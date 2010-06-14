Used 1994 Subaru Legacy for Sale Near Me

1,945 listings
Legacy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,945 listings
  • 1993 Subaru Legacy LSi
    1993 Subaru Legacy LSi

    38,077 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    214,298 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton
    1997 Subaru Legacy Brighton

    153,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary
    1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary

    55,948 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,998

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    159,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    152,735 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy
    1999 Subaru Legacy

    150,302 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,750

  • 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback
    1999 Subaru Legacy Outback

    50,396 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

  • 2000 Subaru Legacy L
    2000 Subaru Legacy L

    42,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,300

  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    75,230 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited
    2000 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    176,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

  • 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited in Dark Red
    2001 Subaru Legacy GT Limited

    110,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2002 Subaru Legacy L in Dark Green
    2002 Subaru Legacy L

    145,004 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Silver
    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    153,363 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,971

  • 2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition in Dark Blue
    2003 Subaru Legacy L Special Edition

    188,140 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,997

  • 2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited in Light Brown
    2019 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

    10,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,988

    $4,858 Below Market
  • 2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i in Gray
    2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i

    23,943 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $3,537 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Legacy

Overall Consumer Rating
4.419 Reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (53%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Subie Has Outdone Herself!
LoveYouSubie,06/14/2010
16 yo car w 240,000 miles and just recently we decided to just let her go. It makes me super sad because my parents bought her brand new! New computer in 2005 or so, up until about 2007 there were pretty much NO major problems besides that, other things that have broken since then include some sensors that make the check engine light stay on, brakes more than once, rear struts are completely shot, exhaust needs to be replaced, seat belt mechanism came out of the track, multifunction switch failed after getting a new ignition so the dashboard lights don't work, pass. side window wont roll up without help, rear hatch handle is cracked and breaking. By far the worst thing is the struts.
