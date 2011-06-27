  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,570$10,630$12,570
Clean$8,138$10,103$11,920
Average$7,274$9,047$10,620
Rough$6,410$7,992$9,320
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,030$10,281$12,387
Clean$7,625$9,771$11,747
Average$6,815$8,750$10,466
Rough$6,006$7,729$9,185
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,112$10,395$12,532
Clean$7,703$9,879$11,884
Average$6,885$8,847$10,588
Rough$6,067$7,815$9,292
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,455$11,870$14,138
Clean$8,978$11,281$13,407
Average$8,025$10,102$11,945
Rough$7,071$8,924$10,483
2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,418$12,943$15,320
Clean$9,893$12,300$14,528
Average$8,843$11,015$12,943
Rough$7,792$9,730$11,359
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,223$11,479$13,602
Clean$8,758$10,909$12,899
Average$7,828$9,770$11,492
Rough$6,898$8,630$10,085
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,178$11,451$13,590
Clean$8,715$10,882$12,887
Average$7,789$9,745$11,482
Rough$6,864$8,609$10,076
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,287$11,640$13,853
Clean$8,819$11,062$13,137
Average$7,882$9,907$11,704
Rough$6,946$8,751$10,272
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,587$10,872$13,017
Clean$8,154$10,333$12,344
Average$7,288$9,253$10,998
Rough$6,422$8,174$9,652
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,285$9,032$10,678
Clean$6,918$8,583$10,126
Average$6,183$7,687$9,022
Rough$5,449$6,790$7,917
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,918 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,583 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,918 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,583 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,918 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,583 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Subaru Legacy ranges from $5,449 to $10,678, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.