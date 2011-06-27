Vehicle overview

Some exotic cars look amazing for a year or two, then appear as caricatures of themselves, pinned to a bygone era. That's not the case with the enduringly appealing Audi R8. Even eight years past the original debut, the 2015 R8 still rubberizes necks and inspires breathless social media posts. And from behind the wheel, it still cashes the check written by those daring looks. Think of the R8 as almost everything that Audi does well -- all-wheel drive, smooth and powerful engines, benchmark interiors -- distilled into one potent pill.

The R8 has some genuine Italian ancestry, sharing certain structural and mechanical elements with the dearly departed Lamborghini Gallardo, and those supercar genes are readily apparent as soon as you hit the open road. Boasting aluminum-intensive construction, with the engine located amidships and the all-wheel-drive system biased toward the rear, the R8 provides the kind of telepathic responsiveness one would expect from a smaller, more elemental sports car. Power flows from a high-revving V8 or V10, the latter sourced from Lamborghini, and the standard transmission is a throwback exposed-gate six-speed manual. For those who want the convenience of an automatic, the dual-clutch automated manual known as S tronic provides lightning-quick, perfectly executed shifts on demand (and better fuel economy to boot).

As enthralling as the R8 is to drive at a racetrack, we've always loved how it drives in mundane situations, too. Specifically, it offers decent ride comfort, exceptional outward visibility and comfortable seats, plus barely perceptible gearchanges with S tronic in automatic mode. It's a supercar you could easily drive every day, and that's not true of all contestants in this class. Of course, if you're considering the R8, chances are you've already got a daily driver or three, but it's nice to know the versatility's there if you want it.

As you might expect of an eight-year-old two-seater with an engine behind the headrests, there are some drawbacks. Storage space is at a premium for one thing, making the R8 a poor choice for a long road trip unless you're flying solo. And although Audi has given the R8's MMI electronics interface a few updates over the years, it's an older design that's much less ergonomic and advanced than the latest iteration available in other Audi models.

Even so, the 2015 Audi R8 shines brightly among exotic cars, including those that cost tens of thousands more. Whether you're shopping it against the 2015 Porsche 911 with its umpteen different models, the stunning but less capable 2014 BMW i8 hybrid, or higher-end exotics such as the Ferrari 458 Italia, the Lamborghini Huracan and the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT, the R8 retains its relevance as dream car of the highest order.