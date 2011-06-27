Estimated values
2001 Subaru Forester L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,774
|$2,138
|Clean
|$958
|$1,591
|$1,922
|Average
|$738
|$1,226
|$1,489
|Rough
|$519
|$861
|$1,056
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,226
|$1,994
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,100
|$1,788
|$2,147
|Average
|$848
|$1,378
|$1,663
|Rough
|$596
|$967
|$1,180
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon w/Premium Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$2,051
|$2,456
|Clean
|$1,135
|$1,840
|$2,208
|Average
|$875
|$1,418
|$1,711
|Rough
|$615
|$995
|$1,213
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$2,061
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,104
|$1,848
|$2,237
|Average
|$851
|$1,424
|$1,733
|Rough
|$598
|$1,000
|$1,229
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Forester S AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,672
|$3,243
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,397
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,847
|$2,258
|Rough
|$761
|$1,296
|$1,602
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Forester L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$2,127
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,908
|$2,351
|Average
|$818
|$1,470
|$1,821
|Rough
|$575
|$1,032
|$1,292