Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport for Sale Near Me
1,694 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 3,836 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,800$3,435 Below Market
- 19,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,498$2,365 Below Market
- 2,735 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,998$3,887 Below Market
- 20,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,700$1,975 Below Market
- 35,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,977$2,003 Below Market
- 31,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,975$1,819 Below Market
- 41,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,500$1,944 Below Market
- 13,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,751$1,691 Below Market
- 79,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,180$1,547 Below Market
- 20,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,231$1,743 Below Market
- 55,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,405
- 38,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,999$2,440 Below Market
- 35,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,988$2,190 Below Market
- 47,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,000$1,450 Below Market
- 49,823 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,999$1,232 Below Market
- 49,192 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,590$1,563 Below Market
- 27,895 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$1,221 Below Market
- 34,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander Sport searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.216 Reviews
Report abuse
Joshua E,09/21/2018
2.0 LE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I purchased one for less than 20k out the door total with tax and all. A 2018 outlander sport 2.0 limited edition with awd. The interior is really nice. Seats are comfortable. don’t let a review stop you from a test drive. Go see for yourself. The reviewers saying it’s sooo slow the cvt sucks and it’s just errrr cheap. See what other suvs you can find for under 20k that are awd and not a complete base model... I went to Toyota Honda Nissan Kia ford Chevy dodge Jeep I spent months looking test driving just wasting time... I had a 2012 Ford and contrary to all the reviews who said it’s nice etc etc. the car completely fell apart it creaked clunked and rattled from every panel there was. Not to mention those funky curvy designs the rest of the manufactures have followed make its impossible to clean your interior. Especially in a dusty condition. Now I’ll be that guy and say these have better interior than a lot of the competion it’s simple elegant interior. Unlike most reviewers I love that about it! I don’t want some funky space ship looking interior that I cant find what button does what. The climate control on these period is how it should be standard on all of them in my opinion. Simple nobs with an auto setting and a knob for temperature.... heated seats are standard! I mean common sorry this 20k vehicle doesn’t quite look like your Mercedes’s bens inside that costed 3x that price tag... Really....who’s buying these to do 0-60 times or push performance. I got mine because I needed an efficient comfortable quiet ride that was both safe and reliable and plus that 34mpg highway over what it’s rated for in the first place is outstanding. Coming from a ford owner you couldn’t pay me to take another one. My family owns ford gm dodge jeeps and I’ve seen the insides of all of them I’ve rode in all of them. For what this is with this price it’s unrivaled hands down. Sure go get your ford cause you wanted a refined everything and all that new stuff they don’t know how reliable it’s going to be because it was released to sell. Mitsubishi doesn’t do that. They take something that was already reliable for years and build upon it trying to improve it. Not build a new car to match all the 0-60 times of new cars and all that. Again who buys one of these to go fast. If you want fast go get a Range Rover supercharged for 4x the price tag. Simple reliable safe and fuel Efficient is what I wanted and it’s comfy the steering is perfectly fine and the cvt though it’s my first cvt vehicle i love it. Smooth constant pull to 55mph at 2000 rpm argue with that!!! It indeed has shift points somewhat it really just seems to hold one rpm when accelerating as much as it can unless you let off and as your letting off it feels exactly like it’s shifting. I love it. 5 transmissions in my ford and countless times of getting boned by the stealership. No more! Take a test drive before you let the expert reviewers change ur mind cause they get payed by the competion. You may well just drive one home.
Related Mitsubishi Outlander Sport info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Akron OH
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Paterson NJ
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Detroit MI
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Rochester NY
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage Tulsa OK
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Boston MA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Arlington VA
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Saint Louis MO
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Pompano Beach FL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Fairfax VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2013 Miami FL
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014 Fairfax VA
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2016 Roanoke VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020