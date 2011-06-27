Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,508
|$31,828
|$34,279
|Clean
|$28,659
|$30,910
|$33,278
|Average
|$26,960
|$29,075
|$31,276
|Rough
|$25,262
|$27,239
|$29,275
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,379
|$24,354
|$26,437
|Clean
|$21,735
|$23,652
|$25,665
|Average
|$20,447
|$22,247
|$24,122
|Rough
|$19,158
|$20,843
|$22,578
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,692
|$24,449
|$27,349
|Clean
|$21,068
|$23,744
|$26,550
|Average
|$19,819
|$22,334
|$24,953
|Rough
|$18,570
|$20,924
|$23,356
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,106
|$21,235
|$23,477
|Clean
|$18,556
|$20,622
|$22,791
|Average
|$17,456
|$19,398
|$21,420
|Rough
|$16,356
|$18,173
|$20,050
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,812
|$24,191
|$25,657
|Clean
|$22,155
|$23,494
|$24,907
|Average
|$20,842
|$22,099
|$23,409
|Rough
|$19,529
|$20,704
|$21,911
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,444
|$30,506
|$32,688
|Clean
|$27,626
|$29,627
|$31,733
|Average
|$25,988
|$27,868
|$29,824
|Rough
|$24,351
|$26,108
|$27,916
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,768
|$18,839
|$21,018
|Clean
|$16,286
|$18,296
|$20,405
|Average
|$15,320
|$17,210
|$19,177
|Rough
|$14,355
|$16,124
|$17,950
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,009
|$29,422
|$31,968
|Clean
|$26,232
|$28,574
|$31,035
|Average
|$24,677
|$26,877
|$29,168
|Rough
|$23,122
|$25,181
|$27,301
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,535
|$22,306
|$24,176
|Clean
|$19,944
|$21,663
|$23,470
|Average
|$18,762
|$20,377
|$22,058
|Rough
|$17,580
|$19,091
|$20,646
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,099
|$29,617
|$32,273
|Clean
|$26,319
|$28,763
|$31,330
|Average
|$24,759
|$27,055
|$29,446
|Rough
|$23,199
|$25,347
|$27,561
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,601
|$39,657
|$41,842
|Clean
|$36,519
|$38,514
|$40,620
|Average
|$34,354
|$36,227
|$38,177
|Rough
|$32,190
|$33,940
|$35,733
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,697
|$18,857
|$21,129
|Clean
|$16,216
|$18,314
|$20,512
|Average
|$15,255
|$17,226
|$19,278
|Rough
|$14,294
|$16,139
|$18,045
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,317
|$24,511
|$26,825
|Clean
|$21,675
|$23,805
|$26,042
|Average
|$20,390
|$22,391
|$24,475
|Rough
|$19,106
|$20,978
|$22,909
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,368
|$27,715
|$30,192
|Clean
|$24,637
|$26,916
|$29,310
|Average
|$23,177
|$25,318
|$27,547
|Rough
|$21,717
|$23,720
|$25,784
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,209
|$32,657
|$35,242
|Clean
|$29,339
|$31,715
|$34,213
|Average
|$27,601
|$29,832
|$32,155
|Rough
|$25,862
|$27,949
|$30,097
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,582
|$36,814
|$39,180
|Clean
|$33,587
|$35,753
|$38,037
|Average
|$31,596
|$33,630
|$35,749
|Rough
|$29,606
|$31,507
|$33,461
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,448
|$25,694
|$28,062
|Clean
|$22,773
|$24,953
|$27,243
|Average
|$21,424
|$23,471
|$25,604
|Rough
|$20,074
|$21,990
|$23,966
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,759
|$27,707
|$29,769
|Clean
|$25,017
|$26,908
|$28,900
|Average
|$23,535
|$25,311
|$27,161
|Rough
|$22,052
|$23,713
|$25,423
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,740
|$23,936
|$26,251
|Clean
|$21,114
|$23,246
|$25,485
|Average
|$19,863
|$21,866
|$23,952
|Rough
|$18,612
|$20,486
|$22,419
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,345
|$25,638
|$28,055
|Clean
|$22,673
|$24,899
|$27,235
|Average
|$21,330
|$23,420
|$25,597
|Rough
|$19,986
|$21,942
|$23,959
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,938
|$24,963
|$27,101
|Clean
|$22,278
|$24,244
|$26,310
|Average
|$20,958
|$22,804
