Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE for Sale Near Me
241 listings
- 25,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,998$2,668 Below Market
- 25,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$48,980
- 25,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
- 17,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$62,500$4,291 Below Market
- 7,366 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,591
- 11,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$40,998
- 16,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,580
- 16,106 miles
$44,998
- 19,224 milesDelivery Available*
$42,990
- 20,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$57,611
- 9,413 miles
$63,062
- 16,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,500
- 29,558 miles
$36,998
- 36,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$52,932
- 32,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,995
- 28,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,800
- 30,994 miles
$52,650
- 34,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,209
Still in love and yes, extremely fun to drive! Just tinted the windows so it looks bad a** on white. I'll summarize the good and bad I've experienced so far. Pros: According to trip computer averaging a whopping 25.5 mpg in mixed city/hwy driving. Beautiful interior design and aesthetic layout of controls. My first Jag and everything was very intuitive and easy to learn. Very quick and super smooth gear shifts whether in automatic or using manual paddle shifters. Dynamic mode turns this from a civilized luxury sport car to a hilariously fun roaring "beast". Trunk space able to fit all road trip essentials including full size cooler and more. Once you find a good fit the sport seats provide excellent support and fits like a glove. Lovely safety features of the Vision Pack (e.g. blind spot monitor, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic warning, etc.). Security knowing it's covered by Jaguar's "Best in Class" 5 yr./60k mi. warranty, scheduled service, and roadside assist. Exceptional VIP customer service from the dealership. Cons: Technology (e.g. GPS, electronic menu, blue-tooth, etc.) slow and from the stone ages. Experienced one or two minor electronic display glitches. Check engine light at 6k miles from faulty O2 sensor, dealership replaced . Low front plastic air dam annoyingly scrapes bottom all the time. Speakers vibrated on high volume at beginning but problem seems to have gone away now? I get friendly compliments from people all the time. My best experience is driving with the stereo off just listening to the purr of the active exhaust note or rocking it with the stereo on full blast. I actually get an urge and miss driving it if a few days have passed with it sitting in the garage. Worth every penny in joy and happiness imo!
