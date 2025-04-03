Same old Forester, just hybrid

The newly redesigned 2025 Forester differentiates itself from the previous model with updated styling, better driver assists, and a large touchscreen. The difference here is underneath the updated skin. Subaru developed a hybrid system by pairing a version of its engine and full-time all-wheel-drive hardware with proven electrical components from Toyota. A Crosstrek Hybrid with the same system is on the way.

The result in the Forester is 35 mpg combined — a noteworthy improvement over the standard car’s 29 mpg max, though still short of the hybrid versions of the RAV4 and CR-V — and a less noteworthy gain of 14 horsepower. That said, the hybrid’s improvements go beyond stats.

The hybrid is smoother and quieter than the standard Forester. With electric assistance, the engine will frequently shut off while cruising on the highway or driving down a hill, and the engine is surprisingly quiet when it fires back on.

That said, the Forester Hybrid is still far from authoritative, but it has more guts than the standard car. Although the hybrid is a bit sluggish off the line, the extra electric torque helps sap some of that underpowered economy car feeling from 10 to 50 mph.

It’s still on the wheezy side when you demand full power, but far from unacceptable. As long as you’re ready to floor it (I promise it won’t hurt your car), you’ll be fine.

Subaru is generous with its driver assist features, most of which are standard on the base hybrid. The lane centering can’t handle curves like other SUVs like this, and the adaptive cruise control feels sluggish because of the Subaru’s relative lack of power. Still, the systems are worth using and reduced fatigue on my 400-mile road trip.

The Forester Hybrid’s strongest mechanical advantage over competitors like the RAV4 and CR-V is its all-wheel-drive hardware. Those other two are a bit more efficient and have more power, but the Subaru’s hybrid architecture should give better traction in mud, snow or ice.

Both the Toyota and Honda operate like front-wheel-drive vehicles that can send a little power rearward when they need to. The Forester sends the torque from the engine and the electric motor to all four wheels all the time.

The Forester’s 8.7 inches of ground clearance give it an advantage on trails too. If you frequently drive on slippery or uneven roads, the Subaru should be a little more confident and more capable.