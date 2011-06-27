  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,508$31,828$34,279
Clean$28,659$30,910$33,278
Average$26,960$29,075$31,276
Rough$25,262$27,239$29,275
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,379$24,354$26,437
Clean$21,735$23,652$25,665
Average$20,447$22,247$24,122
Rough$19,158$20,843$22,578
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,692$24,449$27,349
Clean$21,068$23,744$26,550
Average$19,819$22,334$24,953
Rough$18,570$20,924$23,356
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,106$21,235$23,477
Clean$18,556$20,622$22,791
Average$17,456$19,398$21,420
Rough$16,356$18,173$20,050
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,812$24,191$25,657
Clean$22,155$23,494$24,907
Average$20,842$22,099$23,409
Rough$19,529$20,704$21,911
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,444$30,506$32,688
Clean$27,626$29,627$31,733
Average$25,988$27,868$29,824
Rough$24,351$26,108$27,916
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,768$18,839$21,018
Clean$16,286$18,296$20,405
Average$15,320$17,210$19,177
Rough$14,355$16,124$17,950
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,009$29,422$31,968
Clean$26,232$28,574$31,035
Average$24,677$26,877$29,168
Rough$23,122$25,181$27,301
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,535$22,306$24,176
Clean$19,944$21,663$23,470
Average$18,762$20,377$22,058
Rough$17,580$19,091$20,646
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,099$29,617$32,273
Clean$26,319$28,763$31,330
Average$24,759$27,055$29,446
Rough$23,199$25,347$27,561
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,601$39,657$41,842
Clean$36,519$38,514$40,620
Average$34,354$36,227$38,177
Rough$32,190$33,940$35,733
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,697$18,857$21,129
Clean$16,216$18,314$20,512
Average$15,255$17,226$19,278
Rough$14,294$16,139$18,045
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,317$24,511$26,825
Clean$21,675$23,805$26,042
Average$20,390$22,391$24,475
Rough$19,106$20,978$22,909
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,368$27,715$30,192
Clean$24,637$26,916$29,310
Average$23,177$25,318$27,547
Rough$21,717$23,720$25,784
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,209$32,657$35,242
Clean$29,339$31,715$34,213
Average$27,601$29,832$32,155
Rough$25,862$27,949$30,097
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,582$36,814$39,180
Clean$33,587$35,753$38,037
Average$31,596$33,630$35,749
Rough$29,606$31,507$33,461
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,448$25,694$28,062
Clean$22,773$24,953$27,243
Average$21,424$23,471$25,604
Rough$20,074$21,990$23,966
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,759$27,707$29,769
Clean$25,017$26,908$28,900
Average$23,535$25,311$27,161
Rough$22,052$23,713$25,423
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,740$23,936$26,251
Clean$21,114$23,246$25,485
Average$19,863$21,866$23,952
Rough$18,612$20,486$22,419
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,345$25,638$28,055
Clean$22,673$24,899$27,235
Average$21,330$23,420$25,597
Rough$19,986$21,942$23,959
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,938$24,963$27,101
Clean$22,278$24,244$26,310
Average$20,958$22,804$24,728
Rough$19,637$21,365$23,145
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,839$22,360$25,012
Clean$19,268$21,715$24,282
Average$18,126$20,426$22,822
Rough$16,984$19,137$21,361
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,702$29,017$31,463
Clean$25,933$28,180$30,544
Average$24,396$26,507$28,707
Rough$22,859$24,834$26,869
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,149$27,852$29,656
Clean$25,397$27,049$28,790
Average$23,892$25,443$27,059
Rough$22,386$23,837$25,327
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,497$24,229$27,104
Clean$20,879$23,531$26,312
Average$19,641$22,134$24,730
Rough$18,404$20,736$23,147
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,373$24,399$26,538
Clean$21,729$23,696$25,763
Average$20,441$22,289$24,213
Rough$19,154$20,882$22,664
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,077$33,242$35,534
Clean$30,183$32,284$34,497
Average$28,394$30,367$32,422
Rough$26,605$28,450$30,347
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,496$32,825$35,288
Clean$29,619$31,879$34,258
Average$27,863$29,986$32,197
Rough$26,108$28,093$30,137
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,115$24,305$26,615
Clean$21,478$23,605$25,838
Average$20,205$22,203$24,284
Rough$18,932$20,802$22,730