|$24,728
|Rough
|$19,637
|$21,365
|$23,145
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,839
|$22,360
|$25,012
|Clean
|$19,268
|$21,715
|$24,282
|Average
|$18,126
|$20,426
|$22,822
|Rough
|$16,984
|$19,137
|$21,361
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,702
|$29,017
|$31,463
|Clean
|$25,933
|$28,180
|$30,544
|Average
|$24,396
|$26,507
|$28,707
|Rough
|$22,859
|$24,834
|$26,869
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,149
|$27,852
|$29,656
|Clean
|$25,397
|$27,049
|$28,790
|Average
|$23,892
|$25,443
|$27,059
|Rough
|$22,386
|$23,837
|$25,327
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,497
|$24,229
|$27,104
|Clean
|$20,879
|$23,531
|$26,312
|Average
|$19,641
|$22,134
|$24,730
|Rough
|$18,404
|$20,736
|$23,147
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,373
|$24,399
|$26,538
|Clean
|$21,729
|$23,696
|$25,763
|Average
|$20,441
|$22,289
|$24,213
|Rough
|$19,154
|$20,882
|$22,664
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,077
|$33,242
|$35,534
|Clean
|$30,183
|$32,284
|$34,497
|Average
|$28,394
|$30,367
|$32,422
|Rough
|$26,605
|$28,450
|$30,347
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,496
|$32,825
|$35,288
|Clean
|$29,619
|$31,879
|$34,258
|Average
|$27,863
|$29,986
|$32,197
|Rough
|$26,108
|$28,093
|$30,137
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,115
|$24,305
|$26,615
|Clean
|$21,478
|$23,605
|$25,838
|Average
|$20,205
|$22,203
|$24,284
|Rough
|$18,932
|$20,802
|$22,730
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,454
|$29,736
|$32,148
|Clean
|$26,663
|$28,879
|$31,209
|Average
|$25,083
|$27,164
|$29,332
|Rough
|$23,503
|$25,450
|$27,455
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,664
|$21,818
|$24,085
|Clean
|$19,098
|$21,189
|$23,382
|Average
|$17,966
|$19,930
|$21,975
|Rough
|$16,834
|$18,672
|$20,569
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,956
|$26,016
|$28,192
|Clean
|$23,266
|$25,266
|$27,369
|Average
|$21,887
|$23,766
|$25,723
|Rough
|$20,509
|$22,266
|$24,077
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,671
|$24,759
|$26,963
|Clean
|$22,018
|$24,045
|$26,175
|Average
|$20,713
|$22,617
|$24,601
|Rough
|$19,408
|$21,189
|$23,026
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,920
|$17,934
|$19,011
|Clean
|$16,433
|$17,417
|$18,456
|Average
|$15,459
|$16,383
|$17,346
|Rough
|$14,485
|$15,349
|$16,236
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,387
|$25,233
|$28,227
|Clean
|$21,743
|$24,506
|$27,403
|Average
|$20,454
|$23,051
|$25,754
|Rough
|$19,166
|$21,595
|$24,106
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,464
|$30,871
|$33,413
|Clean
|$27,645
|$29,981
|$32,437
|Average
|$26,006
|$28,200
|$30,486
|Rough
|$24,368
|$26,420
|$28,535
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,498
|$27,613
|$30,887
|Clean
|$23,793
|$26,816
|$29,985
|Average
|$22,383
|$25,224
|$28,182
|Rough
|$20,973
|$23,632
|$26,378
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,628
|$21,397
|$23,264
|Clean
|$19,063
|$20,780
|$22,585
|Average
|$17,933
|$19,546
|$21,226
|Rough
|$16,804
|$18,312
|$19,868
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,324
|$20,556
|$22,905
|Clean
|$17,797
|$19,963
|$22,236
|Average
|$16,742
|$18,778
|$20,898
|Rough
|$15,687
|$17,592
|$19,561
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,783
|$31,070
|$33,485
|Clean
|$27,955
|$30,174
|$32,507
|Average
|$26,298
|$28,382
|$30,552
|Rough
|$24,641
|$26,591
|$28,597
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,228
|$22,151
|$24,180
|Clean
|$19,646
|$21,512
|$23,474
|Average
|$18,481
|$20,235
|$22,062
|Rough
|$17,317
|$18,958
|$20,650
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,092
|$25,066
|$26,109
|Clean
|$23,399
|$24,344
|$25,347
|Average
|$22,012
|$22,898
|$23,822
|Rough
|$20,625
|$21,453
|$22,297
