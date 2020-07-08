2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
What’s new
- Expanded range of wheelbase and high roof combinations
- Higher maximum tow capacity this year
- Part of the first ProMaster Cargo generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Easier to maneuver than similarly sized vans
- Variety of body styles to suit a range of business needs
- Good turning radius for its size
- Strange and uncomfortable driving position
- Unrefined ride quality, even for a van
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Review
Wherever you are in the world, work vans are a staple of almost any industry. In the U.S., the 2020 Ram ProMaster Cargo represents a line of vans sold elsewhere under the Citroën and Peugeot brands. The ProMaster is among the current-generation vans that have strayed from the traditional pickup truck-based platforms of decades past. They're now narrower for greater maneuverability, taller for easier access, lighter, more fuel-efficient, and safer to operate.
The Ram ProMaster has a front-wheel-drive layout that allows for a lower cargo floor. In the right combination, it offers up to 460 cubic feet of cargo room. The ProMaster isn't quite as rugged as some other vans, but it can still tow up to 6,800 pounds. Maximum payload capacity of 4,680 pounds is excellent for the class.
As is the case with every other direct competitor, the 2020 Ram ProMaster is available in seemingly infinite combinations of body styles, wheelbases and capabilities. That means there's likely one to fit your particular needs.
Which Promaster Cargo Van does Edmunds recommend?
Ram Promaster Cargo Van models
The 2020 Ram ProMaster Cargo is a large van with two seats and a large cargo area designed for storing gear and equipping to suit your needs. There are no traditional trim levels. Instead, its 1500, 2500 and 3500 levels indicate the size of the vehicle (higher numbers translate to available longer wheelbases and taller roofs) as well as increasing payload ratings.
All ProMaster models come with a 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine (280 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features on the Ram ProMaster 1500 include split-opening rear cargo doors, manually adjustable mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, air conditioning, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system.
The list of optional features is extensive. Highlights include power-folding and heated mirrors, sliding side doors, rear windows, rear parking sensors, cruise control, heated seats, a suspended driver's seat, cargo-area climate control, and a tow hitch.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
Beautiful, reliable work vans. I will update this review as they’re put in to service.
Features & Specs
|2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,795
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|1500 High Roof 3dr Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,995
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,095
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
|1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,095
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Promaster Cargo Van safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert if an object is close to the rear bumper.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Provides a view directly behind the van to prevent collisions while reversing.
- Cargo Tie-Downs
- Keeps items from slipping and sliding around the cargo area.
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. the competition
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. Ford Transit Van
The Ford Transit offers a dizzying array of configurations, just like the Ram ProMaster and every other competitor listed here. The Transit's rear-wheel-drive layout gives it a distinct towing advantage over the front-wheel-drive ProMaster. It can also haul more inside with the dual rear-wheel (dually) option and has a more conventional seating position. But the Transit will cost a bit more.
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. Nissan NV Cargo
Nissan's NV Cargo gets high marks for its powerful V8 engine, even though both vans have similar maximum towing capacities. More importantly, we like the Nissan's seats better since they provide long-distance comfort. It's also a little easier to configure one to your needs, but it also means there are fewer choices. The NV could use a more fuel-efficient alternative as well as a tech update.
Ram ProMaster Cargo Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Don't let the three-pointed star up front fool you. The Sprinter is a real workhorse. That said, it does have more creature comforts such as heated seats and a sunroof. It also gains an advantage with more advanced safety features. Like the ProMaster, the Sprinter comes in plenty of configurations. And if you're looking for something smaller, there's always the Mercedes-Benz Metris.
