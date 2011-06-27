Close

Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York

4X4! ALLOYS! NAVIGATION! SUNROOF! LEATHER! HEATED SEATS! THIRD ROW SEATING! TOW PKG.! TOO MUCH TO LIST!!!This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL is proudly offered by Titan Motor GroupThis Nissan includes:RADIO: BOSE AUDIO W/AM/FM/RDS/MP3/CDSmart Device IntegrationNavigation SystemCD PlayerAM/FM StereoSatellite RadioPremium Sound System[T01] TRAILER TOW PACKAGETow Hitch[P01] SL PREMIUM PACKAGESmart Device IntegrationNavigation SystemCD PlayerAM/FM StereoGeneric Sun/MoonroofSatellite RadioTow HitchSun/MoonroofPremium Sound SystemDual Moonroof*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Nissan Pathfinder has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner.Do so much more with one vehicle. This Nissan Pathfinder gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this NissanPathfinder 4X4 SL, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability.It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Nissan Pathfinder. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL.You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal ""wear and tear"".Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Treat yourself to a Nissan Pathfinder 4X4 SL that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride.This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1DR2MM3HC655937

Stock: QN5334L

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 03-20-2020