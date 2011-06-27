Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$591
|$1,345
|$1,753
|Clean
|$520
|$1,186
|$1,546
|Average
|$378
|$868
|$1,132
|Rough
|$235
|$550
|$717
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy Touring Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy LS 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy LSi 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Estimated values
1994 Subaru Legacy Sport Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
