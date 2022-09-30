FAQ
Is the Audi A4 allroad a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 A4 allroad both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A4 allroad has 24.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A4 allroad. Learn more
Is the Audi A4 allroad reliable?
To determine whether the Audi A4 allroad is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A4 allroad. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A4 allroad's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Audi A4 allroad a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Audi A4 allroad is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 A4 allroad is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Audi A4 allroad?
The least-expensive 2023 Audi A4 allroad is the 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $45,500
- Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $50,100
- Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $55,400
What are the different models of Audi A4 allroad?
If you're interested in the Audi A4 allroad, the next question is, which A4 allroad model is right for you? A4 allroad variants include Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), and Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A4 allroad models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2023 Audi A4 allroad info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Tundra 2003
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix 2004
- Used Hyundai Accent 2000
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2001
- Used Toyota GR86 2014
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Audi A4 allroad 2018
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2011
- Used Lexus NX 300H
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Audi RS 6
- 2022 QX80
- Audi TT 2022
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2022
- 2022 Volvo V60
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Equinox 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2023 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Malibu
- 2022 Colorado
- 2022 Silverado 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Spark
- 2022 Chevrolet Trax
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- 2022 Dodge Challenger
- 2022 Ford Mustang
- Nissan GT-R 2021
- 2022 Ford Shelby GT500
- Lexus LC 500 2022
- 2022 Porsche 911
- 2023 F-TYPE
- 2022 R8
- 2023 BMW M4
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Chrysler News
- Honda News
- Cadillac News
- Subaru News
- Tesla News
- EV News
- Porsche News
- Rivian News
- BMW News
- Lincoln News
Recommended
- New Audi E-Tron for Sale in Lenoir City, TN
- New BMW I4 for Sale in Accident, MD
- New Audi E-Tron for Sale in Lyndhurst, NJ
- Best Acura Integra Lease Deals in Honolulu, HI
- New Audi E-Tron for Sale in Macomb, MI
Other models
- New Acura TLX for Sale in Poland, IN
- New Audi Q5-Sportback for Sale in Wayne, NJ
- New Kia Sorento-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Woodside, NY
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee for Sale in San Lorenzo, CA
- New BMW X7 for Sale in Victoria, TX
- New Toyota Prius for Sale in Barberton, OH
- New BMW 8-Series-Gran-Coupe for Sale in Murphy, NC
- New Chevrolet Silverado-1500 for Sale in Potomac, MD
- New BMW Alpina-B7 for Sale in Elmont, NY
- New Jaguar F-Type for Sale in College Park, MD
- New BMW M3 for Sale in American Canyon, CA
- New Audi E-Tron-S for Sale in Parkville, MD
- New Porsche Cayenne for Sale in Kings Mountain, NC
- New Ford Edge for Sale in Morrisville, PA
- New Ford Transit-Crew-Van for Sale in Hooksett, NH
- New Volkswagen Jetta for Sale in Bloomfield, NJ
- New Toyota Corolla for Sale in Bonita Springs, FL
- New Acura MDX for Sale in Windermere, FL
- New GMC Savana for Sale in Catonsville, MD
- New Mercedes-Benz E-Class for Sale in Scottsbluff, NE
- Used Cadillac XT5 in Saugus, MA
- New Toyota Tacoma for Sale in Bellingham, MA
- New Audi S8 for Sale in Denham Springs, LA
- New Mazda CX-30 for Sale in Pataskala, OH
- New Honda Accord-Hybrid for Sale in New Hyde Park, NY
- New Chevrolet Blazer for Sale in Medford, NY
- Used Toyota Rav4-Prime in Downers Grove, IL
- New GMC Terrain for Sale in Branson, MO
- New Honda Odyssey for Sale in Amelia, OH
- New Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd for Sale in Porter Ranch, CA