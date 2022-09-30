Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4 allroad
  4. 2023 Audi A4 allroad

2023 Audi A4 allroad

MSRP range: $45,500 - $55,400
Helpful shopping links

FAQ

Is the Audi A4 allroad a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 A4 allroad both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A4 allroad has 24.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A4 allroad. Learn more

Is the Audi A4 allroad reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A4 allroad is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A4 allroad. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A4 allroad's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 Audi A4 allroad a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Audi A4 allroad is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 A4 allroad is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 Audi A4 allroad?

The least-expensive 2023 Audi A4 allroad is the 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,500.

Other versions include:

  • Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $45,500
  • Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $50,100
  • Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) which starts at $55,400
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A4 allroad?

If you're interested in the Audi A4 allroad, the next question is, which A4 allroad model is right for you? A4 allroad variants include Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), and Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A4 allroad models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2023 Audi A4 allroad

2023 Audi A4 allroad Overview

The 2023 Audi A4 allroad is offered in the following submodels: A4 allroad Wagon. Available styles include Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM). Audi A4 allroad models are available with a 2.0 L-liter mild hybrid engine, with output up to 261 hp, depending on engine type. The 2023 Audi A4 allroad comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual. The 2023 Audi A4 allroad comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Audi A4 allroad?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Audi A4 allroad and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 A4 allroad.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Audi A4 allroad and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 A4 allroad featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 Audi A4 allroad?

2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)

The 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,595. The average price paid for a new 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) is trending $149 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $149 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,446.

The average savings for the 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)

The 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,195. The average price paid for a new 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) is trending $164 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $164 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,031.

The average savings for the 2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2023 Audi A4 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)

The 2023 Audi A4 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $56,495. The average price paid for a new 2023 Audi A4 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) is trending $181 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $181 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $56,314.

The average savings for the 2023 Audi A4 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2023 Audi A4 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2023 Audi A4 allroads are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2023 Audi A4 allroad for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2023 A4 allroads listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,090 and mileage as low as 5 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2023 Audi A4 allroad.

Can't find a new 2023 Audi A4 allroads you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 Audi A4 allroad?

2023 Audi A4 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 MPG compined MPG,
23 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 MPG compined MPG,
23 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2023 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
26 MPG compined MPG,
23 city MPG/30 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase110.9 in.
Length187.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height58.8 in.
Curb Weight3880 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Audi A4 allroad?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2023 Audi A4 allroad info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates