2022 Ram 1500
|MSRP
|$74,085
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$74,620
- 7 Trims
2022 Ram 1500 pricing
2022 Ram 1500 videos
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500, Two of the Most Popular Trucks Face Off
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Ram 1500, but since the 2022 Ram 1500 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
2022 Ram 1500 TRX Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $72,390
- MPG & Fuel
- 10 City / 14 Hwy / 12 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 33.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: four wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 702 hp @ 6100 rpm
- Torque: 650 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
- Base Engine Size: 6.2 L
- Base Engine Type: Gas
- Towing & Hauling
- Max Towing Capacity: 8,100 lbs.
- Max Payload Capacity: 1,310 lbs.
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 232.9 in. / Height: 80.9 in.
- Bed Length: 67.4 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 88.0 in.
- Curb Weight: 6396 lbs.
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 a good car?
Is the Ram 1500 reliable?
Is the 2022 Ram 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 1500?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram 1500 is the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $72,390.
Other versions include:
- TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $72,390
What are the different models of Ram 1500?
2022 Ram 1500 Overview
The 2022 Ram 1500 is offered in the following submodels: 1500 Crew Cab, 1500 TRX, 1500 Quad Cab, 1500 Hybrid, 1500 Diesel. Available styles include Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), HFE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). Ram 1500 models are available with a 3.6 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 305 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ram 1500 comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ram 1500 comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2022 Ram 1500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ram 1500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 1500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ram 1500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 1500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2022 Ram 1500?
2022 Ram 1500 TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Which 2022 Ram 1500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ram 1500 for sale near. There are currently 142 new 2022 1500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,495 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ram 1500. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,598 on a used or CPO 2022 1500 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2022 Ram 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,189.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
What is the MPG of a 2022 Ram 1500?
2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/25 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|21
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|four wheel drive
|Displacement
|3.6 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|144.5 in.
|Length
|232.9 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|77.6 in.
|Curb Weight
|5346 lbs.
Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ram 1500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
