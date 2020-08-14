Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    25,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $53,998

    $2,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in White
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    25,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,980

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    25,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    17,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $62,500

    $4,291 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in White
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    7,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $63,591

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE in Red
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE

    11,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $40,998

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Red
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    16,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,580

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    16,106 miles

    $44,998

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Silver
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    19,224 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $42,990

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    20,879 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,611

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Red
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    9,413 miles

    $63,062

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    16,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,500

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE

    29,558 miles

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    36,406 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $52,932

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE in White
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE

    32,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE in White
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE

    28,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,800

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R

    30,994 miles

    $52,650

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S

    34,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,209

    Details

10+ Months/11k+ Miles Later...
2016JagF-TypeC,05/11/2016
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Still in love and yes, extremely fun to drive! Just tinted the windows so it looks bad a** on white. I'll summarize the good and bad I've experienced so far. Pros: According to trip computer averaging a whopping 25.5 mpg in mixed city/hwy driving. Beautiful interior design and aesthetic layout of controls. My first Jag and everything was very intuitive and easy to learn. Very quick and super smooth gear shifts whether in automatic or using manual paddle shifters. Dynamic mode turns this from a civilized luxury sport car to a hilariously fun roaring "beast". Trunk space able to fit all road trip essentials including full size cooler and more. Once you find a good fit the sport seats provide excellent support and fits like a glove. Lovely safety features of the Vision Pack (e.g. blind spot monitor, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic warning, etc.). Security knowing it's covered by Jaguar's "Best in Class" 5 yr./60k mi. warranty, scheduled service, and roadside assist. Exceptional VIP customer service from the dealership. Cons: Technology (e.g. GPS, electronic menu, blue-tooth, etc.) slow and from the stone ages. Experienced one or two minor electronic display glitches. Check engine light at 6k miles from faulty O2 sensor, dealership replaced . Low front plastic air dam annoyingly scrapes bottom all the time. Speakers vibrated on high volume at beginning but problem seems to have gone away now? I get friendly compliments from people all the time. My best experience is driving with the stereo off just listening to the purr of the active exhaust note or rocking it with the stereo on full blast. I actually get an urge and miss driving it if a few days have passed with it sitting in the garage. Worth every penny in joy and happiness imo!