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,425
|$27,597
|$29,889
|Clean
|$24,693
|$26,801
|$29,016
|Average
|$23,229
|$25,210
|$27,271
|Rough
|$21,766
|$23,618
|$25,525
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,447
|$27,895
|$30,476
|Clean
|$24,714
|$27,090
|$29,587
|Average
|$23,250
|$25,482
|$27,807
|Rough
|$21,785
|$23,873
|$26,027
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,520
|$32,836
|$35,285
|Clean
|$29,641
|$31,889
|$34,255
|Average
|$27,885
|$29,996
|$32,194
|Rough
|$26,128
|$28,102
|$30,134
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,273
|$26,525
|$28,902
|Clean
|$23,575
|$25,761
|$28,058
|Average
|$22,177
|$24,231
|$26,370
|Rough
|$20,780
|$22,701
|$24,682
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,059
|$28,372
|$30,812
|Clean
|$25,309
|$27,554
|$29,912
|Average
|$23,809
|$25,918
|$28,113
|Rough
|$22,309
|$24,282
|$26,314
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,407
|$31,650
|$34,020
|Clean
|$28,561
|$30,737
|$33,027
|Average
|$26,868
|$28,912
|$31,040
|Rough
|$25,175
|$27,087
|$29,054
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,644
|$34,237
|$36,977
|Clean
|$30,733
|$33,250
|$35,898
|Average
|$28,912
|$31,276
|$33,738
|Rough
|$27,090
|$29,302
|$31,579
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,256
|$31,259
|$33,381
|Clean
|$28,414
|$30,358
|$32,407
|Average
|$26,730
|$28,556
|$30,457
|Rough
|$25,045
|$26,753
|$28,508
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,174
|$34,648
|$37,262
|Clean
|$31,248
|$33,649
|$36,174
|Average
|$29,396
|$31,651
|$33,998
|Rough
|$27,544
|$29,653
|$31,822
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,807
|$40,033
|$42,397
|Clean
|$36,719
|$38,879
|$41,159
|Average
|$34,542
|$36,570
|$38,683
|Rough
|$32,366
|$34,262
|$36,207
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,009
|$16,338
|$16,699
|Clean
|$15,548
|$15,867
|$16,212
|Average
|$14,626
|$14,925
|$15,237
|Rough
|$13,705
|$13,983
|$14,261
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,529
|$36,723
|$39,049
|Clean
|$33,535
|$35,665
|$37,909
|Average
|$31,547
|$33,547
|$35,628
|Rough
|$29,560
|$31,429
|$33,348
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,155
|$31,541
|$34,062
|Clean
|$28,316
|$30,632
|$33,067
|Average
|$26,638
|$28,813
|$31,078
|Rough
|$24,960
|$26,994
|$29,089
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,930
|$23,112
|$25,411
|Clean
|$20,328
|$22,445
|$24,669
|Average
|$19,123
|$21,113
|$23,185
|Rough
|$17,918
|$19,780
|$21,701
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,635
|$27,767
|$31,060
|Clean
|$23,926
|$26,966
|$30,154
|Average
|$22,508
|$25,365
|$28,340
|Rough
|$21,090
|$23,764
|$26,526
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,633
|$29,952
|$32,402
|Clean
|$26,838
|$29,088
|$31,456
|Average
|$25,247
|$27,361
|$29,564
|Rough
|$23,656
|$25,634
|$27,672
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,924
|$28,621
|$31,463
|Clean
|$25,178
|$27,796
|$30,544
|Average
|$23,686
|$26,146
|$28,707
|Rough
|$22,193
|$24,495
|$26,869
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,752
|$29,025
|$32,467
|Clean
|$25,011
|$28,188
|$31,519
|Average
|$23,528
|$26,515
|$29,623
|Rough
|$22,046
|$24,841
|$27,728
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,865
|$33,683
|$35,614
|Clean
|$30,948
|$32,712
|$34,574
|Average
|$29,114
|$30,770
|$32,494
|Rough
|$27,280
|$28,828
|$30,414
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,830
|$17,852
|$19,979
|Clean
|$15,374
|$17,337
|$19,396
|Average
|$14,463
|$16,307
|$18,229
|Rough
|$13,552
|$15,278
|$17,062
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,454
|$25,961
|$28,602
|Clean
|$22,779
|$25,213
|$27,767
|Average
|$21,429
|$23,716
|$26,097
|Rough
|$20,079
|$22,219
|$24,427
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,380
|$29,611
|$31,968
