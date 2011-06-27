Used 1994 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews
Subie Has Outdone Herself!
16 yo car w 240,000 miles and just recently we decided to just let her go. It makes me super sad because my parents bought her brand new! New computer in 2005 or so, up until about 2007 there were pretty much NO major problems besides that, other things that have broken since then include some sensors that make the check engine light stay on, brakes more than once, rear struts are completely shot, exhaust needs to be replaced, seat belt mechanism came out of the track, multifunction switch failed after getting a new ignition so the dashboard lights don't work, pass. side window wont roll up without help, rear hatch handle is cracked and breaking. By far the worst thing is the struts.
Excellent Wagon
We've owned this car for over five years. It has been excellent. In slick road conditions, it is a true champion with AWD. It is as reliable as any car I've had (which includes several Toyotas). It handles better than other wagon owned (Volvo, Toyota). There are many of these vehicles still on the road. This one has 130,000 miles on it, which is low. There are many with >200,000. If you can find and buy one in good shape that has been well taken care of, you will have a versatile and reliable vehicle that will not be flashy, but will get you everywhere you wish to go at anytime for a very long time.
Go-anywhere tank
I bought my Legacy Ti Outdoor Wagon new in 1994 and have been the sole driver. I put a lot of upstate NY winter miles on it, and warmer climate too, it's over 200,000 miles now and still going. No engine trouble ever. Replaced some CV joints a few times, brakes and clutch once, heater core once. Air suspension was the only part with high maintenance needs; while useful it's understandable why they discontinued that. Performance + mpg have both always been better than sticker. Minor ergonomic issues with the interior. Cost doesn't justify major repairs at this point but I'm keeping it until it falls apart. Nothing made today could replace it's utility, fun, and reliability under $50K.
Good first car for teenager
I bought this 10 year old car for my son's first car and drove it for a few months to work while getting it fixed upfor him -new timing belt, drive belts,exhaust, water pump, fluids. Nice drive, getting up to 32mpg on my highway commute. He bought it from mea nd is learning to care for it now butonly gets 22-23 mpg locally. Advantages for a new driver: easy to drive, slow, logical displays/switches, reliable,safe with driver airbag, liability-onlyinsurance lower than his friends' newMustang GT insurance (what were thoseparents thinking?). The 94 is the lastof the "square" (easy to view corners) Legacies, first year 134A. Large, useful trunk. More comfortable than Civic or Corolla.
Never GOT STUCK
This was an all around good car, ran well in all weather, could switch from FWD to AWD by replacing fuse under hood. Had u-seal problems though - front l/r cv boots ripped, front l/r struts went bad, muffler rusted out and fell off. Bought with high mileage -168k, ran for 21k more, took it cross country twice, spent $150.00 in repairs, body not that great -a lot of rust.
