Used 1994 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Maxima

maxima lover, 08/31/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my maxima. I got it for a great price, half the blue book, and have driven it crazy. I bought it my senior year in high school with 100,000 miles on it and only had minor problems during college (none my dad couldn't fix) I now have 240,000 miles on my maxima and it still drives so wonderfully. I cant get myself to buy another car because they dont match up in driving, features, or anything else! It will capture your heart.

Report Abuse

The car to run

Gleno, 05/08/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've owned three consecutive Maximas over the years: '91, '94, '03. I've not heard of a more consistently reliable and fun to drive vehicle. The ONLY problems I've encountered are fuel injectors which tend to go after 120,000 miles or so. These cars are beyond what you could ask for in reliability. Change the oil, throw in some brake pads when needed, and maybe a muffler over the life of the car, and you won't ever have to worry about anything else.

Report Abuse

The best car I ever had

annek3, 04/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My '94 Maxima was probably one of the best cars ever made. It had 174,000 miles when I bought it, and the engine was completely solid. I never had a problem with my Max. I even got into a rather large accident on the freeway where I was hit by a semi and then rammed the metal center divide, and I left without a scratch or sore neck. Even though the car was totalled, it still ran long enough for me to get it to a body shop.

Report Abuse

I love Maxima's

jeeph8r, 08/24/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased my '94 Maxima almost a year and a half ago. It's got 94k on it now and it is still a very powerful car. Antenna didn't work when I bought it...cost to fix $300. Other than that no problems at all. It is an awesome car and it is very dependable. I would recommend Maxima's to anyone. I will definitely buy from Nissan again.

Report Abuse

strong caaaar for a little women

leon, 08/03/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My husband bought this car for me when I got my first driving license. I was reluctant about driving this strong monster. After getting the hang of it, I just fall in love with this car. I can be sure the power is there whenever I need it. But when it comes to the gas station, my heart just beat a little faster. Hell it drinks gas !

Report Abuse
