get nearly 30 MPG... but get your foot into it a lot and you can get down to 16 or so. I average about 22 MPG in combined commute driving. The interior is spacious, the electronics are very good. The sound system could use a bit of an upgrade with better speakers and a subwoofer, but it is decent as is. Seats are comfortable though not full leather. It is a quiet ride that can be a good commuter that just happens to have a lot of speed on tap, or in sport mode you can have it a bit more high-strung and have some serious fun. The trunk is large. Overall I feel happy with my 40 K purchase - I have a replacement for my 2008 328 I that is faster, quicker, handles just about as well even if it doesn't stop quite as short - and it was much cheaper than a 2017 BMW equivalent. It is nice to buy an American car that can compete with the Germans too.
