Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,570
|$10,630
|$12,570
|Clean
|$8,138
|$10,103
|$11,920
|Average
|$7,274
|$9,047
|$10,620
|Rough
|$6,410
|$7,992
|$9,320
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,030
|$10,281
|$12,387
|Clean
|$7,625
|$9,771
|$11,747
|Average
|$6,815
|$8,750
|$10,466
|Rough
|$6,006
|$7,729
|$9,185
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,112
|$10,395
|$12,532
|Clean
|$7,703
|$9,879
|$11,884
|Average
|$6,885
|$8,847
|$10,588
|Rough
|$6,067
|$7,815
|$9,292
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,455
|$11,870
|$14,138
|Clean
|$8,978
|$11,281
|$13,407
|Average
|$8,025
|$10,102
|$11,945
|Rough
|$7,071
|$8,924
|$10,483
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,418
|$12,943
|$15,320
|Clean
|$9,893
|$12,300
|$14,528
|Average
|$8,843
|$11,015
|$12,943
|Rough
|$7,792
|$9,730
|$11,359
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,223
|$11,479
|$13,602
|Clean
|$8,758
|$10,909
|$12,899
|Average
|$7,828
|$9,770
|$11,492
|Rough
|$6,898
|$8,630
|$10,085
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,178
|$11,451
|$13,590
|Clean
|$8,715
|$10,882
|$12,887
|Average
|$7,789
|$9,745
|$11,482
|Rough
|$6,864
|$8,609
|$10,076
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,287
|$11,640
|$13,853
|Clean
|$8,819
|$11,062
|$13,137
|Average
|$7,882
|$9,907
|$11,704
|Rough
|$6,946
|$8,751
|$10,272
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,587
|$10,872
|$13,017
|Clean
|$8,154
|$10,333
|$12,344
|Average
|$7,288
|$9,253
|$10,998
|Rough
|$6,422
|$8,174
|$9,652
Estimated values
2014 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,285
|$9,032
|$10,678
|Clean
|$6,918
|$8,583
|$10,126
|Average
|$6,183
|$7,687
|$9,022
|Rough
|$5,449
|$6,790
|$7,917