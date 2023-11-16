2025 Subaru Forester Is Redesigned but Very Familiar; Hybrid Is Due in the Future

The Forester is one of Subaru's most popular models, accounting for nearly a quarter of the automaker's sales in 2023 so far. Subaru had two options for the redesign: Go bold and try to attract new buyers, or play to the Forester's strengths and give existing fans and customers more of what they want. With a lot of the nameplate's bottom line on the Forester's shoulders, Subaru decided to go the latter route; the 2025 Subaru Forester is indeed new, but it's pretty similar to the old one.

The most obvious alterations are to the 2025 Forester's exterior and interior design. The overall shape hasn't changed much (the wheelbase stays the same and the overall length grows by just 0.6 inch), but the front and rear are bold and help the Forester look less anonymous. The large trapezoidal grille that melts into the headlights evokes — to my eyes, at least — the handsome face of the Ford Explorer. At the rear, there's a new small trim piece that visually separates the roof from the fender trim and a new full-width bar connects the redesigned taillights. Blocky plastic fender flares are now standard on all Forester trims, not just the Wilderness (which isn't a part of the 2025 lineup but should return in the near future).