Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT for Sale Near Me

AMG GT Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    12,917 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $78,633

    $11,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    23,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $73,990

    $7,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    20,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $73,991

    $10,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    28,351 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $76,995

    $8,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Red
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    11,834 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $74,995

    $7,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    2,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $86,902

    $6,485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    19,751 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $72,137

    $7,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    6,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $81,995

    $8,200 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    11,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $84,688

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Black
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    4,279 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $88,595

    $739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    10,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $84,999

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    21,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $79,997

    $4,806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    13,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $83,995

    $1,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    14,880 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $85,995

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Silver
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    15,264 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $82,950

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in Gray
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    5,075 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,888

    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    40,340 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $72,482

    $1,753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG® GT S

    12,088 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $84,987

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.34 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (25%)
Holy Shhhhhhhhh
Treed111,08/02/2017
S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)
My 2016 AMG GT S. It has every performance upgrade that MB offers. A thinly disguised race car, not a sports car. Interior quality second to none. Braking like I didn't know was possible. Lines that remind me of the 300SL's of the 50's. Engine sound that reminds me of the muscle cars of my youth. I've read all the knocks about this car, and most are true. Big A pillars. Shifter is in a bad spot. Seat bottom is thinly padded. Comes with a can of fix-a-flat. Overpriced. Too firm. My response to these criticisms are..........who cares? This is a RACE CAR! 0-60 in 3.0 according to Car & Driver. Before buying the AMG, I spent a couple of hours driving the Z06 with the Z07 Performance package, and while it was a very fun car, it drove like a pick-up compared to the GTS. I've owned a lot of sports cars in my life, damn near everything, except for a Ferrari. Maintenance and repairs on a Ferrari scare me to death. 5 Corvettes, 3 Turbo Carreras, Ruf 911, Diablo, NSX, 2 LT1's, M6, ISF, RCF, to name a few. All were fast, either in a straight line or around a corner, but none were exceptionally fast in a straight line AND around the corners. The GTS is fast everywhere. Do I wish that it was a little more comfortable? Yes. So I bought a gel pad for my seat bottom for those extra long drives. Problem solved. Run flat tires on a race car? No thanks.  My car was Certified Pre-Owned, so it came with a 1 year extended warranty. Unlimited miles. And I added 2 additional years of warranty to that (for appx. $3000), still unlimited miles. So I have 6 years of warranty with unlimited miles. I buy the Maintenance Package for prepaid maintenance. That costs about 60 cents on the $ for maintenance. Pretty good deal on a race car. This GT S is $75K cheaper than the Gull-wing SLS that it replaced and by ALL accounts, drives much better. Overpriced..........please. Is this the perfect sports car? No. But it comes closer than anything that I've ever owned or driven.  This car is a blast to drive at the legal speed limit. What more could you want?
Report abuse
