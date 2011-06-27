Used 2001 Subaru Forester Consumer Reviews

Love this car! shannonehill , 06/25/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had my 2001 Subaru Forester since 2004 and have loved every minute of owning this car. My Subaru is nearing 200k and sadly starting to deteriorate (rust spots, transmission, and suspicious coolant leak) so I'm looking for a new car. I would buy another Subaru in a heart beat if I was looking for longevity. I also love having all wheel drive. As long as my tires are in good shape I've never had any trouble in the snow. Aside from normal maintenance of a high mileage car I've spent little on my Subaru. My car has also never broken down. I swear the commercials brainwash you but really I love this car and would drive it till the day I die if I could. Report Abuse

First and last Subaru although saved my life Brendan , 03/03/2016 S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought used in immaculate condition in 2013 with zero rust, completely undercoated, 134000 miles and mint, or so we thought. Same day I left the lot the check engine came on no more than 2 miles down the road. Dealer replaced head gaskets, two days go by, now needs a fuel filler neck, another day goes by, needed new suspension components and a catalytic converter, left shop with a migraine after shelling out $6700 for what was told to me one of the best used cars, no more than another week went by and it needed a brand new exhaust and rear bushings, finally it basically had been rebuilt then on Valentine's day 2013 was hit head on by drunk driver, he was driving a newer Pontiac Vibe which hit frontal offset my Subaru, I walked away, Vibe buckled like a tuna can and their tranny dropped from their car as he tried pulling away (karma), my fiance at the time was injured but is still alive thank God. The Subaru was totalled and although it needed extensive repairs it was terrific in the snow and rain, best tires used on the car were Hankook H727s, they hugged the road! But figuring in the repair bills, I will never buy another. I guess the best part was it's safety and the worst was reliability. My Honda isn't much more reliable just waiting for a truly reliable car and I meticulously maintain my cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love this car! Waiting for a hybrid! Baltomd , 09/27/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Everyone hates the cup holders and back seats in this year, so no need to comment. This car has been through several accidents (2 rear ends, high impact, and one passenger side). No one hurt. 235k miles so far. Totally fun to drive, a breeze to park. Feels like an SUV and behaves like a compact. Many years of highway commuting and felt very safe. (accidents were other idiots in local traffic!). I'm sorry that the newer models are high end premium. This is the perfect car to adapt to a hybrid! Not giving this puppy up yet!

I am in love with my Forester! agarside , 05/01/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I got my Forester awhile back and I am still loving it! Every time that I go out to drive it I still get excited to this day. I thought it being a 2001 it wouldn't be very good but that is the opposite! I love my Forester!