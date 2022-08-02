FAQ
Is the Cadillac Escalade ESV a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Escalade ESV both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Escalade ESV has 41.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac Escalade ESV. Learn more
Is the Cadillac Escalade ESV reliable?
To determine whether the Cadillac Escalade ESV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Escalade ESV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Escalade ESV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Escalade ESV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV?
The least-expensive 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $81,295.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $81,295
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $84,295
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $90,095
- Sport 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $93,095
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $93,095
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $96,095
- Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $107,595
- Sport Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $107,595
- Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $110,595
- Sport Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $110,595
- V 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl S/C 10A) which starts at $151,195
What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade ESV?
If you're interested in the Cadillac Escalade ESV, the next question is, which Escalade ESV model is right for you? Escalade ESV variants include Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and Sport 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). For a full list of Escalade ESV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
