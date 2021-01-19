What is the Palisade?

The Hyundai Palisade is a midsize SUV with three rows of seats, making it ideal for growing families that don't quite need the size and capabilities of a minivan. The Palisade ranks a very close second to the Edmunds Top Rated Kia Telluride, which should come as no surprise considering they're closely related under the bodywork. Each has its own style, though. The Palisade is more of a luxurious counterpoint to the rugged Telluride, which is evident in the Hyundai's softer and more compliant ride.

Since the Palisade's debut in 2020, there have been only a handful of changes, which include a more luxurious and expensive Calligraphy trim. We don't expect significant changes for the 2022 model year. Any changes are likely to be limited to upgrades to existing features or a move of previously optional features to the standard list. We will have a more definite list of updates as we get closer to the on-sale date later in the year, so keep checking back.