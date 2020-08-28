Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me

I purchased one for less than 20k out the door total with tax and all. A 2018 outlander sport 2.0 limited edition with awd. The interior is really nice. Seats are comfortable. don’t let a review stop you from a test drive. Go see for yourself. The reviewers saying it’s sooo slow the cvt sucks and it’s just errrr cheap. See what other suvs you can find for under 20k that are awd and not a complete base model... I went to Toyota Honda Nissan Kia ford Chevy dodge Jeep I spent months looking test driving just wasting time... I had a 2012 Ford and contrary to all the reviews who said it’s nice etc etc. the car completely fell apart it creaked clunked and rattled from every panel there was. Not to mention those funky curvy designs the rest of the manufactures have followed make its impossible to clean your interior. Especially in a dusty condition. Now I’ll be that guy and say these have better interior than a lot of the competion it’s simple elegant interior. Unlike most reviewers I love that about it! I don’t want some funky space ship looking interior that I cant find what button does what. The climate control on these period is how it should be standard on all of them in my opinion. Simple nobs with an auto setting and a knob for temperature.... heated seats are standard! I mean common sorry this 20k vehicle doesn’t quite look like your Mercedes’s bens inside that costed 3x that price tag... Really....who’s buying these to do 0-60 times or push performance. I got mine because I needed an efficient comfortable quiet ride that was both safe and reliable and plus that 34mpg highway over what it’s rated for in the first place is outstanding. Coming from a ford owner you couldn’t pay me to take another one. My family owns ford gm dodge jeeps and I’ve seen the insides of all of them I’ve rode in all of them. For what this is with this price it’s unrivaled hands down. Sure go get your ford cause you wanted a refined everything and all that new stuff they don’t know how reliable it’s going to be because it was released to sell. Mitsubishi doesn’t do that. They take something that was already reliable for years and build upon it trying to improve it. Not build a new car to match all the 0-60 times of new cars and all that. Again who buys one of these to go fast. If you want fast go get a Range Rover supercharged for 4x the price tag. Simple reliable safe and fuel Efficient is what I wanted and it’s comfy the steering is perfectly fine and the cvt though it’s my first cvt vehicle i love it. Smooth constant pull to 55mph at 2000 rpm argue with that!!! It indeed has shift points somewhat it really just seems to hold one rpm when accelerating as much as it can unless you let off and as your letting off it feels exactly like it’s shifting. I love it. 5 transmissions in my ford and countless times of getting boned by the stealership. No more! Take a test drive before you let the expert reviewers change ur mind cause they get payed by the competion. You may well just drive one home.

