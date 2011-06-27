Estimated values
1994 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$2,067
|$2,588
|Clean
|$930
|$1,852
|$2,328
|Average
|$714
|$1,424
|$1,806
|Rough
|$498
|$995
|$1,284
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$650
|$1,208
|$1,491
|Clean
|$582
|$1,083
|$1,341
|Average
|$447
|$832
|$1,040
|Rough
|$312
|$582
|$740
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Pathfinder XE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,172
|$1,465
|Clean
|$535
|$1,051
|$1,318
|Average
|$411
|$808
|$1,022
|Rough
|$287
|$564
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$615
|$1,362
|$1,742
|Clean
|$551
|$1,220
|$1,567
|Average
|$423
|$938
|$1,216
|Rough
|$295
|$655
|$864