|Clean
|$26,592
|$28,757
|$31,035
|Average
|$25,016
|$27,050
|$29,168
|Rough
|$23,440
|$25,342
|$27,301
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,180
|$29,806
|$32,575
|Clean
|$26,398
|$28,947
|$31,624
|Average
|$24,833
|$27,228
|$29,721
|Rough
|$23,269
|$25,510
|$27,819
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,655
|$33,977
|$36,434
|Clean
|$30,744
|$32,997
|$35,370
|Average
|$28,922
|$31,038
|$33,243
|Rough
|$27,099
|$29,079
|$31,115
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,469
|$25,678
|$28,008
|Clean
|$22,794
|$24,938
|$27,190
|Average
|$21,443
|$23,457
|$25,554
|Rough
|$20,092
|$21,977
|$23,919
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,450
|$22,418
|$24,494
|Clean
|$19,862
|$21,772
|$23,779
|Average
|$18,685
|$20,479
|$22,348
|Rough
|$17,507
|$19,186
|$20,918
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,176
|$35,955
|$37,848
|Clean
|$33,192
|$34,918
|$36,743
|Average
|$31,225
|$32,845
|$34,533
|Rough
|$29,258
|$30,772
|$32,323
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,742
|$28,790
|$30,956
|Clean
|$25,973
|$27,960
|$30,052
|Average
|$24,433
|$26,300
|$28,244
|Rough
|$22,894
|$24,640
|$26,436
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,401
|$25,609
|$27,938
|Clean
|$22,728
|$24,870
|$27,122
|Average
|$21,381
|$23,394
|$25,491
|Rough
|$20,034
|$21,917
|$23,859
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,621
|$37,177
|$39,882
|Clean
|$33,624
|$36,105
|$38,718
|Average
|$31,631
|$33,962
|$36,389
|Rough
|$29,639
|$31,818
|$34,060
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,276
|$27,583
|$30,016
|Clean
|$24,548
|$26,787
|$29,140
|Average
|$23,093
|$25,197
|$27,387
|Rough
|$21,638
|$23,606
|$25,634
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,133
|$30,158
|$32,300
|Clean
|$27,324
|$29,289
|$31,356
|Average
|$25,704
|$27,550
|$29,470
|Rough
|$24,085
|$25,810
|$27,584
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,201
|$22,483
|$24,886
|Clean
|$19,620
|$21,835
|$24,159
|Average
|$18,457
|$20,538
|$22,706
|Rough
|$17,294
|$19,242
|$21,253
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,676
|$23,743
|$25,923
|Clean
|$21,052
|$23,058
|$25,166
|Average
|$19,805
|$21,689
|$23,652
|Rough
|$18,557
|$20,320
|$22,139
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,580
|$29,853
|$32,254
|Clean
|$26,787
|$28,992
|$31,312
|Average
|$25,199
|$27,271
|$29,429
|Rough
|$23,611
|$25,549
|$27,545
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,350
|$18,440
|$20,639
|Clean
|$15,879
|$17,909
|$20,036
|Average
|$14,938
|$16,845
|$18,831
|Rough
|$13,997
|$15,782
|$17,626
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Express 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,869
|$22,041
|$24,330
|Clean
|$19,297
|$21,406
|$23,620
|Average
|$18,153
|$20,135
|$22,199
|Rough
|$17,010
|$18,864
|$20,778
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,269
|$28,480
|$31,859
|Clean
|$24,541
|$27,659
|$30,929
|Average
|$23,087
|$26,017
|$29,068
|Rough
|$21,632
|$24,374
|$27,208
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Night 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,017
|$27,272
|$29,651
|Clean
|$24,297
|$26,485
|$28,785
|Average
|$22,857
|$24,913
|$27,054
|Rough
|$21,417
|$23,340
|$25,322
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,289
|$20,253
|$22,323
|Clean
|$17,763
|$19,670
|$21,671
|Average
|$16,710
|$18,502
|$20,368
|Rough
|$15,657
|$17,334
|$19,064
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,304
|$21,438
|$23,686
|Clean
|$18,748
|$20,820
|$22,995
|Average
|$17,637
|$19,584
|$21,612
|Rough
|$16,526
|$18,348
|$20,228
Estimated values
2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,644
|$30,065
|$32,619
|Clean
|$26,849
|$29,198
|$31,667
|Average
|$25,258
|$27,464
|$29,762
|Rough
|$23,666
|$25,731
|$27,857