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,454$29,736$32,148
Clean$26,663$28,879$31,209
Average$25,083$27,164$29,332
Rough$23,503$25,450$27,455
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,664$21,818$24,085
Clean$19,098$21,189$23,382
Average$17,966$19,930$21,975
Rough$16,834$18,672$20,569
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,956$26,016$28,192
Clean$23,266$25,266$27,369
Average$21,887$23,766$25,723
Rough$20,509$22,266$24,077
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,671$24,759$26,963
Clean$22,018$24,045$26,175
Average$20,713$22,617$24,601
Rough$19,408$21,189$23,026
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,920$17,934$19,011
Clean$16,433$17,417$18,456
Average$15,459$16,383$17,346
Rough$14,485$15,349$16,236
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,387$25,233$28,227
Clean$21,743$24,506$27,403
Average$20,454$23,051$25,754
Rough$19,166$21,595$24,106
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,464$30,871$33,413
Clean$27,645$29,981$32,437
Average$26,006$28,200$30,486
Rough$24,368$26,420$28,535
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,498$27,613$30,887
Clean$23,793$26,816$29,985
Average$22,383$25,224$28,182
Rough$20,973$23,632$26,378
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,628$21,397$23,264
Clean$19,063$20,780$22,585
Average$17,933$19,546$21,226
Rough$16,804$18,312$19,868
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,324$20,556$22,905
Clean$17,797$19,963$22,236
Average$16,742$18,778$20,898
Rough$15,687$17,592$19,561
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,783$31,070$33,485
Clean$27,955$30,174$32,507
Average$26,298$28,382$30,552
Rough$24,641$26,591$28,597
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,228$22,151$24,180
Clean$19,646$21,512$23,474
Average$18,481$20,235$22,062
Rough$17,317$18,958$20,650
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,092$25,066$26,109
Clean$23,399$24,344$25,347
Average$22,012$22,898$23,822
Rough$20,625$21,453$22,297
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,425$27,597$29,889
Clean$24,693$26,801$29,016
Average$23,229$25,210$27,271
Rough$21,766$23,618$25,525
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,447$27,895$30,476
Clean$24,714$27,090$29,587
Average$23,250$25,482$27,807
Rough$21,785$23,873$26,027
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,520$32,836$35,285
Clean$29,641$31,889$34,255
Average$27,885$29,996$32,194
Rough$26,128$28,102$30,134
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,273$26,525$28,902
Clean$23,575$25,761$28,058
Average$22,177$24,231$26,370
Rough$20,780$22,701$24,682
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,059$28,372$30,812
Clean$25,309$27,554$29,912
Average$23,809$25,918$28,113
Rough$22,309$24,282$26,314
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,407$31,650$34,020
Clean$28,561$30,737$33,027
Average$26,868$28,912$31,040
Rough$25,175$27,087$29,054
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,644$34,237$36,977
Clean$30,733$33,250$35,898
Average$28,912$31,276$33,738
Rough$27,090$29,302$31,579
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,256$31,259$33,381
Clean$28,414$30,358$32,407
Average$26,730$28,556$30,457
Rough$25,045$26,753$28,508
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,174$34,648$37,262
Clean$31,248$33,649$36,174
Average$29,396$31,651$33,998
Rough$27,544$29,653$31,822
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,807$40,033$42,397
Clean$36,719$38,879$41,159
Average$34,542$36,570$38,683
Rough$32,366$34,262$36,207
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,009$16,338$16,699
Clean$15,548$15,867$16,212
Average$14,626$14,925$15,237
Rough$13,705$13,983$14,261
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,529$36,723$39,049
Clean$33,535$35,665$37,909
Average$31,547$33,547$35,628
Rough$29,560$31,429$33,348
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,155$31,541$34,062
Clean$28,316$30,632$33,067
Average$26,638$28,813$31,078
Rough$24,960$26,994$29,089
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,930$23,112$25,411
Clean$20,328$22,445$24,669
Average$19,123$21,113$23,185
Rough$17,918$19,780$21,701
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,635$27,767$31,060
Clean$23,926$26,966$30,154
Average$22,508$25,365$28,340
Rough$21,090$23,764$26,526
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,633$29,952$32,402
Clean$26,838$29,088$31,456
Average$25,247$27,361$29,564
Rough$23,656$25,634$27,672
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,924$28,621$31,463
Clean$25,178$27,796$30,544
Average$23,686$26,146$28,707
Rough$22,193$24,495$26,869
