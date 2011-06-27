Used 1995 Porsche 911 Consumer Reviews

There really is no other chas , 04/20/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My first Porsche, hopefully not my last. I'm not sure I can describe just how powerful an experience it is to drive a car like this every day. This is my regular driver, 3-4 days a week to work and back. I dropped a fair amount of money on it in my first year of ownership, but nothing I had to fix or upgrade was especially unreasonable. The Porsche 911 requires careful attention in its maintenance, but the rewards are very great: no other car makes you a part of the machine the way the 993 911 does. It's an experience every driver should have. My car has 112K miles on it, and it's running like a watch now. I just cross my fingers that no more expensive trolls show up soon Report Abuse

The Porsche 993 (the 911s from 1995 to 1998) Rock! jewbaca , 04/20/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Having owned many a Porsche, I have to say my 993 remains my favorite Porsche. I have both a Cayenne and a 997 turbo model 911, and none compare to the feel or raw driving pleasure of the 993 models, especially the S or Turbo. Despite the power and performance (still better than 99% of the sports cars produced), it can be a daily driver --- definately a rough, bumpy, sports car, ride, though. The TMV purchase price is highly unrealistic. As the last "real" Porsche, 993s have become collector items. I would expect to pay high $50K or mid $60K for a 993S in great condition. The coupes are more expensive than the convertibles.

One of the Best Porsches ever made Juan Pequeno , 03/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Porsche 993 is one of the best looking and best made Porsches ever made. It is the Last of the true air- cooled porsches. Couldn't be happier with this car.

Lasting Contemporary Design dicktoth , 12/12/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 1995 Porsche 911 has one of the best car designs in the world. It is fun to drive. I have had it for eight years and it is still an exciting car to drive. I have a 6 speed and Polar SIlver is the color. It is hard to tell what year the car was designed. The exhaust sounds fantastic. The power vs. car body is balanced. Most importantly this is an exciting car to drive!