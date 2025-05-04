- The 2026 Ram 1500 Express is the new cheapest Ram you can buy.
- It starts at $44,495, which is almost as much as a fully loaded Ford Maverick.
- You get a healthy list of standard kit and the option of a turbocharged inline-six engine.
2026 Ram 1500 Express Is Cheap, Doesn't Look It
$44,495 could get you a fully loaded Maverick, or one of these ...
The 2026 Ram 1500 Express is the new entry point to the brand's lineup of full-size trucks. It costs just $44,495 with destination charges applied. While Ford and Chevy offer stripped-out work trucks with little in the way of creature comforts or equipment at their base levels, Ram has taken a totally different approach and created what seems like a very good value for money with the Express.
It starts with the recently refreshed 1500 body, so you don't have to settle for last-generation looks like you did with the Ram 1500 Classic. The 1500 Express will be available in crew-cab and Quad Cab body styles and be either rear- or four-wheel drive. It's a handsome truck and will be available in five colors, with front and rear painted bumpers to match the shade you chose.
2026 Ram 1500 Express pricing
1500 Express trim
Base price w/ destination
|Quad Cab 2WD
|$44,495
|Crew Cab 2WD
|$47,245
|Quad Cab 4WD
|$48,345
|Crew Cab 4WD
|$51,095
There are two engine options. The base engine is the well-known Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 that makes 305 horsepower. For an extra $1,695, you can move up to the more potent twin-turbo Hurricane 3.0-liter straight-six that makes 420 horsepower. For less than $2,000, that's a screamin' deal, and we suggest heavily considering the upgrade given how much more potent the Hurricanes have proven to be. The big difference is torque — the Hurricane used in the Express makes 469 lb-ft of torque; the Pentastar makes a measly 271 lb-ft in comparison.
You also get a load of niceties as standard. Some cool 20-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and LED headlights are all here from the jump. If you go for a 4WD model, you can add the Black Express package ($995), which throws in a sporty hood, black badging, black wheels, side steps and LED foglights. It also throws in a slightly nicer interior that adds black cloth bucket seats, a 7-inch gauge cluster, and more storage in the floor area.
A fully loaded Ford Maverick — the Tremor — starts at $43,385, so you're getting a lot more truck here for very similar money. Even if you go for the Quad Cab with 4WD and all the options (including the more potent engine), you're looking at a well-equipped truck for under $55,000. That's not bad at all.