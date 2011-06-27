Used 2017 Ram 1500 Consumer Reviews

Lover of chrome Ray's Hemi , 06/12/2018 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Went shopping for a new pickup truck and drove the F150 and Silverado along with the 1500 and although I went expecting to purchase a F150 I was impressed with the ride and power of the Hemi in the Ram 1500. The build quality of the Ram is outstanding and the interior materials and layout really caught my eye. The 5.7L Hemi engine is simply awesome. The truck never feels like it struggles at any power range and the MPG is amazingly good and exceeded by expectations. I chose the Laramie model because the big chrome grill and chrome bumpers jumped out at me and the rest Is history. Extremely satisfied with the 1500 and although the Ford and Chevrolet were both quality trucks I'm glad I chose the Ram. Now that i’ve Had my Ram 1500 for a year I can report that I’ve had no issues with the truck after 22,000 miles. This truck is a joy to drive and is everything I had hoped it would be. The 5.7 liter Hemi engine is a truly amazing engine and makes driving my truck an absolute joy. Updating my 2017 Laramie-After 33K miles the truck has been flawless with no issues since purchase. Made a few performance enhancements which the Hemi engine loves and it performs better now. I really enjoy my 1500 Laramie and look forward to driving it every time I get in it. Another update to the Laramie after 6 more months of ownership and I must say that it is a solid truck that is very satisfying to drive. No issues whatsoever and I’m very pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ram big horn James , 01/05/2017 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful Great truck. Looked at the silverados as a comparison but the price difference was insane. For a Silverado with less equipment than the big horn, chevy wanted almost 9k more. I'm sorry but even if chevy has better resale I doubt it's that high. If I wanted a comparable truck from chevy it was almost 15,000 more. I've heard of people saying ram isn't as reliable but I believe that's a myth seeing as how everyone I talk to about rams says they love it and have never had any problems. Because of the new "knob shifter I opted for an extended warranty just in case" . The truck rides great. It seemed more smooth then the chevy and just about as quiet inside the cab. The stock stereo has great sound and the engine noise is just the right amount not too loud but it makes its presence known. The cab is huge. Crew cab has more room then our old suv. My mpg gauge tells me I'm doing almost 20 mpg but the real word when I do the math it's closer to 18. Overall it's a great truck with great looks. Good engine. The hemi sounds awesome. One thing I've noticed is the small ft and finish stuff where ram falls short. Little things that don't hurt the truck but makes you think "really...." definitely recommend it though. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

5.7 Hemi VS 3.6 Pentastar (I've owned both) Chris Percha , 05/24/2017 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 150 of 161 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman quad cab 4x4 with the 3.6 Pentastar V6, 8 speed automatic, and 3.55 limited slip rear. My prior vehicle was a 2014 Ram 1500 Bighorn Crew Cab 4x4 with the 5.7 Hemi, 8 speed automatic and 3.92 limited slip rear. I loved my 2014 ram. I drove it for 90,000 miles with zero mechanical issues. I didn't even change the brakes or replace a single light bulb on it. Needless to say this experience made me a big fan of Ram Trucks. I wanted something a little more economical this time, so I switched to the V6 and a more basic trim. The V6 has adequate power. I've even used it to tow a small trailer. So far I am getting 1.5 mpg more with the V6 and I no longer have to use the mid-grade fuel recommended for the Hemi. I am getting about 560 miles out of a tank of gas (upgraded 32 gallon tank). Next time I will definitely go back to the V8. The V6 is respectable, but the difference in performance is definitely worth sacrificing the almost nonexistent fuel savings. The V6 and 8 speed automatic work seamlessly together. The trans never seems busy and the shifts are so smooth you may need to look at your RPMs to know when a shift has occurred. I opted for the cloth bench seats, which are very comfortable, even more comfortable than the cloth bucket seats in my 2014. I opted for the 5.0 stereo with the stock speakers which are actually pretty decent (better than GM's Bose upgrade). It does a great job of reading the 128 GB thumb drive i store my music on. My 2014 Ram had the Alpine sound system with navigation. The sound quality was great. I would highly recommend the Alpine upgrade if it's available in your trim level. The suspension is super smooth and absorbs the bumps on my heavily rutted dirt road with ease. I have found the same road to be pretty jarring in many other vehicles. The brakes are powerful and as mentioned above, have an exceptionally long life. I’ve been able to go through 18 inch deep snow in these trucks with confidence. Having the optional tow hooks is very handy for pulling people out of ditches in the winter or just yanking out stumps. I can't say enough good things about these trucks. As good as this truck is, I've driven the redesigned 2019 model and it's significantly better. You should definitely drive one before you make your decision. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rams keep on trucking Rod Naples / Maine , 03/02/2019 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this truck two years ago it’s the second Ram I’ve owned the first one I had I owned for 16 years . I must say they have come a long way . The 17 is a beautiful truck I have the Laramie 4x4 it’s a great truck I have the hemi motor and still get around 22 mpg on the highway thanks to the 8 speed transmission . It’s ride is unreal for a truck I test drove other makes and they didn’t compare to the ride you get in a Ram . It also is a pleasure to drive and handles great . I have The ventilated seats the heat and cool work great . I also have the alpine stereo system while it is not as good as Bose it does sound great . I also have the LED lights in the bed makes it easy to see things in the bed at night I did buy a tailgate assist on eBay so my tailgate now lowers itself slowly . I also have the Pearl White paint I would always pay for the paint upgrade it just feels like a better finish . I also bought the lifetime warranty it’s expensive but felt it was worth it because when my truck needs repair it will take the sting out of it . There’s also plenty of leg room front and back . The only thing I don’t like about the truck is the rotary dial shifter just doesn’t belong in a truck it takes away from the other finishes in the truck . I will say you also get more truck for your money then Chevy and ford if I bought one of there trucks it would of been 5-10k more . So keep up the good work Dodge -Ram would definitely buy one again I hope this was a helpful review . Have now owned almost 3 years still feel the same way about the truck still no issues I did have rear view camera replaced under warranty . Great truck don’t think other brands compare . Make sure you look at dodge before you buy another brand . Performance Comfort Report Abuse