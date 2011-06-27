Used 2016 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews
So awesome we bought two.
Last summer I was looking to buy myself a nice sporty luxury car. I had graduated from a 2004 VW R32 (amazing car), and wanted something a more refined. I received lots of advice and opinions and looked at Maserati, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, etc. It struck me that every dealer and person who I got advice from kept comparing their cars to Porsche, especially the 911. One guy I know has an airplane hanger where he stores his numerous cars. He told me his two favorites were Ferrari 458 and Porsche 911 Turbo S. So off to Porsche I went. Drove a base 911 and thought it handled really well but didn't blow me away. Was told I needed to try Turbo or Turbo S. Which I did. I was blown away. Perfect gestalt of a driving experience. Bought the Turbo S. Scary fast. Like a rocketship. Have since bought two (one for my wife) Targa 4 GTS 911s. Not a rocket but plenty fast -- extra 30hp and torque does make a significant difference, and suspension, height, and other tuning make for thrilling ride. Last of naturally aspirated engines, which with top down, makes for the most visceral and enjoyable daily driver when the weather is good. Love the Targa top (don't like soft top convertibles), and the aesthetic of the Targa (classic and modern at once). For me whether a Turbo S or GTS naturally aspirated is perfection reached.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Feels Like an Audi S4 But Looks Better
The power in the base engine is nothing special. The ride is terrific with sharp handling that is not too hard. The drive feels just like my 2015 Audi S4 with a manual transmission. Turn the stop start function off. It makes for a jerky ride. If you are already spending this kind of money on a Carrera, just spend the extra bucks for an S with a larger engine and more torque. In fact, the S pretty much drives the same as a GTS. I see no real advantage of the GTS except that it will probably maintain its value better. Technology is poor for these cars. Value is all in the engineering and the drive. It is not in the technology or the interior.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BEST SPORT CAR BUILT IN THE WORLD
The best car built in the world
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Targa is back and in GTS form
What a fantastic car. I have owned more than 20 Porsches in my lifetime (I'm blessed) and this Targa GTS is the best....and that is saying a lot because they are all great. I love the open air feel when the top is down. The GTS gives that little bit of added "spunk" and a great sound from the exhaust. What a car! That says it best....what a car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Related Used 2016 Porsche 911 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan