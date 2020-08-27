Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me

My 2016 AMG GT S. It has every performance upgrade that MB offers. A thinly disguised race car, not a sports car. Interior quality second to none. Braking like I didn't know was possible. Lines that remind me of the 300SL's of the 50's. Engine sound that reminds me of the muscle cars of my youth. I've read all the knocks about this car, and most are true. Big A pillars. Shifter is in a bad spot. Seat bottom is thinly padded. Comes with a can of fix-a-flat. Overpriced. Too firm. My response to these criticisms are..........who cares? This is a RACE CAR! 0-60 in 3.0 according to Car & Driver. Before buying the AMG, I spent a couple of hours driving the Z06 with the Z07 Performance package, and while it was a very fun car, it drove like a pick-up compared to the GTS. I've owned a lot of sports cars in my life, damn near everything, except for a Ferrari. Maintenance and repairs on a Ferrari scare me to death. 5 Corvettes, 3 Turbo Carreras, Ruf 911, Diablo, NSX, 2 LT1's, M6, ISF, RCF, to name a few. All were fast, either in a straight line or around a corner, but none were exceptionally fast in a straight line AND around the corners. The GTS is fast everywhere. Do I wish that it was a little more comfortable? Yes. So I bought a gel pad for my seat bottom for those extra long drives. Problem solved. Run flat tires on a race car? No thanks. My car was Certified Pre-Owned, so it came with a 1 year extended warranty. Unlimited miles. And I added 2 additional years of warranty to that (for appx. $3000), still unlimited miles. So I have 6 years of warranty with unlimited miles. I buy the Maintenance Package for prepaid maintenance. That costs about 60 cents on the $ for maintenance. Pretty good deal on a race car. This GT S is $75K cheaper than the Gull-wing SLS that it replaced and by ALL accounts, drives much better. Overpriced..........please. Is this the perfect sports car? No. But it comes closer than anything that I've ever owned or driven. This car is a blast to drive at the legal speed limit. What more could you want?

Read more