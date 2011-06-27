  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2015 Subaru Legacy
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,395$11,622$13,899
Clean$8,995$11,136$13,286
Average$8,194$10,165$12,059
Rough$7,394$9,194$10,833
Sell my 2015 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,776$12,992$15,272
Clean$10,317$12,449$14,598
Average$9,399$11,363$13,251
Rough$8,481$10,278$11,904
Sell my 2015 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,826$13,022$15,283
Clean$10,365$12,478$14,609
Average$9,443$11,389$13,260
Rough$8,521$10,301$11,912
Sell my 2015 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,849$12,055$14,317
Clean$9,430$11,552$13,686
Average$8,591$10,544$12,423
Rough$7,752$9,537$11,160
Sell my 2015 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,830$11,797$13,826
Clean$9,411$11,304$13,216
Average$8,574$10,318$11,996
Rough$7,736$9,332$10,776
Sell my 2015 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,298$11,492$13,737
Clean$8,902$11,012$13,131
Average$8,110$10,052$11,919
Rough$7,318$9,091$10,707
Sell my 2015 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2015 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,246$14,701$17,232
Clean$11,724$14,087$16,472
Average$10,681$12,858$14,952
Rough$9,638$11,630$13,432
Sell my 2015 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,136 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,136 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,136 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Subaru Legacy ranges from $7,394 to $13,899, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.