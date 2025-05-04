The 2026 Ram 1500 Express is the new entry point to the brand's lineup of full-size trucks. It costs just $44,495 with destination charges applied. While Ford and Chevy offer stripped-out work trucks with little in the way of creature comforts or equipment at their base levels, Ram has taken a totally different approach and created what seems like a very good value for money with the Express.

It starts with the recently refreshed 1500 body, so you don't have to settle for last-generation looks like you did with the Ram 1500 Classic. The 1500 Express will be available in crew-cab and Quad Cab body styles and be either rear- or four-wheel drive. It's a handsome truck and will be available in five colors, with front and rear painted bumpers to match the shade you chose.