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,752$29,025$32,467
Clean$25,011$28,188$31,519
Average$23,528$26,515$29,623
Rough$22,046$24,841$27,728
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,865$33,683$35,614
Clean$30,948$32,712$34,574
Average$29,114$30,770$32,494
Rough$27,280$28,828$30,414
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,830$17,852$19,979
Clean$15,374$17,337$19,396
Average$14,463$16,307$18,229
Rough$13,552$15,278$17,062
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,454$25,961$28,602
Clean$22,779$25,213$27,767
Average$21,429$23,716$26,097
Rough$20,079$22,219$24,427
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,380$29,611$31,968
Clean$26,592$28,757$31,035
Average$25,016$27,050$29,168
Rough$23,440$25,342$27,301
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,180$29,806$32,575
Clean$26,398$28,947$31,624
Average$24,833$27,228$29,721
Rough$23,269$25,510$27,819
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,655$33,977$36,434
Clean$30,744$32,997$35,370
Average$28,922$31,038$33,243
Rough$27,099$29,079$31,115
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,469$25,678$28,008
Clean$22,794$24,938$27,190
Average$21,443$23,457$25,554
Rough$20,092$21,977$23,919
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,450$22,418$24,494
Clean$19,862$21,772$23,779
Average$18,685$20,479$22,348
Rough$17,507$19,186$20,918
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,176$35,955$37,848
Clean$33,192$34,918$36,743
Average$31,225$32,845$34,533
Rough$29,258$30,772$32,323
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,742$28,790$30,956
Clean$25,973$27,960$30,052
Average$24,433$26,300$28,244
Rough$22,894$24,640$26,436
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,401$25,609$27,938
Clean$22,728$24,870$27,122
Average$21,381$23,394$25,491
Rough$20,034$21,917$23,859
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,621$37,177$39,882
Clean$33,624$36,105$38,718
Average$31,631$33,962$36,389
Rough$29,639$31,818$34,060
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,276$27,583$30,016
Clean$24,548$26,787$29,140
Average$23,093$25,197$27,387
Rough$21,638$23,606$25,634
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,133$30,158$32,300
Clean$27,324$29,289$31,356
Average$25,704$27,550$29,470
Rough$24,085$25,810$27,584
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,201$22,483$24,886
Clean$19,620$21,835$24,159
Average$18,457$20,538$22,706
Rough$17,294$19,242$21,253
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,676$23,743$25,923
Clean$21,052$23,058$25,166
Average$19,805$21,689$23,652
Rough$18,557$20,320$22,139
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,580$29,853$32,254
Clean$26,787$28,992$31,312
Average$25,199$27,271$29,429
Rough$23,611$25,549$27,545
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,350$18,440$20,639
Clean$15,879$17,909$20,036
Average$14,938$16,845$18,831
Rough$13,997$15,782$17,626
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,869$22,041$24,330
Clean$19,297$21,406$23,620
Average$18,153$20,135$22,199
Rough$17,010$18,864$20,778
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,269$28,480$31,859
Clean$24,541$27,659$30,929
Average$23,087$26,017$29,068
Rough$21,632$24,374$27,208
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,017$27,272$29,651
Clean$24,297$26,485$28,785
Average$22,857$24,913$27,054
Rough$21,417$23,340$25,322
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,289$20,253$22,323
Clean$17,763$19,670$21,671
Average$16,710$18,502$20,368
Rough$15,657$17,334$19,064
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,304$21,438$23,686
Clean$18,748$20,820$22,995
Average$17,637$19,584$21,612
Rough$16,526$18,348$20,228
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,644$30,065$32,619
Clean$26,849$29,198$31,667
Average$25,258$27,464$29,762
Rough$23,666$25,731$27,857
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ram 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,879 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,909 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,879 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,909 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ram 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,879 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,909 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ram 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ram 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ram 1500 ranges from $13,997 to $20,639, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ram 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.