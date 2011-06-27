Used 2016 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

So awesome we bought two. dpod4 , 02/21/2016 Targa 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 7M) 4 of 8 people found this review helpful Last summer I was looking to buy myself a nice sporty luxury car. I had graduated from a 2004 VW R32 (amazing car), and wanted something a more refined. I received lots of advice and opinions and looked at Maserati, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Ferrari, etc. It struck me that every dealer and person who I got advice from kept comparing their cars to Porsche, especially the 911. One guy I know has an airplane hanger where he stores his numerous cars. He told me his two favorites were Ferrari 458 and Porsche 911 Turbo S. So off to Porsche I went. Drove a base 911 and thought it handled really well but didn't blow me away. Was told I needed to try Turbo or Turbo S. Which I did. I was blown away. Perfect gestalt of a driving experience. Bought the Turbo S. Scary fast. Like a rocketship. Have since bought two (one for my wife) Targa 4 GTS 911s. Not a rocket but plenty fast -- extra 30hp and torque does make a significant difference, and suspension, height, and other tuning make for thrilling ride. Last of naturally aspirated engines, which with top down, makes for the most visceral and enjoyable daily driver when the weather is good. Love the Targa top (don't like soft top convertibles), and the aesthetic of the Targa (classic and modern at once). For me whether a Turbo S or GTS naturally aspirated is perfection reached. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Feels Like an Audi S4 But Looks Better Mazzo Davjide , 11/12/2015 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) 7 of 18 people found this review helpful The power in the base engine is nothing special. The ride is terrific with sharp handling that is not too hard. The drive feels just like my 2015 Audi S4 with a manual transmission. Turn the stop start function off. It makes for a jerky ride. If you are already spending this kind of money on a Carrera, just spend the extra bucks for an S with a larger engine and more torque. In fact, the S pretty much drives the same as a GTS. I see no real advantage of the GTS except that it will probably maintain its value better. Technology is poor for these cars. Value is all in the engineering and the drive. It is not in the technology or the interior.

BEST SPORT CAR BUILT IN THE WORLD HM , 06/15/2019 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 7M) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The best car built in the world